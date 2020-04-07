Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 4.07.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– QT Marshall defeated Lee Johnson @ 4:10 via pin [**]

– The Wardlow defeated Ryan Pyles @ 0:25 via pin [NR]

– Kip Sabian defeated Tony Donati @ 6:10 via submission [**]

– Tony & Cody are on commentary.

QT Marshall vs. Lee Johnson : Johnson was trained by Marshall. Cody has fun making fun of Marshall’s hair implants. They lockup, working to the ropes and Marshall grounding things. Johnson fires back, but Marshall tackles him down and follows with hip tosses and arm drags. Marshall grounds the action, Johnson fights him to the ropes and Marshall follows with chops. Marshall then cuts off the high cross into a suplex, as the leg drop follows for 2. Marshall follows with the abdominal stretch, Johnson escapes and follows with a dropkick, another and Marshall quickly cuts him off, hits a backdrop and Johnson fires back, but Marshall hits a backbreaker intro a flatliner. The swanton finishes it. QT Marshall defeated Lee Johnson @ 4:10 via pin [**] This was a short, ok match with Marshall picking up some momentum with the win.

– Taz & Excalibur are now on commentary.

The Wardlow vs. Ryan Pyles : MJF is at ringside. Wardlow unsuits and hits the F10. That’s all. The Wardlow defeated Ryan Pyles @ 0:25 via pin [NR] Death and destruction.

– Tony & Jimmy Havoc on commentary.

Kip Sabian vs. Tony Donati : Ford is at ringside. They lockup and kip follows with a cravat, Donati counters out and grounds things. Kip counters out, they work into passes as Kip grounds things with the arm drag. Donati escapes, Ford distracts him and Kip attacks. He lays the boots to him and Ford also joins in from the floor. Kip keeps him grounded, follows with knee strikes and the enziguri, PK and that gets 2. Donati counters back, but Kip cuts him off until Donati counters into a suplex for 2. They trade, Kip cuts him off, follows with the anarchist suplex and the koji clutch variation finishes it. Kip Sabian defeated Tony Donati @ 6:10 via submission [**] Thy need to drop the Ford interference in enhancement matches, it’s not needed and should be saved for big matches only. The match was ok with Kip picking up a needed win.

