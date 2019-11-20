Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 11.19.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Best Friends defeated Private Party @ 15:00 via pin [***¼]

– Riho & Britt Baker defeated Big Swole & Kris Statlander @ 12:55 via pin [***]

– Young Bucks defeated Strong Hearts @ 7:50 via pin [***¾]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Tony & Dasha welcome us to the show.

– Dustin Rhodes joins Excalibur on commentary, and my man has a cast on, selling his broken arm.

Private Party vs. Best Friends : Orange Cassidy is at ringside. Trent an Quen begin. Quen tosses his beads to Orange and locks up with Trent. They work to the ropes and Trent overpowers him to begin. They trade strikes, Trent hits a back elbow and follows with a northern lights for 2. Chuck tags in and follows with strikes. Quen counters back, hits a RANA, dropkick and tags in Kassidy. Chuck cuts him off, and follows with an overhead toss. Trent tags back in, follows with chops and Kassidy counters back with arm drags the dropkick and tags in Quen. They double team Trent, and dumps him to the floor. They double team Chuck and take control until Orange distracts them and Best Friends take control and suplex Kassidy on the floor. Back in and Trent covers for 2. Chuck joins in and Kassidy counters back, follows with strikes and get cut off with the soul food/half and half combo for 2. Chuck takes control, biting his foot and takes him up top. Trent in and follows with slaps. He follows him up and Kassidy counters back, but Chuck joins in for a doomsday superplex for 2. Chuck tags in and lays in chops on Kassidy. Trent back in and Kassidy runs them together, hits a RANA and tags in Quen. Quen runs wild and hits a moonsault press, suicide dive and dropkick, The tope con hello follows onto Chuck. The springboard high cross follows for 2. Quen heads up top, Chuck cuts him off, but Quen hits a PELE on Trent. Private Party hit a version of skull and bones for 2. Trent cuts off Kassidy with a Saito, tags in Chuck and Trent spears Kassidy on the floor. Chuck catches Quen and slams him to the floor. Back in and Trent tags in, double teams follow and the Trent knee strike gets 2. Chuck follows with strikes, Trent joins in and Kassidy counters the DDT, and hits silly string. Quen tags in and hits an enziguri, and heads up top as Trent rolls to the floor, Orange begs off but Quen hits a senton onto Trent anyway. Back in and Quen hits the shooting start press for 2 as Chuck makes the save. They dump him, take Trent up to for Gin & juice, but Trent counters out and Chuck powerbombs Kassidy into Quen. The Best Friends hug and strong zero finishes it. Best Friends defeated Private Party @ 15:00 via pin [***¼] I get that they felt that the Best Friends needed a win, but it made absolutely no sense as Private Party has a big match on Dynamite tomorrow. The match was good, but the booking highly questionable.

Riho & Britt Baker vs. Big Swole & Kris Statlander : Swole and Riho begin. They lock up and Swole overpowers Riho. Lock up again and Riho takes her down. Swole escapes, hits a shoulder tackle and Riho cradles her but Swole avoids the double stomp. Statlander and Baker tag in, and Bake goes for several cradles for 2. Statlander cuts her off and follows with a dropkick for 2. Swole tags back in and double teams on Baker follow for 2. Swole looks for a suplex, countered and Baker hits sling blade, sorta, for 1. The clothesline follows and baker lays in strikes and another clothesline for 2. Swole fires back but Baker hits a neck breaker for 2. Baker grounds the action. But Swole cradles her for 2, The clothesline follows but Riho tags in and hits a head scissors. Swole cuts her off with a superkick, tags in Statlander and Riho lays in strikes but Statlander cuts her off and hits aback breaker. The leg drop follows and the senton gets 2. Riho counters back and rolls into the double stomp. Swole and Baker tag in, they trade strikes and Swole hits a head butt and flatliner for 2. Baker fires back, but Swole hits a side slam, Statlander slams Riho onto Baker and the cover gets 2. Statlander tags in and Swole works over Baker, Riho in and Swole gets caught in the ropes, draping double stomp by Riho and a draping DDT by Baker follows for 2 as Statlander makes the save. It beaks down, powerslam by Statlander and Baker cuts her off with the cutter for 2. Riho flies in with the double stomp for 2. Baker is cradled by Statlander into a tumble weed as Statlander gets 2. Statlander hits the spinning fisherman’s driver for 2. Baker counters back, hits the neck breaker and Swole makes the save. Riho is dumped and Swole accidentally hits Statlander, superkick by Baker and lockjaw finishes Statlander. Riho & Britt Baker defeated Big Swole & Kris Statlander @ 12:55 via pin [***] It started a bit slow, but they worked themselves into a good match as Statlander was put in a position to impress, she has so much potential.

– Cody speaks with Justin Roberts for this week’s interview segment. Cody puts over Roberts big time for his abilities and past helping with Brandi as a ring announcer. He talks about his WWE release in 2014 as a low point in his life. He started doing voiceover work, and other announcing gigs during that time, but still loved wrestling. He saw Being the Elite and loved it, and that made him a fan all over again. He loves his job and that people know him and appreciate his work. He is most passionate about wrestling and is glad to be back in it.

– Tony recaps last week’s Dynamite, focusing on MJF’s promo segment, and then Sky pinning Jericho in the main event. Tomorrow, it’s Fenix vs. Nick Jackson, Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz, and Moxley vs. Allin.

Young Bucks vs. Strong Hearts (Lindaman & T-Hawk) : Nick and T-Hawk begin, locking up and working into counters as they trade shoulder tackles. T-Hawk takes him down and follows with chops until Nick hits a dropkick. Matt tags in and double teams follow as Matt dumps Lindaman. More double teams follow on T-Hawk as Matt follows with strikes. Nick tags back in and T-Hawk battles back with chops and a spinebuster. Lindaman tags in and trades strikes with Nick, hits a flatliner and Nick counters a German and follows with a head kick. Lindaman follows with suplexes on both to he corner, grounds Nick and T-Hawk tags in with the pop up knee strike Strong Hearts run wild with double teams for 2. Lindaman hits the tope and T-Hawk grounds Nick with an STF. Nick makes the ropes and fires back, T-Hawk follows with chops but Nick hits an enziguri. Matt tags in and follows with rolling northern lights suplexes on Lindaman and then both. T-Hawk cuts him off with chops, Lindaman hits a German but Nick makes the save, It breaks down and Nick runs wild on Strong Hearts. The Bucks follow with double teams, superkicks and the Meltzer diver finishes it. Young Bucks defeated Strong Hearts @ 7:50 via pin [***¾] This was a very good, all action and no bullshit sprint where the Bucks pick up a rebound win, while Strong Hearts looked good.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 67. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert discuss CM Punk’s return on WWE Backstage & what it may mean, and then break down week 7 of AEW vs. NXT. The show is approximately 83-minutes long. * Intro

* CM Punk Returns…?: 5:45

* AEW Dynamite Review 11.13.19: 17:10

* NXT Review 11.13.19: 51:00

* The head to head comparison: 1:11:10 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.