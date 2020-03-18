Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 3.17.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Colt Cabana defeated Peter Avalon @ 5:40 via pin [**½]

– Jack Evans & Angelico defeated Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa @ 6:30 via pin [**¾]

– Penelope Ford defeated Riho @ 6:20 via pin [**¾]

– Christopher Daniels defeated Stu Grayson @ 10:05 via pin [***¼]

– Taz & Excalibur are on commentary.

– Avalon arrives for his weekly dose of shushing and generic heel banter before talking his latest loss.

Colt Cabana vs. Peter Avalon : Leva Bates is at ringside. Colt overpowers Avalon early on, and then steals his book. He tosses it to Avalon and attacks, Leva takes the book back and Colt follows with chops on Avalon. Col maintains control, grounding things with ease. He then cradles Avalon for 2. Avalon makes the ropes, cheap shots Colt and dumps him to the floor. He follows with strikes, back in and Avalon follows with a high cross for 2. He grounds Colt, but Colt counters out and follows with elbow strikes, chops and jabs. The flip flop and fly follows for 2. He heads up top, Leva distracts him and they fight over Leva in a tug of war. Avalon & Leva have a tender moment, Colt attacks and the Superman pin finishes it. Colt Cabana defeated Peter Avalon @ 5:40 via pin [**½] This was a solid, fun, and crowd pleasing opener.

– Tony & Dasha joins us and share some friendly banter.

Jack Evans & Angelico vs. Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa : Evans and Angelico attack, isolating Nakazawa with double teams and picking up an early near fall. Quick tags follow as Angelico follows with strikes and kicks. he grounds things, working submissions as Evans tags in and lays the boots to Nakazawa. The corkscrew kick connects and Angelico tags in to cut of the tag. Angelico starts working submissions again, but Nakazawa uses the oil to slip out but is cut off. He uses the oil to escape the double team suplex and tags in Cutler. He runs wild until Angelico makes the save. Cutler trips him up and follows with the slingshot leg drop on Angelico. Cutter on Evans and the suicide dive follows. The springboard elbow drop follows for 2. Nakazawa back in and double teams follow. He accidentally mists Cutler with the oil and Evans follows with the moonsault to the floor, Angelico hits the crucifix buckle bomb as Evans follows with the 630 for the win. Jack Evans & Angelico defeated Brandon Cutler & Michael Nakazawa @ 6:30 via pin [**¾] This was anther solid and fun match, with the right team gong over.

– Tony & Dasha join us and talk about the next match.

Penelope Ford vs. Riho : Kip Sabian is at ringside. They trade at the bell, Fiord mows her down but Riho counters with a dropkick and knee strikes. Kip trips up Riho and Ford follows with thee stunner and ground and pound. Ford chokes her out in the ropes, and the back handspring elbow connects. The suplex follows for 2. Riho fires back, they trade and Riho hits the double stomp. The 619 follows and the crucifix driver gets 2. Riho heads up top and Kip distracts her as Ford attacks. They battle up top, Riho knocks her off and the double stomp follows for 2. Ford follows with the gut buster for 2. Ford follows with knee strikes, and misses the V trigger as Riho hits the northern lights suplex for 2. Ford fights off the snapdragon, Kip in and Riho snapdragons him. Ford follows with lethal injection and the perfect plex for the upset win. Penelope Ford defeated Riho @ 6:20 via pin [**¾] This was another perfectly solid match, with Ford picking up a big upset victory over the former champion. Ford has a great look and so much potential,. She just needs more reps at this point to workout the rough edges, working someone as experienced as Riho will help.

Christopher Daniels vs. Stu Grayson : The Dark Order & SCU are at ringside… but get booted to the back. Daniels attack at the bell, Grayson fires back and gets cut off so he powders. Back in and he cheap shots Daniels, picks up the pace and then powders, which allows Daniels to follow him out and whip him to the barricades. Back in and Daniels follows with the high cross for 2. Daniels follows with strikes in the corners, working over Grayson all around the ring and covering for 1. Grayson counters back into a uranage, and follows with ground and pound. He follows with chops and a PK for 2. Daniels quickly gets the backslide for 2, a cradle for 2, and follows with jabs until Grayson cuts him off. The apron senton atomico follows as Grayson rolls back in and Daniels counters into a suplex to the buckles. Daniels runs wild, hits the STO and blue thunder bomb for 2. DDT by Grayson, and the running knee strike follows that for 2. counters night fall and Grayson counters into a PELE, but Daniels answers with an enziguri. Grayson counters Angel’s Wings and follows with an F-5 for 2. Grayson misses a BME, and Daniels to hit Angel’s Wings, but Grayson got a foot on the bottom rope to force a break on the pin. Daniels hits a flatliner into the koji clutch, a Creeper jumped on the apron, which distracted Daniels until he knocked the Creeper from the apron. Daniels then countered night fall into a crucifix for the win. Christopher Daniels defeated Stu Grayson @ 10:05 via pin [***¼]

Post match, the Dark Order arrived and went after Daniels. Until SCU and Colt Cabana ran in for the save. Daniels then grabbed the mic and told Evil Uno that he was coming for him next, there is no Exalted One and when he beats Uno, the Dark Order will be done. This was a good match, with a good post match angle that all continued the SCU vs. Dark Order angle very well.

