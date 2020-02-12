Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 2.11.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Champion Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima @ 7:40 via pin [***½]

– Jimmy Havoc defeated Sonny Kiss @ 10:10 via submission [***]

– Hikaru Shida defeated Cassandra Golden @ 6:40 via pin [**½]

– The Dark Order defeated Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt @ 9:10 via pin [***½]

– Taz and Excalibur are on the call.

Champion Riho vs. Shoko Nakajima : Nakajima pinned Riho back at Fight for the Fallen in a tag match. They lockup and work into counters as Nakajima takes early control. The arm drag and dropkick connects for 2. Riho fires back with a dropkick. Nakajima fights back and dumps Riho. The suicide dive follows and back in, Nakajima covers for 2. Nakajima follows with a cravat and knee strikes, and then lays the boots to Riho in the corner. Nakajima follows with the blockbuster, and butterfly lock. Riho fights and makes the ropes. Nakajima follows with neck breakers, covering for 2. Riho counters back into the rolling double stomp, heads up top and the high cross follows for 2. They work into counters, 619 misses by Riho and Nakajima then hits the 619. Riho fires back, they trade and Riho hits he running knee strike and northern lights suplex for 2. Riho up top and the double stomp finishes gets 2. RANA by Nakajima but Riho counters and they trade cradles for 2. Northern lights by Nakajima and that gets 2. Nakajima heads up top and the senton misses a Riho hits knee strikes and the running meteora for the win. Champion Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima @ 7:40 via pin [***½] This was a very good little sprint to kick off this week’s show with Riho avenging one of her two loses in AEW.

Jimmy Havoc vs. Sonny Kiss : They lockup and work to the ropes. Havoc grounds things, working a front face lock and transitions to the arm. He grounds things, Kiss fights to his feet, counters out and Havoc is frustrated. He offers a handshake, Kiss accepts and Havoc follows with strikes. Kiss counters back and takes control wit a back handspring slap. Havoc cuts him off with strikes, a corner dropkick and works over Kiss on the floor. Havoc posts Kiss, they trade on the floor and Kiss misses, hits the post and Havoc attacks the arm, working it in the buckle. Havoc maintains control, slamming Kiss to the apron shoulder first. Back in and Havoc grounds things working the arm. Kiss fires back, but gets suplexed to the buckles as Havoc covers for 2. Havoc bites the hand, follows with stomps but Kiss fires back as they workup top, Havoc works the arm, Kiss escapes and Havoc counters into a rolling DVD for 2. The arm bar follows and Kiss escapes with strikes, a dropsault and belly to belly. The split leg drop follows for 2. Kiss up top, and the moonsault misses but Kiss lands on his feet and follows with a jawbreaker. Havoc bites Kiss, but Kiss firs back with a high kick but Havoc counters the split leg drop and the arm bar and snaps the fingers until Kiss taps. Jimmy Havoc defeated Sonny Kiss @ 10:10 via submission [***] Sonny Kiss continues to be a tremendously fun performer stuck in Dark purgatory eating losses while Havoc picks up a win in his AEW return. The match was good with Kiss selling the work of Havoc really well and Havoc doing some really nice work on the arm throughout.

– Post match. “Japanese death match legend” Dr. Luther cuts a backstage promo on Havoc, setting up a program between the two.

– Tony runs down the future AEW events.

Hikaru Shida vs. Cassandra Golden : They lockup and separate. Golden follows with kicks, Shida fires back and Golden uses the hair to maintain control. Shida counters out and they start grabbing each other’s hair until Golden slams her down to take control. The corner ass attack follows for 2. Shida fires back, hits a backbreaker and knee strikes until Golden counters a suplex. The side slam follows for 2. Golden climbs the ropes and the Vader bomb follows for 2. Golden works the full nelson, Shida fights and escapes into a sunset flip for 2. They trade pin attempts and Shida follows with a forearm strike. The running knee strike follows. Golden counters back, slamming Shida down by the hair and follows with strikes. Enziguri by Shida, and does the deal with the falcon arrow. The running knee strike finishes it. Hikaru Shida defeated Cassandra Golden @ 6:40 via pin [**½] This was solid but I think Golden got a bit too much in as she wasn’t anywhere close to Shida’s level.

– Tony hypes the AEW women’s division.

The Dark Order vs. Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt : The Dark Order minions are at ringside. No Luchasaurus. Stunt dropkicks Grayson right away, follows with the springboard elbow drop and is quickly cut off. Jungle Boy tags in and follows with the head scissors, hip toss and superkick. He follows with the basement dropkick and chops. Uno rushes in and attacks, dumps Stunt and takes control on Jungle Boy. Uno heads up top and the swanton follows for 2. He follows with strikes, Grayson tags in and the uranage follows for 2. Uno in as double teams follow, Jungle Boy fires back, but Uno cuts him off and follows with a slam. Grayson tags in, hits an apron senton atomico and covers for 2. Uno back in and Jungle Boy fights back with kicks, but Uno cuts him off with the suplex. Grayson in as he and Jungle Boy work into a double down. Stunt & Uno tag in, Uno levels him with a big boot and Stunt then runs them together, follows with the tornado DDT. Jungle Boy in and runs wild, superkick to Grayson, lariat to Uno. The suicide dive follows onto the minions, and follows with a Samoan drop on Uno for 2. Uno cuts him off, Stunt tags in and they double team Grayson, German by Jungle Boy and Uno powerbombs Stunt onto Jungle Boy for the save. Uno cuts off Jungle Boy with ushigoroshi for 2. Grayson tags in, and Jungle Boy escapes the fatality, tags in Stunt and Grayson dumps Jungle Boy, and they double team Stunt; the fatality finishes it. The Dark Order defeated Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt @ 9:10 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun main event, with everyone working hard to deliver and an invested crowd to play off of.

– Post match, Dark Order attacks until Luchasaurus makes the save and wrecks fools until Uno & Grayson attack. SCU arrives and makes the save, running them off.

