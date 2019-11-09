Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 11.08.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Hikaru Shida defeated Big Swole @ 7:15 via pin [**¾]

– Leva Bates and Nyla Rose defeated Shalandra Royal and Shazza McKenzie @ 6:55 via pin [SQUASH]

– Sky, Kaz, & CIMA vs. Kip Sabian, Jack Evans, & Angelico @ 12:35 via pin [***]

– Tony Schiavone welcomes us from the and is again joined by Dasha Gonzalez (formerly Dash Fuentes).

– Excalibur, Golden Boy, & Arn Anderson start off on commentary.

Hikaru Shida vs. Big Swole : Swole has reportedly signed with AEW. They lock up and work to the ropes for the clean break. Lock up again and Swole starts to overpower Shida and they break in the ropes. Swole follows with a shoulder tackle, Shida kips up but gets cut off right away. They work into counters, Shida trips her up and follows with a basement dropkick. The apron knee strike follows, and she sets up a chair and follows wit a flying knee strike off of the chair. Back in and Shida lays the boots to Swole. The slam and then the half crab follows. Swole powers out but Shida keeps her grounded. The corner knee strike connects for 2. Shida attacks the back, they work into counters and Swole hits a head butt, uppercuts and a flatliner for 2. The hanging guillotine follows, but Shida counters until Swole cradles her for 2. Shida follows with a back breaker, but Swole counters a knee strike and follows with the pump kick but Shida counters back into a knee strike for 2. Shida finally finishes it with the running knee strike. Hikaru Shida defeated Big Swole @ 7:15 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good with bright spots for both and my lovely future ex-wife picking up another win/

– Shida comments on her win and is so happy to win. She wants to show the Japanese style and thinks Emi Sakura will beat Riho tomorrow night.

– Chuck Taylor replaces Arn Anderson on commentary.

Leva Bates and Nyla Rose vs. Shalandra Royal and Shazza McKenzie : Rose wanted this to be a handicap match but management made her team with Bates. Rose takes control on Shazza to begin. Royal tags in, hits dropkicks but Rose no sells and quickly cuts her off. The slam follows and Rose grounds the action. She refuses to tag Bates in and fights of both Shazza & Royal with a suplex on both. The splash misses. But Rose battles back with a double chokeslam. The leg drop follows and Rose posts Shazza and then hits a fall away slam on Royal. Rose tosses Royal into Bates and Germans Shazza. The suplex follows, and Rose picks up Shazza before 3. She makes Shazza tag in Royal and follows with a slam and PK. The DVD gets 2 as Shazza makes the save. Rose fights her off, picks both up and hits the double Samoan drop. Rose stacks them up, heads up top and the senton follows as she pins both. Leva Bates and Nyla Rose defeated Shalandra Royal and Shazza McKenzie @ 6:55 via pin [SQUASH] An effective rebuild match for Rose.

– Post match, Rose says she dominated the casino royal, but has been disrespected in this company and will disrespect the entire locker room one by one.

– Tony & Dasha run down the Full Gear Card.

– We go back to highlights of Cody’s great promo from Wednesday’s Dynamite. That leads to a Cody vs. Jericho video package.

Sky, Kaz, & CIMA vs. Kip Sabian, Jack Evans, & Angelico : Angelico & CIMA begin, locking up and working into counters. CIMA grounds the action, Angelico escapes and he grounds things. CIMA escapes as they work into more counter action and CIMA follows with a dropkick. Kaz & Evans tag in, with Kaz following with arm drags and grounding things. Evans fights to his feet, follows wit kicks and Sabian tags in and lays the boots to Kaz. Kaz fights off the suplex, lays in kicks and tags in Sky. Slingshot leg drops follows as Kaz covers for 2. CIMA back in, he and Sky follow with double teams and Sabian battles back and rakes the eyes and Evans connects with a kick. They isolate Sky, and Sabian covers for 2. Sabian grounds Sky, and then follows with a knee strike and clothesline for 2. Angelico tags in and he and Evans work double teams on Sky and the cover gets 2. Evans grounds the action, Sabian tags back in and works quick tags with Angelico. Sabian whips him to the buckles, hits an enziguri and sliding knee strike for 2. Sky fights to his feet, and follows with a dropkick. Angelico cuts off the tag, but Sky fights him off and tags in CIMA. CIMA runs wild and follow with running meteors and lawn darts Evans onto his teammates the backstabber follows for 2 on Angelico. Angelico finally cuts him off. He and Evans run wild with double teams and the cover gets 2. It breaks down, cutter by Kaz and CIMA hits an avalanche German but Sabian flies in to make the save. Kaz tags in and follows with the missile dropkick and SCU Later and a meteora finish Sabian. Sky, Kaz, & CIMA vs. Kip Sabian, Jack Evans, & Angelico @ 12:35 via pin [***] Good main event overall, but they were clearly holding back a bit ahead of Full Gear. I love CIMA being an honorary member of SCU right now.

