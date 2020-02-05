Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 2.04.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt defeated Sonny Kiss & Brandon Cutler @ 7:50 via pin [**¾]

– Hikaru Shida defeated Mel @ 8:20 via pin [*½]

– Kenny Omega & Riho defeated Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford @ 16:58 via pin [***¾]

– Best Friends defeated Shawn Spears & Colin Delaney @ 15:12 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Taz & Excalibur are on the call.

Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt vs. Sonny Kiss & Brandon Cutler : Luchasaurus is at ringside. Cutler and Stunt begin. Stunt leaps at Cutler, Cuter shoves him off thy work into counters as Cutler catches a the high cross until Stunt cradles him for 2. Jungle Boy tags in and they work into counters, run up double jump arm drag by Jungle Boy and the dropkick follows. Kiss in, hits the RANA and follows with arm drags. The back handspring kick connects, and Kiss follows with strikes and the split kick. Kiss dumps Stunt, and the slingshot split follows on Jungle Boy for 2. Cutler follows with the senton atomico, Jungle Boy cuts him off and tags in Stunt. Double teams follow and Stunt covers for 2. he follows with strikes, but Cutler cuts him off with a backdrop. Enziguri by Stunt, the sleeper follows until Cutler counters into a catatonic for 2. Kiss tags in, follows with strikes until Stunt hits a head scissors. Axe kick by Kiss and Cutler tags in, follows with strikes until Stunt rolls out and tags in Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy runs wild, hits the lariat until Kiss makes the save. Jungle Boy dumps him. Stunt in and the doomsday neck breaker follows for the win. Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt defeated Sonny Kiss & Brandon Cutler @ 7:50 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good little tag, with Jurassic express picking up a nice win with Cutler continuing to lose to tease the Dark Order angle.

– Brandi Rhodes visited a therapist, who talked Brandi through her issues with the Nightmare Collective, and encouraged her to let go of the Collective, and to also let go of all the criticism of her on Twitter. Brandi started hallucinating, seeing subliminal messages from the therapist. Brandi left, passing a stuffed animal on the couch where the therapist had been sitting. Oooooooooooooooookay then.

Hikaru Shida vs. Mel : Kong & Luther are at ringside. Mel attacks before the bell, tosses Shida around until Shida fires back. kendo shot from the floor by Kong, and Mel grounds a her and follows with strikes. The cover gets 2. Mel keeps things grounded, working a dragon sleeper, and then celebrates. She follows with strikes, slams Shida to the mat and then gets dumped. Shida attacks on the floor, and hits the knee strike off the chair onto Luther. Back in and Mel hits a slam, Shida counters the suplex and hits an enziguri. She follows with a suplex, heads up top and the missile dropkick connects for 2. Mel then cuts her off with a black hole slam, and leg drop for 2. Shida counters the chokeslam and cradles her for 2. Knee strike by Shida, but Shida counters into a hip throw and the running knee strike for 2. Luther takes the ref, Kong trips up Shida and accidentally hits Mel with the kendo, Shida takes out Kong and the northern lights bomb gets 2. One more running knee finishes it. Hikaru Shida defeated Mel @ 8:20 via pin [*½] Shida is really good and did her best, but Mel comes across so green, which is shocking for someone in the business for 10-years. It was a tale of two matches, Shida was working a good one, Mel was in a different bullshit filled match, and it wasn’t good. Can the nightmare collective fuck off now? My sweet Hikaru doesn’t deserve this bullshit.

– Post match, Kong and Luther yelled at Mel for losing. Kong slapped Mel in the back of the head. Luther then grabbed Kong as Mel hit Kong with something resembling strikes, and then whipped Kong through a section of the barricade. Mel sent Kong into the steps, and then hit a leg drop off the apron to Kong on the steps and they both crashed to the floor. Luther and Mel left together.

