Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 3.24.20

– Jake Hager defeated Joe Alonzo @ 1:00 via submission [NR]

– QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes defeated Jon Cruz & Matt Sells @ 4:30 via pin [**¼]

– SCU defeated Shawn Spears & Robert Anthony @ 10:35 via pin [**¾]

– Kip Sabian defeated Suge D @ 4:45 via submission [**¼]

– Colt Cabana defeated Brandon Cutler @ 4:35 via pin [**]

– Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela defeated Corey Hollis & Mike Reed @ 6:15 via pin [**½]

– Taz & Excalibur are on commentary.

Jake Hager vs. Joe Alonzo : Sammy Guevara is at ringside. Hager immediately overpowers Alonzo and takes control with body shot and a German. Sammy vlogs, gets in a cheap shot and Alonzo flies into a huge uranage and the head and arm choke finishes it. Jake Hager defeated Joe Alonzo @ 1:00 via submission [NR] Domination.

QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes vs. Jon Cruz & Matt Sells : Brandi is at ringside. Rhodes and Cruz begin with Rhodes controlling with ease. Marshall tags in, double teams follow and that leads to a near fall. Sells tags in and is cutoff right away, double teams follow as they isolate Sells. Sells battle back on Marshall, tags in Cruz and they double team Marshall. Sells follows with a neck breaker for 2. Cruz back in and Marshall battles back, tags in Rhodes and he runs wild, playing the hits and the double team big ending finishes Cruz. QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes defeated Jon Cruz & Matt Sells @ 4:30 via pin [**¼] This was a fine match, QT & Dustin are a fun veteran pairing.

SCU vs. Shawn Spears & Robert Anthony : Kaz and Anthony begin, locking up and working into counters as Kaz follows with arm drags and grounds things. Anthony fires back, tags in Spears and Kaz follows with arm drags, tags in Daniels and the leg lariat follows for 1. Spears fires back with chops, a slam and Kaz blind tags in and it breaks down, SCU controls and double team Spears and cover for 2. Quick tags and double teams follow as Daniels and Kaz hit slingshot leg drops for 2. Anthony trips up Kaz, takes him to the floor as Spears hits the spinebuster. He dumps Daniels and Anthony tags in, delivering chops and the side slam follows for 2. He dumps Daniels as Spears slams him to the apron and celebrates. Back in and Anthony works over Daniels, follows with slams and covers for 2. He grounds Daniels, Spears tags in and Daniels cradles him for 2. The flatliner connects and Daniels counters Anthony and tags in Kaz. He runs wild and dumps Spears. The springboard leg drop follows and Spears accidentally hits Anthony. Kaz dumps Spears and Anthony hits a desperation DVD for 2. It breaks down, SCU takes control and Anthony takes out Spears by accident. Spears powders as usual and the best Meltzer ever finishes it. SCU defeated Shawn Spears & Robert Anthony @ 10:35 via pin [**¾] This was enjoyable as Spears is still straggling to find a tag team partner.

– Spears lays out Anthony post match.

Kip Sabian vs. Suge D : Ford is at ringside. Suge D attacks, and picks up a near fall and then takes control. he slaps Kip’s ass and Kip attacks, takes the ref and Ford attacks. He lays the boots to Suge D, chokes him out and takes the ref as Ford attacks. Kip has control, working over Suge D in the corner until the anarchist suplex follows for 2. Suge D fights back, follows with rights and trips Kip up and follow with the rolling elbow for 2. Suge D up top and Kip cuts him off with an enziguri and a German; the grounded octopus finishes it. Kip Sabian defeated Suge D @ 4:45 via submission [**¼] It was cool to see Suge D get a look here. The match was solid, and I liked Kip using an alternate finish but I wish they wouldn’t use the Ford stuff in every match and save it for when it means something.

Colt Cabana vs. Brandon Cutler : They shake hands and Colt takes control, grounding Cutler and playing to the non-crowd. They work into counters as Colt grounds Cutler again as he plays around. Colt continues to control until Cutler counters back and takes him down. They pick up the pace and Cutler follows with an arm drag following a slip and grounds Colt. They work to the ropes and break until Cutler attacks with strikes. Colt kicks back, hits a head scissors and Cutler fights back with a suicide dive. Back in and Cutler misses the high cross and Colt misses the flying asshole, but counters back into the superman pin and wins. Colt Cabana defeated Brandon Cutler @ 4:35 via pin [**] A fine light hearted outing as Colt remains undefeated,

Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela vs. Corey Hollis & Mike Reed : Janela and Hollis begin as they work into some counters and Janela sings to himself. Kiss tags in and works double tams with Janela. Quick tags follow and they isolate and double team Hollis. Kiss takes control, delivering kicks and Kiss follows with kiss my sass as Janela hits a German. Hollis and Reed cut off Kiss and Reed follows with ground and pound. He takes the heat on Kiss and Hollis then takes over. Kiss slowly battles back, but Hollis cuts him off and picks up near falls. Kiss makes the hot tag, Janela follows with the high cross, dumps Hollis and follows with clotheslines on Reed. He DVDs Hollis onto Reed and Kiss follows with the rolling axe kick and the kiss is it finishes it. Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela defeated Corey Hollis & Mike Reed @ 6:15 via pin [**½] This was another solid tag and it was nice to see Kiss finally pick up a win. he and Janela actually had some good chemistry and maybe for the short term, could be a fun strange bedfellows tag team.

