Csonka Reviews WWE’s Greatest Ladder Matches  

– This aired on FOX as a two-hour special.

– We open with clips of rock winning MITB 2019.

– Corey Graves & Michael Cole host,

– We get highlights (a good portion of the match, but clipped down) from WWE MITB 2014, and the Ladder Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship with Sheamus vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Alberto Del Rio vs. Cesaro vs. John Cena vs. Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns vs. Kane; John Cena won the title in a ***½ effort.

– We get highlights from the WrestleMania 33 Raw Tag Team Championship Ladder Match, where The Greatest Tag Team in All of Time and Space The Hardy Boys defeated Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, and Sheamus & Cesaro in a **** match.

– We now get clips from WrestleMania X-7, and the TLC match where Edge & Christian defeated the Hardyz & Dudleyz to win the tag team tiles in a ***** match.

– We go to Extreme Rules 2009, and highlights of Jeff Hardy defeating Edge in a **** match to win the world title.

– They hype MITB 2020.

– We go to highlights from WrestleMania 31, where Daniel Bryan defeated Barrett, Truth, Ambrose, Harper, Ziggler and Stardust in a **** match to win the IC Title.

– Next are extended highlights from the 2018 women’s MITB match, featuring Alexa Bliss winning in a **** match.

– We move to highlights of Bayley winning MITB 2019and then cashing in on Charlotte in the same night,

– The WWE Backstage panel hypes the 2020 women’s MITB match; Paige thinks Dana Brooke will win, while Booker T picks Shayna Baszler.

– Next we go to highlights of Triple H vs. The Rock from Summerslam 1998, where Triple H won in a ****¼ effort.

– We get brief clips of HBK vs. Vince at Mania 22. They praise HBK as the master of the ladder match, leading to a big ladder match/MITB video package with tons of cool highlights.

– Next are quick highlights from Becky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte from TLC 2018.

– Cole & Graves hype MITB 2020.

– We move to more highlights from Becky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte from TLC 2018. Asuka won, it was awesome, ****½

– Next are extended highlights from One Night Stand 2008, and Edge vs. Taker, where Edge won the vacant title in a ***¾ match.

– The WWE Backstage panel closes the show, hyping the 2020 men’s MITB match, as Booker picks AJ Styles, while Christian picks Aleister Black.

