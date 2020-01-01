Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 12.31.19

– From AEW Dynamite 10.02.19: Cody defeated Sammy Guevara @ 12:00 via pin [***¾]

– From AEW Dynamite 11.27.19: Kenny Omega defeated THE BASTARD Pac @ 12:00 via pin [***½]

– AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match (Dynamite 10.09.19): Private Party defeated The Young Bucks @ 13:50 via pin [****¼]

– Inaugural Women’s Championship Match (Dynamite 10.02.19): Riho defeated Nyla Rose @ 13:45 via pin to become the first AEW women’s champion [***]

– Tag Team Tournament Finals (Dynamite 10.30.19): SCU defeated The Lucha Bros @ 12:55 via pin [****]

– From AEW Dynamite 11.20.19: Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin @ 11:20 via pin [****]

Cody vs. Sammy Guevara : Brandi is at ringside, Cody got a monster pop. They lock up, working to the ropes and separate. Crowd is hot already as they lock up again, thy work into counters as Cody powders. Guevara invites Cody back in and Guevara counters into a dropkick and standing moonsault for 1. They lock up and Cody grounds the action. Guevara fights to his feet and Cody hits a shoulder tackle, they trade laps and Cody hits the snap slam for 2. The figure four follows and Guevara tries to roll it and makes the ropes. Cody now attacks the arm, grounding things and follows with chops in the corner. The delayed suplex follows and the cover gets 2. Guevara fires back with a hook kick and gets cut of with a springboard cutter for 2. Guevara fires back with an enziguri and springboard cutter for 2. Guevara follows with another enziguri but Cody knocks him to the floor. The suicide dive takes out Brandi as Guevara pulled her in the way. Guevara then posts Cody and back in he heads up top and misses the moonsault, lands on his feet and hits the standing shooting star press for 2. Cody trips him up, Brandi slaps Guevara and the disaster kick follows for 2. They work up top, and the reverse superplex follows and Cody covers for 2. Cody looks for Din’s fire, countered and Cody heads up top, Guevara pops up and hits the Spanish fly for a great near fall. Guevara’s shooting star press eats knees and Cody cradles him for the win. Cody defeated Sammy Guevara @ 12:00 via pin [***¾] This was a really good opener, with a tremendous atmosphere and the two working together way better than I had anticipated. Guevara looked great in a losing effort here. I also loved the story of young guys like Darby & Sammy giving Cody fits.

Kenny Omega vs. THE BASTARD Pac : They lock up and work to the ropes. They shove each other and then Omega hits a shoulder tackle. After working into passes, Omega hits a dropkick and kotaru crusher and snapdragon. The buckle bomb and sky high follows for 2. Pac powders and Omega looks for rise of the terminator connects with the dive. Pac then cuts him off, dropkicking him to the barricade. Back in and Omega follows with the snapdragon. To the apron they go and Pac knocks him to the floor and hits the top rope moonsault. Back in and Pac follows with a slingshot cutter for 2. The missile dropkick connects for 2. Pac lays the boots to him, and then grounds the action. Omega fights to his feet, fires back but Pac cuts him off and they trade strikes. Omega hits a push kick and sends Pac to the buckles. He follows with strikes, and covers for 2. The fisherman’s buster gets 2. Omega now lays in chops, but you can’t escape is countered and Omega hits a knee strike, but Pac levels him with a vicious lariat. They work up top and Pac does the deal with the avalanche falcon arrow for 2! Black arrow misses, Omega fires up with V trigger and Pac counters the one winged angel but Omega cradles him for the win. Kenny Omega defeated THE BASTARD Pac @ 12:00 via pin [***½] This was a very good match, but I’m not a fan of Kenny getting his win back already. It also reinforces my thought that Pac shouldn’t have lost to Page, because had he not, the win means even more for Omega here. I am sure we’ll get a rubber match down the line.

AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party : SCU are in the crowd to watch the match. Kassidy and Nick begin. They lock up, working into counters and Nick teases superkicks and they end in a standoff. The Bucks quickly follow with double teams and run wild early on as they isolate Kassidy. Matt tags in and starts working the arm. Double teams follow as Nick dumps Quen. Kassidy dumps Matt and enziguris Nick and hits a moonsault to the floor on Matt. Quen tags in and hits the high cross and suicide dives. The tope con hello and Sasuke special follows. Quen up top and the 450 follows for 2. The crowd loves this. Quen misses a charge, Matt in and hits the superkick. Nick follows with one and the Bucks isolate Quen. Matt then powerbombs Kassidy to the ramp. The doomsday sliced bread connects for 2 and the sharpshooter follows. Double teams follows as Matt tags in, laying in strikes on Quen. He follows with stomps and covers for 2. Nick back in for the double basement dropkick and that gets 2. Quen fires back, but is quickly cut off as Nick hits the double stomp. Nick accidentally superkicks Matt, Quen fights back but Nick cuts off the tag. Matt follows with the spear for 2. Nick follows with strikes and Quen hits the double PELE and tags in Kassidy who hits the double missile dropkick. He follows with a RANA, lays in strikes, and Matt cuts him of by attacking the back. The rolling northern lights follows and then suplexes both and covers for 2. The buckle bomb combo follows and Nick dumps Quen and follows with a PK as Matt works the sharpshooter. Nick the x-factors Kassidy and moonsaults onto Quen on the floor. Kassidy makes the ropes. More bang for your buck is countered and Kassidy hits the poison RANA and gin as juice follows on Nick. Quen hits the shooting star press and that gets 2! He follows with strikes, and the Meltzer driver is countered as Quen cradles Matt for the win! Private Party defeated The Young Bucks @ 13:50 via pin [****¼] This was an absolutely great opening sprint with an insanely hot crowd, and Private Party are officially made men and over huge.

