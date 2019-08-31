Csonka’s AEW All Out 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the AEW All Out 2019 event. The show will feature Chris Jericho & Hangman Page fighting to become the first AEW champion, Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley, AAA tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks in a ladder match, and more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

The Buy In: Women’s Casino Royale : The Casino Battle Royale is the new name and replacement for the original over budget battle royal. Much like Aztec Warfare or a Gauntlet for the Gold match, it’s the latest new version of a Royal Rumble style match, which I am cool with, as I like the Rumble & the variations I have mentioned. But the first one didn’t exactly rock my world and I feel that it had some execution issues. 21 wrestlers will be part of the match, which begins with 5 wrestlers in the ring. Every 3 minutes a new wave of 5 join the match. A lucky 21st wrestler will be the final solo entrant and elimination takes place when a wrestler is thrown over the top rope and lands with both feet on the floor at ringside. The winner will be the top contender for the first AEW women’s championship, which is what they did with the world title as well. Hopefully, they build up the winner of this one better than they did with Adam Page. Expected participants include: Ivelisse, Jazz, Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Allie, Brandi Rhodes, Yuka Sakazaki, Teal Piper, Big Swole (Aerial Monroe), Awesome Kong, Shazza McKenzie, & Sadie Gibbs. It appears that they aren’t releasing all of the names ahead of time so we should get some surprises here. I REALLY hope that they don’t do some bullshit with Brandi winning here and that someone talented like Dr. Britt Baker wins. WINNER: Dr. Britt Baker

The Buy In: Private Party vs. Jack Evans and Angelico : This is an absolutely great addition to the show and a potentially great and exciting match to put on the buy-in. Both teams have been impressive so far in AEW, but haven’t found their way into the win column just yet. Private Party showed a ton of potential in their first AEW match and are a largely unknown team to many, while Jack Evans and Angelico have the experience advantage and are overall the more well known tag team. They shouldn’t over think this one at all, and just let these guys go out and do their thing in a wild, 12 to 15-minute, high-octane sprint style match. The only issue I have with the match is that the booking is highly questionable, in that both teams need a win here. Evans and Angelico are 0-2 so far and I think that the. Since they have a match with the Young Bucks coming up on AEW TV, they should pickup the win here in what should potentially be a great match. WINNER: Private Party

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt : I really like the addition of this match to the card as SCU area great veteran team, that are over, can work with anyone, and can still have high caliber matches. I also really love the pairing of Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy, who I feel have a ton of babyface potential, but am not totally sold on adding Stunt to the group. He can do some cool things, but I find him a bit hit and miss as an overall performer. SCU has found victory in AEW so far, while Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt are still searching for a win. This should be good and the crowd should be into it. I think that the underdogs take the win here. WINNER: Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt

Hikaru Shida vs. Riho : While the booking of the AEW women’s division has been far from perfect, I like a lot of the talent involved and absolutely love the joshi element they are bringing to the table, which is why love this Hikaru Shida vs. Riho match. Back at Double or Nothing, the two teamed as Hikaru Shida, Riho, & Ryo Mizunami defeated Aja Kong, Emi Sakura, & Yuka Sakazaki Shida then returned to Japan to fulfill obligations before returning here. Meanwhile, Riho stuck around and defeated Nyla Rose and Yuka Sakazaki at Fyter Fest before losing to Bea Priestley & Shoko Nakajima at Fight for The Fallen. It hasn’t been made as clear as it should have been, but the winner is supposed to face the Casino Royale winner for the AEW women’s championship, and feels like a real pick’em for me. With that being the case, I will go with my future ex-wife here. WINNER: Hikaru Shida

The Cracker Barrel Clash: Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin : This is the Cracker Barrel Clash, sponsored by Cracker Barrel. It’s a match between three men that really need an AEW win. Janela and Havoc haven’t won, while Allin’s biggest accomplishment is the draw with Cody. This may turn into a hardcore/no rules style match and get crazy. I also think that Havoc is the low man on the totem pole here, and that Allin or Janela will be the favorites here. With the draw to Cody, Allin has a natural rematch with Cody coming up while Janela is coming off of a main event loss to Moxley, which makes me feel that he picks up the win here. WINNER: Joey Janela

For a First Round Bye in The AEW Tag Title Tournament: Best Friends vs. Dark Order : The feud dates back to the Double or Nothing show, when after a Best Friends victory, the Dark Order made their mysterious debut and set their sights on the good natured huggers. Dark Order are formerly known as the Super Smash Brothers, an excellent tag team taken off the board in the US due to border issues. The Young Bucks love them and had them brought into ROH to work them in Toronto, so them signing wasn’t a surprise. They are a great tag team, but the new Dark Order gimmick hasn’t exactly gotten over, Hopefully that starts to change because they are talented. The Best Friends have worked everywhere, are a tremendously fun babyface tag team that should play well off of the Dark Order. Both teams won matches to get here, and the winner will receive a bye in the first round of the upcoming tag team title tournament. With that being the case, in a situation like this, I always feel that the heels winning and receiving a bye makes the most sense as the optics are that they have an unfair advantage, which plays into the heel team, plus I think they need the win much more, and that can later play that into the Best Friends getting revenge down the line. WINNER: Dark Order

