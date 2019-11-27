Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 11.26.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Trent defeated Pentagon @ 12:05 via pin [***¼]

– Shanna defeated Big Swole @ 11:30 via pin [**½]

– Awesome Kong defeated Leva Bates @ 0:55 via pin [NR]

– AAA Mega Championship Match: Champion Kenny Omega defeated Jack Evans @ 15:45 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Tony welcome us to the show, no Dasha this week.

– Shawn Spears joins Excalibur on commentary.

Trent vs. Pentagon : Pentagon removes his glove, talks shit and Trent attacks with chops. Pentagon quickly cuts him off with kicks, strikes and Trent fires back with an elbow and northern lights for 2. They work to the apron and Trent kicks him to the floor and follows with the running knee strike. Pentagon firs back with a superkick after avoiding a plancha. He follows with chops, kicks and then posts Trent. Back in and Pentagon grounds the action. Trent fires back, they trade chops and Trent cuts him off with a clothesline. Pentagon powders and then cuts of the suicide dive. Pentagon up top and misses the double stomp, snapdragon by Trent and the tope con hello follows. Back in and the running knee strike follows for 2. Pentagon counter the tornado DDT, and then hits a superkick and sling blade for 2. Trent counter back into the tornado DDT and that gets 2. They work up top and Pentagon counters and kicks out his knee and follows with the double stomp for 2. The backstabber and destroyer connect and that gets 2. Trent counters the Penta driver into a cradle for 2. Superkick by Pentagon, but Trent rebounds with the running knee strike. They work to the apron, trading strikes and Pentagon hits an apron package piledriver. Back in and Pentagon looks to attack the arm, snaps it back and Trent counters into the dudebuster for the win. Trent defeated Pentagon @ 12:05 via pin [***¼] A bit surprising that Trent won here, but they had a good match with both guys getting to shine. (there were odd production errors though as they referenced replays, heard audio, and never saw them).

– We get a really good Shanna video package. She had tryouts with WWEE but was never signed and after a shot with TNA, was told her she looked too fat on TV (FUCK OFF whoever told her that), leading to her almost retiring.

– Big Swole is interviewed and says everyone has a story and so does she, but its all about what you do in the ring. She does everything big and she is greatness.

Shanna vs. Big Swole : Commentary references the Kong vs. Bates match as already happening, which it hasn’t. UGH. They lock up and work to the ropes and separate. They work into a test of strength and battle for position as Swole takes control, but Shanna counters out and grounds Swole. Swole counters back, trips her up and they trade pin attempts. Shanna counters into a RANA, and the neck breaker gets 2. The cradle follows for 2. Swole cuts her off with the pump kick and covers for 2. Swole works a front facelock, strike sand grounds Shanna in the corner. Swole then works a neck crank, keeping it grounded. Shanna fights to her feet and Swole hits a lariat for 2. The hanging guillotine in the ropes follows and then hits an enziguri but slingshots into a superkick. They trade, but Swole counters, dances and misses a charge. Knee strike by Shanna and the running elbow followed for 2. The top rope high cross follows for 2. Swole counters back, hits a back elbow and Shanna follows with strikes and hangs her in the corner, heads up top and the double stomp follows for 2. Swole counters back into a spinning slam, nee strike and covers for 2. Shanna counters into a dragon suplex with a sketchy bridge for the win. Shanna defeated Big Swole @ 11:30 via pin [**½] This was a solid match with a lot of great effort, but some off spots that really held it back.

– Tony hypes tomorrow’s Dynamite.

– Alex Marvez goes “by the numbers” on tomorrow’s Dynamite.

– Tony hypes up the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and their locations.

Awesome Kong vs. Leva Bates : Brandi & Avalon are at ringside. Bates wants to read to Kong and then attacks. Kong fucks her day up with a spinning backfist, soul collector and that’s it. Awesome Kong defeated Leva Bates @ 0:55 via pin [NR] It was exactly what it needed to be.

– Post match, Kong lays out Avalon and takes Bates’ scalp.

Kenny Omega vs. Jack Evans : Jack attacks and grounds things, starts working the arm but Kenny counters out. Kenny follows with chops, kicks and takes out his knee. Kotaru crusher is countered by Jack and Kenny is stunned. Jack follows with kicks but Kenny dropkicks him out of the air and covers for 2. Kenny follows with chops, whips him to the corner and the backbreaker gets 2. The Canadian backbreaker follows, transitions to a Gory special but Jack counters into a sunset flip for 2. Kenny cuts him off and they trade strikes, backdrop by Kenny and delivers clubbing strikes until Jack hits a face buster. The standing moonsault follows for 2. The hip toss and dropkick gets 2. Kenny cuts him off by going to the back again. He hits another backbreaker for 2. Kenny follow with grounded kicks, but Jack fires up with kicks until Kenny levels him with chops, rolling kick by Jack and the springboard moonsault to the floor connects. We’re getting replay audio with no video again. Jack follows with a suplex and back in, the slingshot splash gets 2. The standing sky twister press gets 2. Jack lays in knee strikes, Kenny fires back and kicks him to the buckles. The snapdragon follows, Jack counters the second but Kenny grabs him back and hits it anyway. He teases one to the floor, sand then V triggers his face off. Snapdragon on the floor and back in, the cross-legged ushigoroshi follows for 2. Kenny hit buckle bomb, sky high and the cover gets 2. Jack counters V trigger and follows with the blockbuster for 2. Jack heads up top and the 450 eats knees. V trigger follows, and tiger driver 98 follows for 2. V trigger connects and the one winged angel finishes it. Champion Kenny Omega defeated Jack Evans @ 15:45 via pin [***½] This was a very good, fun and competitive match where Jack got to shine before losing as Kenny starts to get back on track.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 69. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down & review the 2019 WWE Survivor Series & NXT WarGames events. The show is approximately 102-minutes long. * Intro

* NXT WarGames 2019 Review: 5:40

* WWE Survivor Series 2019 Review: 36:53 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.