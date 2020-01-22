Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 1.21.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Big Swole defeated Diamante @ 7:25 via pin [**¾]

– Jurassic Express defeated Strong Hearts @ 11:00 via pin [***¼]

Big Swole vs. Diamante : They lockup and Big Swole looks to take early control and cradles Diamante for 2. Diamante grounds things, picking up near falls as they work into a standoff. Diamante grounds things, Big Swole escapes and follows with a shoulder tackle. Big Swole counters arm drags and hits the bicycle kick. Diamante stuns her off the ropes and hits a knee strike. She chokes her out in the ropes, and back in, hits rolling suplexes and then slams Big Swole down by her hair. Diamante lays the boots to her, follows with back elbows but Big Swole fires back until Diamante hits the German. The corner dropkick connects for 2. Diamante to the floor, gets some flip flops and the ref takes one, but attacks with the other until Big Swole takes it away. She takes control back, follows with strikes and hits a blue thunder bomb and lariat. They work into counters, head butt by Big Swole and dirty dancing finishes it. Big Swole defeated Diamante @ 7:25 via pin [**¾] While a few of the exchanges left something to be desired, this was pretty good over all. Diamante did well in her AEW debut, and Big Swole continues to pop off the screen with a great personality and some fun offense. I think there’s star potential with her, she just needs more reps.

Jurassic Express vs. Strong Hearts : Hawk and Jungle Boy begin, locking up and Hawk takes him down with a shoulder tackle. He follows with chops and Jungle Boy counters back and hits a basement dropkick. Hawk fires back with chops, they trade and Stunt tags in. Lindaman tags in and Stunt tries shoulder tackles and fails. They pick up the pace and Stunt cradles him for 2. The head scissors follows and the sunset flip gets 2. CIMA in and Luchasaurus joins him. CIMA attacks, takes out his knee and Luchasaurus mows him down with a kicks, takes out the others and double teams on CIMA follow for 2. Hawk makes the save and Jungle Boy fights them off with arm drags and follows with suicide dives as Stunt hits a high cross to the floor. Back in and Stunt covers for 2. CIMA cuts him off and Hawk joins him as double teams follow and then triple teams connect. Hawk follows with chops, dropping Stunt. Lindaman in for double teams and Hawk grounds Stunt. Stunt makes the ropes, fires back and Hawk cuts him off with a knee strike and spinebuster for 2. Triple teams follow as Jungle Boy makes the save but gets dumped. Stunt fights off Lindaman, and rolls into the tag. Luchasaurus runs wild on Strong Hearts, burning hammers CIMA onto Hawk, and the chokeslam on Lindaman connects as the standing moonsault gets 2. Jungle Boy tags in and the tail whip/flatliner gets 2. It breaks down and CIMA cuts off Jungle Boy, follows with a dive and Lindaman hits a German for 2. Jungle Boy counters into a RANA and cradle gets 2. Kicks by Luchasaurus and the combo back suplex into a sitout spinebuster finishes it. Jurassic Express defeated Strong Hearts @ 11:00 via pin [***¼] I love Strong Hearts and wish they were used more. This was a good trios match with a fun closing stretch as Jurassic Express picks up a big win ahead of tomorrow’s match with the Inner Circle.