Cody vs. Shawn Spears : The story between Cody vs. Shawn Spears goes back to WWE developmental, in OVW, a time where Cody was greener than goose shit and for years has credited Spears with helping him not only learn & improve, but to also make it in the company. In no way was Spears to AEW a shock when news broke that he wanted out of WWE. He wasn’t being used, thought that he was capable of more, and while not a dinosaur by any means, knew that if he wanted a chance, he had to move on as he was 38. Cody felt a debt of gratitude, brought him in, but unknowingly insulted Spears by calling him “a solid hand.” That led to the Spears turn and chair shot attack following Cody’s draw with Darby Allin. The Spears turn not only set up the blood feud, but also brought us the return of Tully Blanchard Enterprises, with Tully mentoring Spears in the James J Dillon role, which I have greatly enjoyed. I have really enjoyed Cody’s AEW run so far, I appreciate the focus on story telling and he has largely left the circus at home, which has been for the best. I think that it’s safe to say that this is the biggest and most important match of Spears’ career. This is his chance to step up and deliver in a big spot on a big show, and to more importantly show that there’s more to him than just being “the 10 guy.” I am fascinated to see if Spears can step up and deliver big here. I anticipate Cody being very giving here as I think that he looks at this as a way to say thank you and to pay Spears back. With that being the case, I think that Spears will go over here as they try to make a run with him as one of the top heels in the company. Will it work? I don’t know, but we’ll know more after this performance from Spears. WINNER: Shawn Spears

Escalera de la Muerte: Champions The Lucha Bros vs. The Young Bucks : This is an Escalera de la Muerte (Ladder of Death) match for the AAA tag team championships. These two had an excellent match at All Out, a great rematch in AAA and then a great trios match with Omega & Laredo Kid at Fyter Fest. The Bucks thrive in ladder matches, just look at their history in ROH, while the Lucha Bros seemingly never disappoint. Add in the fast that they know how to work with each other and have a strong history to play off of and we may be in store for something special here. The Bucks are undefeated in AEW so far, and I feel like this is finally the time for them to lose. If the match is as good as I think it can be, they lose nothing in loss and the Lucha Bros need the victory more. This one will likely steal the show, even if Fenix is banged up heading into this. WINNER: The Lucha Bros

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley IS CANCELLED :

I'm absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I'd rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn't be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

Kenny Omega vs. Pac : Losing Moxley here is a disappointment for sure as it was one of the most anticipated matches on the show. They had a good angle going into it, and can now build to it for a huge TV match or preferably, the next PPV. Sometimes when plan A falls through, you head to plan B, which by all reports was the original plan A, Omega vs. Pac. According to the early reports, Pac was coming into build to a match with Omega at this show, and despite the issues (booking conflict, possible VISA issue, what ever it was) we got here anyway, and it’s a hell of a consolation prize. This will be Pac’s AEW debut, while Omega lost to Jericho and rebounded with a win in a trios match and then one over CIMA to get him back on track. On paper, this has potential to be a great match and extremely strong addition to the card. But now the question is, who wins? Obviously Omega is going to be positioned as a major singles star for the company and already lost to Jericho, but Pac is making his debut here and really shouldn’t lose night one if he’s going to be a regular. It’s a tough call for sure, but AEW does draws and have already established them as a viable finish (Cody vs. Darby), so I think that is in play here and may be the result (it wouldn’t shock me). But if Omega is to be a player and move onto the Moxley feud, and wins and losses are to matter, then he should win. Winner: Kenny Omega

For The AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Hangman Page : When the match was first made official, I was firmly on team Page for the win. Unfortunately, I don’t feel that he’s been positioned strongly as a viable challenger to Jericho and doesn’t feel in a strong enough position to be the first champion. On the other side, you have Jericho. He’s the bigger name, a much better promo, and has positioned as a star since day one. But a Jericho in feels like real catch 22, on one hand you’ve been promising something new, a revolution, and while Jericho is a star, many associate him with WWE, who for many, view as the enemy. I also have concerns about the match itself. Page is great, but again hasn’t been positioned strongly and I am not sold on the crowd investment in him winning. Jericho’s last two major performances (against Omega & Okada) have been strong, but have also left a lot to be desired compared to some of his other matches (the first Omega match and the WK match against Naito). I am certainly hoping for the best here, but do feel that the match could possibly be a struggle. With Page not being as strongly as I would have hoped, I think that the play heading into TV will be to have Jericho win and become the first champion. WINNER: Chris Jericho