Kenny Omega & Riho vs. Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford : We have ECW fan cam footage and no commentary for this one. Ford slaps Kenny and here we go. They lockup and Kenny overpowers her as they work into counters. He works the arm, Ford counters out and into a takedown. Kenny counters into a head scissors. Ford escapes and Kenny is impressed. Kip tags in and he wants Riho. Riho tags in and they lockup, working into counters as Riho works the arm. Kip punches her and cuts her off, claiming he had a great counter. Riho picks up the pace, until Kip cuts her off and slams her. He hits another but Riho counters and tags in Kenny. He follows with chops, a powerslam and covers for 2. Riho n and they double team Kip, and Riho follows with the half crab. Kip makes the ropes, Kenny in and delivers chops, Kip fights them off, but Riho hits a kick as Kenny hits the kotaru crusher for 2. He and Riho work double teams, Kip cuts off Riho and tags in Ford. She follows with strikes, slams Riho to the buckles and then lays the boots to her. Kip in and slams Riho own, and applies a camel clutch. Kenny makes the save, kicks the shit out of Kip and Ford stops the tag, covering for 2. Riho fights back, hits dropkicks, a head scissors but Kip cuts off the tag. Riho counters back into a double stomp and Kenny tags in, runs wild and hits you can’t escape for 2. The fisherman’s buster follows for 2. Riho in and Kip firs back, but walks into a RANA as Riho his a RANA off the ropes. She follows with the high cross for 2. Kenny in, Kip counters and tags in Ford. They double team Kenny, as Kip hits a missile dropkick for 2. Code breaker by Ford, and that gets 2. Kip in and Kenny counters the tornado DDT, hits V trigger, and tags in Riho. She trades with Ford, Ford counters with a stunner and covers for 2. Riho counters back, hits the knee strike and northern lights for 2. Tag to Kenny, snapdragon on Kip, Kip hides behind the ref, low blow by Ford and Riho attacks with strikes. Riho snapdragons Kip, Kenny snapdragons Ford and the V trigger/crucifix bomb follows on Kip. The trigger and one winged angle finishes things. Kenny Omega & Riho defeated Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford @ 16:58 via pin [***¾] This was very good and the best match on dark in weeks. They picked a good match for the first intergender one, as Omega & Riho work together well and have experience tagging, Ford has worked a lot with men and when not bogged down by the cliché heel shtick, Kip can go and has also worked previously with Kenny.

– Post match, Omega said that it wasn’t that long ago that it was said there would be no mixed tag matches in AEW. But today, you’ve just seen that the world is expanding and anything is possible. He then put over Riho, Ford, and Sabian.

– Lexy interviewed Dr. Samson who was examining Kong; Kong suffered a herniated disc in the attack by Mel and will be out indefinitely.

– Tully Blanchard says that he and Spears are still looking for a tag team partner for Spears. They found one who looks good on paper, but the work in the ring is the real test. He then introduced Colin Delaney.

Best Friends vs. Shawn Spears & Colin Delaney : Tully Blanchard & Orange Cassidy are at ringside. Trent and Spears start us off. They lock up and work into counters until Spears grounds him. Lookup and they work to the ropes, Spears lays in chops but Trent isn’t amused and fires back. He follows with the running meteora, Spears complains he was tea bagged and Delaney tags in. Chuck tags in, he starts working the arm until Delaney hits an arm drag. They pick up the pace until Chuck follows with the half crab. Delaney escapes, they work into some fun counters and end in a standoff. Spears wants to work double teams, argues with Delaney and Chuck fights them off. Best Friends planchas follow and the heel cut of the hug spot. They dump Trent, Delaney wants to hug Spears, but Spears refuses. Delaney follows with strikes chops and tags in Spears. Delaney then hugs Tully as Spears takes control. heel cut off the hug spot. They isolate Chuck, with Delaney taking the heat, Chuck starts firing back and hits the flatliner on Spears. Tags to Trent & Delaney Trent runs wild with chops, elbows and a lariat. Tornado DDT to Spears and Trent follows with the tope con hello. Back in and Trent follows with the high cross for 2. They work up top, Delaney slips out and cuts him of with a DDT for 2. Spears tags in, delivers chops until Trent cuts him off. Delaney in and Chuck gets the tag, suplexes Delaney into Spears and the soul food/half and half combo follows for 2. Slam by Chuck and Trent up top, Spears crotches him and he takes out Chuck. He follows Trent up top, Trent fights him off but gets slammed to the mat. Cutter by Delaney, DVD by Spears and that gets 2 as Chuck makes the save. Chuck dumps Delaney, Spears dumps him and Orange rolls in. TULLY AND ORANGE FACE OFF AND WE GET DOUBLE HANDS IN THE POCKETS SPOT. Orange throws the most vicious kicks in all of wrestling until Spears dumps him. It breaks down, and Trent runs Delaney into Spears, knee strike by Chuck and the sexy Chuckie knee follows. Spears powders wit Tully and strong zero finishes it. Best Friends defeated Shawn Spears & Colin Delaney @ 15:12 via pin [***¼] Good and fun tag match, I like the Spears angle more than most and will be interested to see if it actually leads to a good partner down the line.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 87. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook break down the WWE management woes, the latest roadblocks for NXT Japan (DDT/NOAH), hit more news & notes and then talk TNA There’s No Place Like Home. Finally, Larry reviews NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo. The show is approximately 142-minutes long. * Intro

* Corporate WWE/Management Woes: 3:35

* NXT Japan Road Blocks/DDT & NOAH: 34:45

* News Roundup (Beyond Wrestling to TV?, Harper Potentially to AEW, NJPW Back to US TV?, More): 48:45

* TNA There’s No Place Like Home Wish List: 1:05:35

* TNA Stars That Would Have Been Better Off Never Leaving For WWE: 1:41:55

* Larry’s NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo Reviews: 1:57:11 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.