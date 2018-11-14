Csonka Top 10 2018 Mae Young Classic Matches

Welcome back to column time with Larry! Today I’d like to talk about the 2018 Mae Young Classic . The 2018 Mae Young Classic was the second edition of the tournament, and I felt an overall vast improvement on the first as several ladies impressed through out. Today, I want to look back at the top 10 matches from the tournament. Thanks for reading, and remember, it’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

10. From Episode Three [9.19.18] : Mia Yim vs. Allysin Kay [***½]: This was a very good match as you would expect from two women who know each other well and have a ton of experience working TV matches. They did a good job of playing off of their past matches for fans who had followed them, but also worked a quality match that was able to engage those who had never seen them before. It was disappointing that Kay had to lose, but following her health issues, I think getting the opportunity in the tournament and getting to work her friend made for a special moment.

9. From Episode One [9.05.18] : Meiko Satomura vs. Killer Kelly [***½]: This was worked in a fun and hard-hitting sprint style that worked well for both women and was a very good main event. Satomura shined as the star, but Kelly looked more than competitive and held her own and even looked like she could win. Satomura is a legit legend and at age 38 is still working better than the vast majority of women in the business. I’ve been hot and cold on Kelly, but she got to shine here and I really dig her aggressive style here, she should be fun on the UK shows.

8. From Episode Four [9.26.18] : Hiroyo Matsumoto vs. Rachel Evers [***½]: This was a very good and hard-hitting opening match, one of the best of the tournament at this point, with Evers putting in a really good performance even in a loss. Evers is a performer who at times I think has absolute star potential, as she has great ability to work up to high quality opponents, which she did here, but where she lacks is leading an inferior opponent to quality matches. But she’s only 25 and has time to grow as a performer, as she smartly continues to work all over the world. Hiroyo Matsumoto was fun while she lasted and I hope her performances lead to more fans checking out non-WWE wrestling.

7. From Episode Seven [10.17.18] : Io Shirai vs. Deonna Purrazzo [***½]: This was a very good and technical match, with Deonna getting in a lot before losing to one of the best in the world. I really enjoyed this. Io makes everything look effortless (minus her wonky moonsault as of late) but is a complete joy to watch. I have been a fan of Deonna since she was the only thing worth watching on the Women of Honor matches, anyone that makes Mandy Leon look passable is a fucking legend. Both women are great additions to NXT, but the right one advanced here.

6. From Episode Five [10.03.18] : Toni Storm vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto [***½]: This was very good stuff, with Matsumoto dominating, but Storm surviving her best and coming away with the big win. One of the best things about the Mae Young Classic is the fact that a new group of fans got to watch someone like Hiroyo Matsumoto and will maybe take time to check her out in her natural element outside of WWE. She was a great pick to bring in and only makes me hate that I don’t have as much time as I’d like to fit in more Joshi viewing. Matsumoto playing monster and setting Toni to have to fight from the bottom was the right lay out as it played into thes trengths of both women.

5. From Episode Seven [10.17.18] Toni Storm vs. Mia Yim [***¾] : This was a very, very good match, with a tremendous sense of urgency, as you could really feel both working with everything they had to win this and move on. I absolutely loved that Yim carried the hand injury throughout the tournament, showing the wear and tear of the tournament, which isn’t utilized enough in my opinion. Just really good stuff from these two as you’d expect, but there was just something missing drama wise to really make this a great and memorable match.

4. From Episode Eight [10.24.18] – Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai [***¾] : This was match that was put together in around 25-minutes backstage as they had to scramble following the horrific injury to Tegan Nox, who by most reports was set to win the whole thing. I have to say that the growth from last year to this year in terms of confidence and ring presence for Rhea Ripley has been absolutely amazing and a real credit to her hard work, and she showed tremendous maturity in this match considering the situation. This was a very good match, almost on the level of the Storm vs. Satomura from the same show, but didn’t quit have the drama or crowd involvement. Shirai performed like I think we all knew she would, but Rhea Ripley showed why she is going to be a star for the company.

3. From Episode Five [10.03.18] – Meiko Satomura vs. Mercedes Martinez [****] : This was an absolutely great match, with two veterans knowing what to do and more importantly, when to do it. It’s a nice way of saying keep it simple stupid. Instead of over thinking or trying to make it feel like an epic they simply kept a great pace had a good layout, and also had great drama down the stretch. This was the best match of the tournament at this point and I was thrilled that both go to have such a great match on this stage, especially Martinez, who I know this meant a lot to.

2. From WWE Evolution 2018 – The Finals: Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai [****] : This was a great sprint style match that made the best of the time given to them. Both women worked extremely hard, and made the most of every thing, fighting with tremendous fire and sense of urgency reflective of a final match. The execution was really good and clean, and for a time was the best match on the Evolution PPV, with Storm continuing to look like a star, and Shirai showing why she’s considered one of if not the best in the world. The NXT women’s roster just got richer in talent with these two, to the point that it’s almost embarrassing. I can’t wait for the Storm vs. Baszler rematch, as it will likely be even better than their effort at the UK special from the summer. Plus they have that to play off of now.

1. From Episode Eight [10.24.18] – Toni Storm vs. Meiko Satomura [****] : This right here was a banger. They played their roles very well here as Satomura was steamrolling people while Toni was the resilient babyface star. Those themes were continued here, as they had a hot crowd that knew their moves, and were biting hard on the near falls down the stretch. This was a great and dramatic match that would have been a welcomed final match it was so good as they had to empty their entire arsenals in order to even come close to winning. Toni stepped up and delivered like the star we know she can be, while Satomura performed like the legend she is. This was the best match of the tournament so far.

