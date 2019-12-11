Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 12.10.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Scorpio Sky defeated Peter Avalon & Jimmy Havoc @ 6:30 via pin [**¾]

– Jurassic Express defeated John Silver & Alex Reynolds @ 6:20 via pin [**½]

– Kenny Omega defeated Kip Sabian @ 14:25 via pin [***]

– We open with highlights from last week’s Dynamite.

– Tony & Dasha welcome us to the show.

– Chuck Taylor is on commentary with Excalibur. Orange Cassidy is also there, hanging out.

– Peter Avalon arrives and runs down the crowd.

Scorpio Sky vs. Peter Avalon vs. Jimmy Havoc : Leva Bates is at ringside. Havoc to the floor and Sky attacks as he was looking for weapons. Sky then hits a high cross on Avalon for 2. Havoc in and slams Sly to he buckles and follows with a suplex for 2. he isolates Sky, grounding him and then attacks Avalon. Sky fires back, but Avalon and Havoc cut him off and lay the boots to him. Double teams follow until Avalon attacks Havoc and Sky then cuts him off. He works over Avalon and the dropkick connects. Havoc bites him and Avalon sends Havoc to the floor. Sky dumps Avalon and follows with the tope con hello. Back in and havoc cuts him off with the uppercut. The sitout DVD gets 2. Havoc gets the staple gun, but Avalon attacks and stops him, He gets a book and Sky cuts him off, dumps him and attacks havoc with the book and hits the cutter but Avalon dumps him and cradles Havoc for 2. TKO to Avalon and that’s that. Scorpio Sky defeated Peter Avalon & Jimmy Havoc @ 6:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener as Sky gets a rebound win following his loss to Jericho.

– We see the latest Dark Order video package, where they killed a man.

– We go back to the Lexicon of Jericho segment from last week’s Dynamite. Jericho faces Jungle Boy on December 18th in a non-title match.

– Dr. Britt Baker now joins commentary.

Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt & Luchasaurus) vs. John Silver & Alex Reynolds : Luchasaurus and Silver begin. Silver attacks with chops, Luchasaurus quickly cuts him off, works over Reynolds and Stunt tags in. Double teams follow as Stunt takes control and covers for 2. Reynolds cuts him off, allowing Silver to attack and cover for 2. Reynolds tags in and they work over Stunt in the corner. Reynolds takes the heat, Silver tags in and keeps Stunt grounded, covering for 2. He chokes out Stunt, Reynolds follows with a drive by kick as Silver covers for 2. Stunt fires back, but the double team cutter follows as Stunt kicks out at 2. Stunt them gets a cradle for 2. He fights and rolls for the tag. Luchasaurus runs wild with kicks, a German, more kicks and the double chokeslam. Stunt tags in and the doomsday neck breaker finishes it. Jurassic Express defeated John Silver & Alex Reynolds @ 6:20 via pin [**¾] This was a solid tag as Jurassic Express finally picks up a win.

– Talk turns to the women’s division and Kris Statlander’s big win over Hikaru Shida. They then highlight Nyla Rose’s suspension. Next are highlights of Brandi & Kong’s recent actions, and the unexpected pledge to their cause from the crowd.

– We get to know Big Swole in a sit down interview video package. It was a really good profile video package.

– We get footage of Daniels getting medical attention following last week’s Dynamite. He was furious post match because he fucked up and came back too early, and couldn’t beat someone as good as Pentagon. He needs to get into the right mindset.

– Tony & Dasha run down the future Dynamite dates before getting last week’s video from the Bunny. Butcher, & The Blade. Tony & Dasha then look back at Cody’s promo on MJF, and MJF’s response via video on social media, revealing he’s behind the Butcher & Blade’s attack on him.

– They hype tomorrow’s Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz match.

– Chuck Taylor is back on commentary.

Kenny Omega vs. Kip Sabian : Penelope Ford is at ringside. They lockup and work into counters as Kenny grounds things. Sabian pops up, shoulder tackle by Kenny and he follows with chops. Kenny lays in strikes and Sabian picks up the pace until Kenny trips him up. The kotaru crusher gets 2. He follows with chops in the corner, lighting up Sabian. The running elbow connects until Sabian counters back and hits an enziguri. Kenny fires back and dumps him. Rise of the terminator is cut off by Ford distracting him and Sabian attacks, hits a RANA and Ford hits a RANA on Kenny on the floor. Sabian follows with a tope con hello and mocks Kenny. Back in and the missile dropkick follows for 2. He chokes out Kenny in the ropes, whips him to the buckles and follow with kicks. The anarchist suplex follows for 2. Sabian follows with strikes, Kenny fires back with chops and they trade. Knee strike by Kenny, and the lariat decapitates Sabian. Kenny lays in strikes, and you can’t escape follows for 2. Sabian counters the snapdragon, hits an enziguri and follows with a tornado DDT for 2. Kenny cuts him off, Sabian rakes the eyes, and Ford distracts Kenny as Sabian hits a springboard dropkick. Kenny counters a RANA into a powerbomb, follows with the V trigger and Sabian uses the ref as a shield, Ford in off the distraction and Sabian almost runs into her, she stuns Kenny, poison RANA by Sabian and the PK gets 2. Sabian drops the knee pad, Kenny counters and V trigger and the snapdragon follows. He hits another and Ford is in, Kenny shoves her away, V trigger to Sabian and the tiger deriver 99 gets 2. V trigger, one winged angel and that’s all. Kenny Omega defeated Kip Sabian @ 14:25 via pin [***] This was good, and Sabian got some shine, but it had too much bullshit for my liking.

– Tony & Dasha close up the show.