~WE GET HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE DIPPIN’ DOTS BRAWL from 10.23.19 in PITTBURGH, PA~

Inaugural Women’s Championship Match: Nyla Rose vs. Riho : Rose misses a charge and Riho follows with strikes. Rose cuts her off, but Riho fires back with dropkicks and a head scissors. Rose runs her over with a shoulder tackle, and the splash gets 2. Riho fires back with kicks, but Rose chokes her out in the ropes. She follows with kicks and then locks on an STF. Riho fights for the ropes, but Rose cranks back and grabs the arm until Riho makes the ropes. Riho counters the German with elbow strikes and follows with a running knee strike and another that takes Rose to the floor. Riho heads up top and the high cross is caught and Rose follows with a back breaker. Rose gets a chair, the ref takes it and Riho fires back until Rose slams her to the barricade. She grabs more chairs and piles them up on the floor. She lays Riho on them, heads to the apron and MISSES the senton and eats chairs. Riho follows with the double stomp off of the apron. Back in and Riho heads back up top, and another double stomp follows for 2. The crossface follows, Rose escapes and eats a knee strike. Riho rolls into a double stomp and Rose counters the crucifix into a Samoan drop for 2. Rose drapes her over the ropes, follows with kicks and climbs up top. The flying knee strike follows and that gets 2. Rose locks on the STF, Riho fights to stay in this, but starts to fade. Rose now picks her up and Riho sloppily counters the powerbomb as they collapse. Riho fires back with strikes, counters the powerbomb into a cradle for a good near fall. Rose follows with a clothesline and DVD for 2, Rose heads up top and Riho follows her up, they trade strikes, and Riho unloads and hits an avalanche northern lights suplex for 2. She misses the knee strike, follows with a basement dropkick and the running knee strike and wins the title! Riho defeated Nyla Rose @ 13:45 via pin to become the first AEW women’s champion [***] Despite a rough spot or two, this was a good match with a hot crowd and the right winner. The monster heel vs. the rallying smaller babyface dynamic played really well here.

Tag Title Tournament Finals: The Lucha Bros vs. SCU : Private Party & Dark Order are watching the match. This has a great build to it, and the Lucha bros actually beat SCU in the past. They all brawl at the bell, and the lucha then run wild on Sky. The penta driver follows for 2. Sky makes the save, but Pentagon hits sling blade. Fenix follows wit a running ropewalk kick on Kaz for 2. They follow with chops on Sky, but Kaz hits clotheslines and strikes. The slam and springboard leg drop connects for 2. He dumps Pentagon and Sky follows with a RANA on the floor. Kaz hits a German on Fenix for 2. Fenix battles back, rakes the eyes and follows with a springboard arm drag as Pentagon takes out Sky on the floor. He works over Kaz, and Fenix follows with a slingshot leg drop to the floor. Back in the ring and the luchas work the heat on Kaz, picking up near falls. Kaz battles back, hits angel’s wing in tribute to Daniels and tags in Sky. Sky runs wild, hits ahead scissors and follows with the tope con hello. Fenix dropkicks him and Kaz hits a RANA to he floor, clipping his head off the apron. Back in and Sky follow with the tornado DDT for 2. Pentagon counters SCU-later, hits the destroyer and Fenix hits a cutter for 2. Sky & Fenix work into a double down. Pentagon powerbombs Kaz through a table at ringside. Sky fights for his life, but is cut off with double team and Fenix covers for 2. The package piledriver/double stomp is countered and Sky cradles Pentagon to win the championships. SCU defeated The Lucha Bros @ 12:55 via pin [****] This was a great main event, with SCU having to overcome the odds the entire tournament long following the Luchas taking out Daniels. They continued that theme in this match, delivering great work in front of a hot and invested crowd; they delivered.

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin : Allin is carried out in a body bag that says MOX on it. Allin attacks Moxley with a dive as he makes his way in, and they brawl into the crowd. Allin is fired up and laying in strikes, but Moxley cuts him off and dumps him ringside. He posts Allin, and follows with an overhead belly to belly on the floor. In the ring and the match officially starts. Allin fires back, hits John Woooooo and the high cross connects… but Allin bounces off of Moxley. He follows with a dropkick to the buckles and Moxley then starts tossing him across the ring and poses. Moxley dominates the action, lays in chops until Allin fires back with a flurry but gets cut off. Moxley is largely toying with Allin now, lays the boots to him and the cloverleaf follows. He transitions to an STF, but Allin makes the ropes and hits A running cross body and flies to the floor and Moxley spills out afterwards. Allin shoots Moxley to the steps and then starts attacking the hand. Allin heads up top and Moxley cuts him off, follows him up and Allin attacks the hand but Moxley knocks him to the mat. The dump suplex follows, and the Regal knee trembler connects. Moxley gets the body bag but Allin connects with the suicide dive. Back in and Allin brings in the body bag. But Moxley kills him with a lariat. He puts Allin in the body bag and lays the boots to him. The ref frees Allin, he fires back and hits the stunner but runs into the black hole slam. Allin counters death rider and post him and the cradle gets 2. The code red then connects and that gets 2. Allin coffin drops into a rear naked choke but he escapes. They work up top and Moxley bites his face and hits the avalanche death rider for the win. Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin @ 11:20 via pin [****] This was really great stuff, worked in the style it needed to be to properly showcase both guys. Moxley continues to roll with the win, but Allin gave him more of a fight than he maybe expected, as Allin continues to thrive in that underdog babyface/Mikey Whipwreck daredevil role.

