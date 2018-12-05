Csonka: ROH Got Caught With Their Pants Down & Shouldn’t Have

The growth of ROH over the last several years has seen the company become stable, drawing bigger houses, better PPV buys and looking like they could become a force. Please no, I’m not talking direct competition with WWE, but they were carving out a very specific place in the market, they found a loyal fan base, and they had their share of the pie. This can be traced back to the relationship with NJPW. The relationship gave ROH something no one else had, access to top stars of a company who was also growing and finding their place. The popularity of ROH & NJPW grew hand in hand in the US, but it was AJ Styles’ departure from TNA and joining with NJPW.

Things really picked up as Bullet Club started to blow up in popularity, and with the Young Bucks and AJ Styles working more ROH dates, having great matches, and drawing great live gates. These were all good things for ROH, and it continued as the bond between ROH & NJPW grew. They did more joint tours, they all sold well, had NJPW talent on PPV, and guys like Adam Cole, Marty Scurll, & Hangman Page got spots in Bullet Club. With The popularity of Bullet Club, it was fantastic for their careers, and for ROH, they could boast that their regulars were part of the popular factions and also NJPW stars.

While on the surface these are all positives, slowly but slowly ROH TV and the main stories became focused on a core of performers; Young Bucks, Cody, Page, and Scurll. The Being The Elite series became wildly popular to the point where the “in jokes” spilled over into ROH live events and became part of the show. I have no issue with these guys taking the ball and running with it, but slowly but slowly, ROH gave them a lot of power. They became the show, they felt like the company’s biggest stars, and while it’s good to have stars, ROH couldn’t see the forest for the trees. A roster that was filled with star potential and great performers started to slowly feel misused, started looking for other opportunities, and worse of all, Sinclair was too stingy to open up the checkbooks to really try and keep them.

Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Donovan Dijak, Lio Rush, ACH, Keith Lee, Hanson, Rowe, Cedric Alexander, and Punishment Martinez are just a few of the big names that opted to jump ship; some out of frustration with booking, some with lack of pay increase, some simply felt underappreciated, and some just wanted to move on and try their hand as stars in a bigger company, in some cases, guys living their dream. I would always laugh when people would say that “ROH had no talent outside of NJPW stars and Bullet Club members,” because it was the farthest thing from the truth. There was always talent there, there were always other talent to push and transfer heat to. The insinuation that the cupboard was bare and that only a select NJPW/Bullet Club/Elite could save them was completely false narrative. But from the outside looking in, that’s exactly what it felt like. ROH management/Sinclair Broadcasting became complacent. The popularity of the Bullet Club/Elite dwarfed that of ROH, it became clear that fans were attending ROH shows but they weren’t there to see “ROH” talent, they wanted the Young Bucks, Cody, Page, Scurll and anything associated with the Elite branding, just look at their insane meet and greet lines and crazy merch sales. But that wasn’t even the worst part for ROH…

All In was the worst thing to happen to ROH. It started as a joke, as a challenge when Dave Meltzer questioned a non-major promotion selling 10,000 seats for a show. The challenge was accepted from Cody & The Young Bucks. They talked about self-financing and running their own show, an almost outlaw style show if you will. It became a running gag on Being the Elite, the guys talked about it, constantly teasing the show and a venue. It became a saying, a hashtag, and even a catchphrase. “Are you all in?” Right away, there were instant supporters and just as many doubters. Some claimed it would be a success, but many predicted failure. On May 13th 2018, a press conference was held. It was really nothing special, but the additions of Rey Mysterio and Cody challenging for the NWA title were announced. Two hours after the press conference ended, All In was officially a thing as the event sold out, Cody hoped for 4,000 sold on day one, but they hit their goal of 10,000; the seemingly impossible to so many happened.

But the event wasn’t supposed to sell out, especially with virtually nothing concrete announced as far as the card goes. I constantly read that Cody & The Bucks aren’t draws, that no one will buy the show on them alone. And in a way that’s true. All In succeeded and sold out for a few reasons. You may not like the Bucks brand of wrestling, and you may not think that Cody is any great shakes either. All In succeeded because of the concept. It’s anti-establishment, it’s against the grain, it’s different, and it was presented as a show for the fans, and the fans bought in hook, line, and sinker.

The fact that All In sold out with almost nothing announced, delivered a pleasing/fan service style event to make those who supported them feel rewarded, only added to that success. ROH & NJPW helped with the show, loaned talent, production, and gave the general OK for this thing to go down. For ROH, this may be a decision they hugely regret. All In got their pre-show on WGN, they got some attention, and trademarks have been filed; Tony Khan, the son of the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Shahid Khan is reportedly a financial backer. All Elite Wrestling is nothing unless real announcements, including a TV deal are made. Either this has been an elaborate plan by the Elite boys to drive up the market price for a primo payday, or something fascinating is about to start.

