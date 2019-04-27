Csonka’s 2019 NWA Crockett Cup Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the 2019 Crockett Cup event, which is a joint effort from the NWA, ROH, CMLL and NJPW. So today, I will break down and preview the show; thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Block A Match: The Briscoes vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express : There will be a lot of jokes about The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express working a big show in the year of our lord 2019, but I love it. It’s a great nod to the Crockett Cups of old, and they are coming off of a hell of a match with LAX over Mania weekend. The old boys can still tell a story and Ricky Morton is doing suicide dives and fucking destroyers. The Briscoes are the greatest tag team in ROH history, they love tag team wrestling, and have great respect for the old school teams like The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. I think that they can have a good and fun match, and while The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express winning is a fun story, I see the Briscoes winning and going far. WINNER: The Briscoes

Block A Match: Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata vs. PCO and Brody King : With Tenzan out with injury, Nagata replaces him and to be honest with you, it’s certainly an upgrade to Tenzan and his creepy ankle. The dads still have plenty of go left in their show, still delivering regularly. PCO & King have been a tremendously fun team and have delivered well in their roles in ROH. The dads will bring a hard-hitting fight while PCO & King should bring the crazy. I see the former ROH champions PCO and Brody King winning here to set up a rematch with The Briscoes in the semifinals. WINNER: PCO and Brody King

Block B Match: Flip Gordon and Bandido vs. Stuka Jr. and Guerrero Maya Jr. : One story here is that Lifeblood is trying to recruit Gordon following the loss of Finlay due to injury. They will face off with the stars of CMLL here in what has the potential in what could be a tremendously fun and even great fast-paved and highflying match. ROH has big plans for both Gordon and Bandido, and with Gordon possibly joining Lifeblood, I think that they take the win here. WINNER: Flip Gordon and Bandido

Block B Match: Jax Dane & Crimson vs. Battle Royal Wild Card Entrants : There will be a battle royal held earlier in the evening to give us our final team in the tournament. Dane & Crimson are the big NWA team in the tournament, and feel like the favorites. They’ll likely make quick work of whoever gets the spot against them. WINNER: Jax Dane & Crimson

Block A Finals: The Briscoes vs. PCO & Brody King : If all goes well, I think that this is our block A final, which plays off of the history between the teams and sets up a potentially great match for the show. These four work really well together, are willing to get crazy, and it just feels like it makes the most sense. The Briscoes are still out for revenge after losing the tag titles to King & PCO, and I think that they get it here and advance to the finals. WINNER: The Briscoes

Block B Finals: Flip Gordon & Bandido vs. Jax Dane & Crimson : Dane & Crimson are the NWA’s big bruiser team, so I think that pairing them with Flip & Bandido here would be the smart call. Flip & Bandido are great and will not only help keep the pacing up, but will bump around for the big lads. I’m not that high on Dane & Crimson as a team, but the little flippy boys bumping around for the big lads could be fun. Dane & Crimson win and move onto the finals. WINNER: Jax Dane & Crimson

Crockett Cup Finals: The Briscoes vs. Jax Dane & Crimson : Again, I’m not that high on Dane & Crimson as a team, but I think that they are winning and if you want them to look good in doing so, your best bet in the finals with the Briscoes. The Briscoes have a ton of credibility with fans, and always bust their asses to deliver in their matches and I’d expect no different here. I suppose that the Briscoes winning is a possibility, but this is an NWA show, and Dane & Crimson are the big NWA team in the tournament, so (one would assume) with the NWA having booking control that they win. WINNER: Jax Dane & Crimson

Vacant NWA Women’s Title Match: Allisin Kay vs. Santana Garrett : Jazz held the title for over 900 days at this time, but vacated the title before this match, leading to Kay now facing Santana Garrett. With all due respect to Jazz, I think the change will make for a better match. Both formerly worked for TNA/Impact and also did the MYC. I’m still shocked that one or both haven’t been locked up into a contract with someone yet, but that will be for our gain here. The change allows for Kay to use her size and play the bully role, while Garrett can use her speed and play the resilient babyface. I had Kay winning before Jazz pulled out and will go with her again here. WINNER: Allisin Kay

NWA National Champion Willie Mack vs. Colt Cabana : Willie Mack won the title at NWA 70, and has successfully held the title for over 170 days. Colt Cabana is a former NWA Champion, and with the NWA/ROH partnership, makes sense as a challenger. Cabana is always over, and can come off as a threat to the title. Mack is really good, and has been having a strong in ring year on ROH & Impact TV, while Cabana seems reenergized following his New Japan Cup run. I think that with these two involved, that we’ll get a good and fun match, but with Mack’s Impact commitments, and then ROH & NWA working together and airing NWA matches on their TV, combined with the fact that Colt still travels all over the world (think more exposure), I can see a title change here. WINNER: Colt Cabana

NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Marty Scurll : And here we come to the main event of the evening, the NWA Title match between Champion Nick Aldis & Marty Scurll. Between ROH & The 10 Pounds of Gold series, they have done a good job of telling the story, which is that these two are long time friends that both want to be the best and while that is important to them, Marty’s desire to be a world champion has led him to challenging his friend to accomplish that goal. So now we come to the match. Aldis is a very hit and miss performer to me. He has a good look, he can talk, but his matches are often underwhelming to me. I don’t think he’s bad in any way, but I don’t see him as a top tier main event performer. Marty has a better track record of delivering high quality matches, but does have a bad habit of getting too much freedom in his US matches, which results in them going too long, which hurts them. I really hope that they have a quality match that’s more Tombstone and less Wyatt Earp that delivers. I think that there is a shot for Marty to win gold here, I wouldn’t rule it out at all, but at the end of the day, Aldis is Billy’s boy and Marty has BOSJ coming up so I suspect he retains here. WINNER: Nick Aldis

