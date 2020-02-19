Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 2.18.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kris Statlander defeated Diamante @ 4:35 via pin [**½]

– Best Friends defeated The Hybrid 2 @ 8:30 via pin [***¼]

– Big Swole defeated Christi Jaynes @ 4:40 via pin [**½]

– Young Bucks defeated QT Marshall and Peter Avalon @ 10:20 via pin [***]

– Tony welcomes us to the show, but still no Dasha.

-Taz & Excalibur are on commentary.

Kris Statlander vs. Diamante : Statlander looks to boop Diamante, but Diamante slaps her and Statlander fires back. She follows with chops, a clothesline and makes Diamante wet willy herself. Diamante fires back, but runs into a backbreaker. She follows with strikes, an enziguri and running uppercuts and the running knee, dumping Diamante. To the floor and Statlander slams her to the apron. Back in and Diamante counters the powerbomb into code red for 2. Statlander then cuts her of into a German and PK. Big bang theory finishes it. Kris Statlander defeated Diamante @ 4:35 via pin [**] This was a solid extended squash for Statlander, who got to look good here.

Best Friends vs. The Hybrid 2 : Orange Cassidy is at ringside. Trent and Jack begin, locking up and Trent takes him down. Evans counters out but Trent isn’t impressed. Lockup and Trent works the arm, they work into counters and Trent follows with chops. jack counters back until Trent hits the northern lights suplex for 2. Chuck tags in as double teams follow on Jack. Angelico tags in, and Chuck takes control with arm drags as Angelico powders. He takes out Cassidy, Trent & Chuck attack and Jack wipes them out with a dive. He lays the boots to Cassidy, and back in, follows with a springboard corkscrew kick. The double team Best Friends and have taken control. Angelico delivers strikes to Trent, and double teams follow as Jack hits the double stomp for 2. They work over Trent in the corner, working quick tags and double teams and then cover for 2. Angelico looks for splash mountain, Trent counters and hits the tornado DDT. Chuck and Jack tag in, Chuck runs wild and powerbombs Jack onto Angelico. The spinning liger bomb on Jack follows for 2. The lawn dart cutter gets 2 as Angelico makes the save. Angelico cuts of Trent with the knee strike as jack hits an assisted 450 for 2. Jack up top, Cassidy is back and attacks with vicious strikes and Angelico misses a kick and accidentally crotches Jack. The Best Friends hug, and strong zero finishes it. Best Friends defeated The Hybrid 2 @ 8:30 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun tag match with Best Friends getting momentum ahead of tomorrow’s battle royal.

– Tony hypes the upcoming AEW events.

Big Swole vs. Christi Jaynes : They lockup and work to the ropes. They battle for position, and separate. Janyes looks to work the arm, but Swole takes her down. Jaynes works to the feet, they trade shoulder tackles and Swole takes her down. Swole follows with hip tosses, they work into a test of strength as Swole then counters into a clothesline. Jaynes counters into an enziguri, dumps Swole and then chokes her out in the ropes. Back in and Jaynes follows with kicks. She snaps Swole down by the hair, delivers knee strikes but Swole fires back with a flurry and a head butt. The enziguri and cutter follows and dirty dancing finishes it. Big Swole defeated Christi Jaynes @ 4:40 via pin [**½] This was a nice, solid showcase match for Swole, something she needed and most importantly, it didn’t go long just to go long. I’ve seen Jaynes a few times and she has a ton of potential.

– Bats and Avalon arrive and Avalon shushes the crowd, until Marshall interrupts him and then asks the crowd to let him talk so the match can actually start. The Bucks interrupt and arrive.

Young Bucks vs. QT Marshall and Peter Avalon : Leva Bates is at ringside. Nick and Marshall begin, locking up and working into counters and passes and end in a standoff. Avalon boos this, calling it flippy dippy dippy doo. He tags in and promises to show us wrestling and gets double teamed right away and Matt grabs the mic and promises bad ass tag team moves and run wild before dumping Marshall. The crowd loves this. They continue to work over Avalon and take out Marshall. Avalon runs to Marshall, tags him in and Avalon cheap shots Matt. He tags in and takes out Nick and follows with ground and pound on Matt. The leg lariat follows for 2. Bates reads to Matt and chokes him out in the ropes. Marshall tags in and Matt fires back, but Marshall hits the backbreaker for 2. Matt fights out of the heel corner, hits the dropkick and Avalon cuts off the tag but runs into a backdrop. Rolling northern lights suplexes by Matt and then one to both heels. Hot tag to Nick, he runs wild, dumps Marshall, and hits a flurry of kicks on Avalon, runs Marshall into him and the double bulldog follows. The x-factor and moonsault follows that and the sharpshooter follows. Avalon makes the ropes. Matt in and he spears Avalon. Double teams follow and Marshall makes the save but hits Avalon. They dump him and the Meltzer driver is countered and Avalon grabs a book, Marshall takes it away and Avalon nails him. He steals the apple, eats superkicks and the Meltzer driver finishes it. Young Bucks defeated QT Marshall and Peter Avalon @ 10:20 via pin [***] This was a ton of fun the heels got a few moments but the Bucks overcame, played to the crowd and everyone had a good time.

