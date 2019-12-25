Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 12.24.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sammy Guevara defeated Brandon Cutler @ 7:45 via pin [***]

– Santana & Ortiz defeated Private Party, Best Friends, & Jack Evans & Angelico @ 15:01 via pin [***½]

– JANELA CLAUS defeated Shawn Spears @ 7:50 via pin [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Tony & Dasha welcome us to the show and run down the card.

– Colt Cabana joins commentary.

Sammy Guevara vs. Brandon Cutler : Sammy uses his speed to avoid Cutler early on and follows with the dropkick. To the ropes and Sammy slaps Cutler and follows with chops. Cutler cuts him off with a dropkick and mocks him. He follows with a German and connects with the tope con hello. Sammy fights back and he hits a tope. They trade on the floor, to the apron and Sammy fires back and follows with a diving double stomp to the apron. Sammy talks shit and back in, follows with a Samoan drop for 2. Sammy lays in kicks, heads up top and drops down and applies a chinlock. Cutler escapes, hits a spin kick and they trade strikes. Running knee strike from Sammy but Cutler cuts him off with a head kick. The full nelson slam follows, and the springboard forearm connects for 2. Sammy then cradles him for 2. The hook kick follows and then an enziguri. The springboard cutter follows, Sammy up top and the shooting star press gets 2 as Cutler cradles him for 2. Sammy hits ago to sleep and that’s that. Sammy Guevara defeated Brandon Cutler @ 7:45 via pin [***] Sammy finally picks up his first win, and does so in a good effort.

– Janela comments on tonight’s match with Spears. The bad boy will be the one Spears doesn’t forget.

Santana & Ortiz vs. Private Party vs. Best Friends vs. Jack Evans & Angelico : Quen and Santana begin, Quen immediately picks up the pace and they work into counters as Quen hits a dropkick. Evans tags in and Trent joins him. They lockup, working into counters as Evans grounds things. Trent escapes, follows with chops and a northern lights suplex for 2. Chuck joins in for double teams, Angelico makes the save and the Best Friends cut them off. Ortiz in and Private Party takes him out with double teams, it completely breaks down, they all brawl and the babyfaces clear the ring. The heels pull them all to the floor and take control as Evans & Chuck roll in. Evans takes control and Chuck cuts him off as Kassidy tags in. He follows with strikes, but Evans cuts him off with a cartwheel kick for 2. He lays the boots to Kassidy, Angelico tags in and double teams follow but Santana breaks up the pin. Ortiz in and double teams follow as they run wild and pick up a near fall. Ortiz back rakes Kassidy, Santana tags in as more back rakes follow. Santana follows with rolling suplexes and hand him off to Ortiz as they work the trade off suplex spot. Kassidy battles back with kicks, and the flatliner follows. Evans takes out Quen and Santana cuts off Kassidy and covers for 2 as Angelico breaks that up. Kassidy rolls and tags in Chuck. He runs wild, suplexes Santana into Angelico and Ortiz takes out Evans. Trent in and follows with chops on Ortiz. The tornado DT follows, half dragon on Evans, and knee strike by Trent and Santana & Ortiz cut off dives and pull out a ladder and Orange Cassidy is on it! They slide him back under an Private party follows with dives. Best Friends hug and Angelico attacks as Evans hits a springboard moonsault to the floor. They pull out the ladder, no Orange but he appears up top and wipes them out. Doomsday suplex by Best Friends and Santana breaks up the pin. Kassidy tags in and hits silly string. Superkick by Santana, counters silly string and Ortiz mad balls Quen and Orange. Low blow by Santana to Kassidy and the street sweeper finishes it. Santana & Ortiz defeated Private Party, Best Friends, & Jack Evans & Angelico @ 15:01 via pin [***½] This was a very good and fun match with everyone getting some shine and the right team winning.

– THE BASTARD Pac is interviewed. He drags out Michael Nakazawa, and tosses him down the ramp and rolls him in the ring. Pac kicks his ass and wraps a chair around his neck, and calls out Omega to save his pal. He won’t be ignored and wants his match, and says this is his final warning, leaving Nakazawa in the ring when he could have killed a man,

– Tony & Dasha take us to our main event.

– Spears cuts a promo and talks about being in the holiday spirit. He then tells a kid that Santa… wait, “Santa” arrives. IT’S JANELA CLAUS!

JANELA CLAUS vs. Shawn Spears : Tully Blanchard is at ringside. Spears attacks, JANELA CLAUS battles back and dumps Spears. Suicide dive by JANELA CLAUS! He’s been a bad, bad boy this year. Spears fires back with chops, and hen misses and hits the post. JANELA CLAUS whips him to the barricades, and back in, Spears cuts off JANELA CLAUS up top. The backbreaker follows for 2. Spears up top and JANELA CLAUS rolls away so Spears climbs another corner, and JANELA CLAUS rolls away again. Spears up top in another corner and drops down as JANELA CLAUS rolls away. JANELA CLAUS fires back, and follows with a dive off the apron and gets a chair and runs off of it onto Spears in the crowd. They brawl, JANELA CLAUS meets JESUS in the crowd and he forgives JANELA CLAUS. Back in the ring and Spears cuts him off with a spinebuster. He dumps JANELA CLAUS and they look for the spike piledriver but JANELA CLAUS cuts it off. Tully takes the ref, and Spears cradles JANELA CLAUS for 2. JANELA CLAUS fires back, hits a lariat and heads up top. JANELA CLAUS hits the elbow drop for the win. JANELA CLAUS defeated Shawn Spears @ 7:50 via pin [**½] This was fun, lighthearted and fun, although I question the validity of JANELA CLAUS’ win as he had Jesus’ help.

– Post match, JANELA CLAUS offers Spears a White Claw, they drink and JANELA CLAUS hits a stunner on Spears.

– There will be a best of special as next week’s AEW Dark.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 77. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down their 2019 Wrestling Awards, the Cubsfan returns to talk the world of Lucha, & Steve Cook joins the show to discuss Vince McMahon’s loyalty to Jerry Lawler before the annual airing of the grievances. The show is approximately 210-minutes long. * Intro

* The 2019 Wrestling Awards: 4:35

* Talking Lucha With The Cubsfan (Sin Cara, The Ingobernable Stables, Rey Horus, Rush Losing The ROH Title, More): 1:32:45

* Discussing Vince McMahon’s Loyalty to Jerry Lawler & The Airing of The 2019 Wrestling Grievances With Steve Cook: 2:10:20 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.