Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 1.28.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Tables Match: Nyla Rose defeated Shanna @ 8:14 [**½]

– Kip Sabian defeated QT Marshall @ 6:50 via pin [**]

– Dark Order defeated Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss @ 3:00 via pin [NR]

– Tony welcomes us to he show.

Tables Match: Shanna vs. Nyla Rose : Shanna is all fired up and runs wild at the bell until Rose cuts her off, follows with clotheslines and gets a table. Rose takes her out with a high cross from the apron. Rose stops her from getting the table in the ring, kicks her in the face and then sets up a table in the ring. Back in and Rose follows with clubbing strikes, but Shanna counters, eats strikes, but Shanna almost sends Rose through the table. She slams the table on Rose and then follows with a running basement dropkick. She hits another and takes Rose up top. The avalanche RANA follows, she sets up a table and Rose fights her off, Shanna flips the table and DDTs Rose onto the table. Shanna sets up a table on the floor, back in and she dropkicks Rose to the apron. Rose cuts off the spear, Shanna heads up top and is cut off and chokeslammed through the table. Nyla Rose defeated Shanna @ 8:14 [**½] This was solid, Shanna is a good babyface and Rose is slowly getting into that monster heel mode, but they had some issues positioning the tables and it felt a bit uneven at times.,

-Post match, Rose looks to inflect more pain until Sadie Gibbs makes the save. She fights off Rose, dumps her and then misses the Sasuke special by a mile. How do you not edit that. Rose powerbombs her through a table to stand tall. Thanks for coming Sadie.

– Tony hypes future events.

Kip Sabian vs. QT Marshall : Penelope Ford is at ringside. They lockup and work into counters until Sabian picks up the pace and hits leg lariat. Marshall counters back, hits the back handspring kick and covers for 2. He follows with rights, kicks and Ford distracts him and Sabian takes control and covers for 2. Sabian starts working the arm, grounding Marshal and working submissions. Marshall fires back, gets cut off and lays the boots to him. Ford attacks as Sabian takes the ref, and then covers for 2. The anarchist suplex follows for 2. Sabian now talks shit to the fans, back in and Marshall cuts him off with a suplex. He follows with clotheslines, and flapjack for 2. Marshall heads up top and Sabian counters the swanton into an arm bar. Marshall makes the ropes. Sabian gets an apple and take a bite, Marshall punches him and v counters into a cradle with Ford’s help for the win. Kip Sabian defeated QT Marshall @ 6:50 via pin [**] This was a match that happen, on a boat.

Dark Order vs. Brandon Cutler & Sonny Kiss : Grayson attacks and controls early on, working over Kiss. Uno in and the big boot gets 2. He stomps away at Kiss, follows with rights and Gryson cuts off the tag. Kiss fires back, hits the dropsault and a RANA. The slingshot leg drop follows and Kiss hits an enziguri until Uno cuts him off. Grayson hits night fall and Uno tags in and the fatality finishes it. Dark Order defeated Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss @ 3:00 via pin [NR] This was a squash with the only thing interesting being that Dark Order never touched Cutler, who they have been recruiting.

