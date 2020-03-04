Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 3.03.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Britt Baker & Penelope Ford defeated Riho & Yuka Sakazaki @ 8:10 via submission[**½]

-Taz & Excalibur are on commentary.

– We open with Col Cabana’s appearance from Revolution, saving SCU from Dark Order; he’s officially signed now.

– Colt comments on his appearance, and came prepared with his gear. He’s known the Bucks, Cody, & Kenny for decades and was invited to join AEW. He’s thrilled to be there, and says he saved SCU as they were friends for years. He had their backs.

– Daniels says that there is no exalted one, it’s a lie by a desperate group. He showed the world that there is no exalted one, and along with Cabana, SCU will end Dark Order.

– We get highlights of Rose defeating Statlander at the PPV. Statlander admits she’s disappointed, but maybe next time, she will be ready. She’s too sad to boop Lexi.

– We get highlights of Pac defeating Orange Cassidy. Pac says that his relationship with the Lucha Bros is none of anyone’s business.

Riho & Yuka Sakazaki vs. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford : Kip Sabian is at ringside. Yuka attacks Baker, looking for revenge form that involuntary tooth removal a few weeks back. They all brawl, Riho dumps Sabian and then ford. She and Yuka double team Baker, as the faces have control. Baker quickly cuts off Riho as Ford joins in. They work into back and forth as Yuka joins in for double teams on Ford. Yuka follows with rolling suplexes and kicks until Sabian trips her up and takes the ref as Baker curb stomps Yuka. That allows Baker to take control, keeping Yuka grounded. Ford then takes over and follows with the back handspring elbow and kicks. Sabian tries to get involved, distracting the ref as Baker bats down Yuka. Yuka makes the comeback, Riho gets the hot tag, runs wild on Ford and dumps her with a crucifix bomb. Dive by Yuka. Riho takes out Sabian on the floor and the finish saw Riho double stomp Baker for 2, Ford taking out Yuka and Baker getting lockjaw, Sabian countering Riho’s counter, and Riho tapping. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford defeated Riho & Yuka Sakazaki @ 8:10 via submission [**½] This was solid, they worked hard but there was too much Kip Sabian involvement for my liking.

