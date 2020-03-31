Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 3.31.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Sammy Guevara defeated Matt Sells @ 5:30 via pin [**¼]

– Shawn Spears defeated Shawn Dean @ 3:45 via pin [**]

– Darby Allin defeated Preston Vance @ 5:20 via pin [**¾]

– Champion Jon Moxley defeated Faboo Andre @ 1:05 via submission [NR]

– Tony & Cody are hosting.

They announce the AEW TNT Championship tournament, and the first two matches for that are…

* Cody vs. Shawn Spears

* Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

– The finals will allegedly take place at the May PPV, if that still happens. The other two matches will be announced tomorrow on Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara vs. Matt Sells : They lockup as Sammy takes control right away with a dropkick. Sammy plays around, slaps Sells and Sells grounds him and connects with the skull fucker. Sells fires up and Sammy quickly cuts him off with kicks and covers for 2. The enziguri and cutter follows for 2 but pulls up Sells. The delayed suplex connects and the cocky “come on baby” cover gets 2. Sammy follows with the squatting fireman’s carry, but Sells escapes and scores with the cutter for 2. Sammy counters into a knee strike and go to sleep for the win. Sammy Guevara defeated Matt Sells @ 5:30 via pin [**¼] A fine win and showcase for Sammy to put his douchey side on display.

– Post match, Sammy claims he’s unstoppable and that no one can do what he does.

Shawn Spears vs. Shawn Dean : No Tully tonight. They lockup and Spears takes early control, grounding things. They work into counters as Spears maintains control and mocks Dean. Dean fires back, delivers kicks but is quickly cut off with a clothesline. Spears chokes him out and follows with a belly to back suplex. The C4 finishes it. Shawn Spears defeated Shawn Dean @ 3:45 via pin [**] A fine won for Spears ahead of the tournament.

Darby Allin vs. Preston Vance : Vance immediately attacks with a German and then works over Allin on the floor. Allin battles back, posts Vance and back in, Allin is caught and slammed to the mat. Allin fires back, but is quickly cut off with kicks. Vance follows with strikes, Allin dumps him and follows with the suicide dive. Back in and the springboard moonsault oppress gets 2. Allin lights him up, hits code red and that gets 2. Vance counters back into a cutter and another for 2. Allin counters the suplex, and the stunner follows. The coffin drop finishes it. Darby Allin defeated Preston Vance @ 5:20 via pin [**¾] This was solid and fun.

– Mox arrives, running the camera; essential worker right there.

Champion Jon Moxley vs. Faboo Andre : Mox pummels Andre to begin, Andre counters back with arm drags and Mox kills him with a lariat. The Gotch piledriver follows and the STF finishes it. Champion Jon Moxley defeated Faboo Andre @ 1:05 via submission [NR] Squash.

– Post match, Hager attacks and chokes out Mox; they have reportedly already taped a Mox vs. Hager title match.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.