SCU (Daniels, Sky, Kazarian), Page, Cody, & The Bucks are all reportedly finishing up Final Battle weekend, and if the rumors are all true, the face of ROH is drastically about to change. They may be bringing in some new names, but the lizard man and company as a whole were completely ill prepared to build up stars from the bottom to potentially take the place of SCU & The Elite. ROH got caught with their pants down when they shouldn’t have, they relied on and put too much into the Elite, and who can blame them. But while they were the hot act and drew great business, the company continually failed to promote and push new names, open the checkbook to keep viable stars, and now, they may have to rebuild all over again…

You just don’t snap your fingers and replace talents like SCU (Daniels, Sky, Kazarian), Page, Cody, & The Bucks. SCU were essential core roster members, viewed as stars, always delivering, and guys that are essential cogs on the machine. Cody & The Bucks have been a draw for ROH, and the Bucks have been all-stars in terms of delivering top-tier matches, while Page has been pegged as a big-time future star for years. They have to start elevating from within, and they need some fresh talent, which they have started to bring in…

* Tracy Williams?: At the time of this writing the Tracy Williams signing has not been announced, but after impressing at Survival of the Fittest, he’s being brought into work Zack Sabre Jr. the night after the PPV. Williams was a mainstay of EVOLVE until his recent departure, and is a good fresh face to bring in. Williams’ style isn’t for everyone, but I find him an overall entertaining performer that can work with a wide variety of opponents, thanks to his time in CHIKARA. He’d be a good and solid addition to the roster.

* Silas Young: There were rumors of Silas Young departing for WWE, and there was reportedly WWE interest, which Young used to parlay into a new three-year deal with ROH after years of being jerked around until the final minute only to sign a one-year extension. Silas is a good dude, can work with anyone on the roster, and has built up equity with the ROH fan base. Similar to Williams, Young isn’t going to move any needles, but is a solid hand to have around, and they will need those going forward.

* Jeff Cobb: In what I feel is the best ROH signing in ages, the addition of Jeff Cobb to the roster was an amazing move. I love big Jeff Cobb, he can work a big hoss daddy style match, but is also athletic enough that he can take the standard hoss fight to another level. Cobb coming to ROH brings a ton of fresh matches with him, and between his working LU & worldwide, he brings a great ability to adapt and work with anyone. The signing of Cobb is huge, and one of the best moves ROH has made in a very long time.

* PCO : The signing of PCO was one that shocked me, mainly because I figured Court Bauer was in love with him and was locking him up. It also surprised me because ROH has a history of bringing in a hot act way past the time that they are making waves. I personally think that PCO is more of a special attraction guy and that a lot of his act resonates better on TV, but he’s a gloriously beautiful insane monster, so I’m willing to see what they can do with him.

* Brody King: King is another surprise, as all signs pointed to him signing with MLW. But ROH won the battle and picked up a big man that a lot have been impressed with over the last year through his PWG work. King has a lot of room to grow as a performer, and locking into a steady schedule and possibly getting some Japan tours or working with NJPW talent will expedite that.

* THEY HAVE TO UTILIZE THE CMLL RELATIONSHIP BETTER: For the last few years one of ROH’ big selling points has been “WE HAVE THIS GREAT RELATIONSHIP WITH NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING.” And when fans ask about CMLL, it’s basically “we’re pals with the masked flippy lads as well.” We get the occasional Ultimo Guerrero appearances (which I love) and then guys like Stuka Jr, Maya Guerrero Jr. Bring me Rush and Bárbaro Cavernario for a taping, get me more Dragon Lee. Don’t abuse it, don’t overdo it, but make us feel like the CMLL relationship is an actual thing for us as fans to care about.

ROH got caught with their pants down, and they never should have. Fans, reviewers, and even wrestlers have all been commenting on the situation. But pleasing NJPW, pleasing the Elite, and the continued financial success delayed the company bringing in, re-signing, or the company getting aggressive with talent and a direction change. If they are losing SCU (Daniels, Sky, Kazarian), Page, Cody, & The Bucks, is it too late to recover? Can they build from within? Can they make these new talents into stars anywhere near the level of the Elite?

It doesn’t matter if they are leaving for WWE, starting a new promotion, or just opting to play the free agent market as they plan All In II, the signs were all there.

It’s 2019, and ROH has to be more diligent than ever before on signing talent and locking them in. WWE is signing an insane amount of talent, MLW & Impact are signing people, and if ROH isn’t careful, they will be left behind. Ask yourself who you trust and who you believe in…