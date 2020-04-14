Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 4.14.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Shawn Spears defeated Billy (of the Gunn Club) @ 14:10 via pin [***½]

– Tony & Cody are on commentary,

Shawn Spears vs. Billy (of the Gunn Club) but obviously not the ONE Billy Gunn) : He’s just “Billy” here, along with Austin Gunn; the Gunn Club. Billy is still a healthy boy, looking well. Shawn stalls to begin, they lockup and Shawn takes early control. Billy counters back, overpowers Shawn and grounds things. He follows with rights and Shawn powders, stalling again. Back in and Shawn follows with chops, Billy just gets pissed and avoids the charge, follows with kicks in the corner and then strikes for 1. Shawn powders again, back in and Billy dumps him, follows him out and slams Shawn to the steps, the barricade, and has control until Shawn posts him. he does it again and shots him to the wall. Shawn rolls back in and Billy slowly follows. Shawn lays the boots to him. follows with ground and pound, and Billy rolls to the floor. Shawn continues to control on the floor, delivering chops and back in. Billy fires back, but Shawn follows with a DDT for 2. He follows with strikes until Billy hits a desperation lariat. He fires up, Shawn counters the fameasser and hits the code breaker for 2. Shawn heads up top and leaps over Billy as Billy counters into a flatliner. Eye poke by Shawn, but Billy counters into a fameasser as Shawn rolls to the floor. Back in and Billy misses the corner splash and the C4 finishes it. Shawn Spears defeated Billy (of the Gunn Club) @ 14:10 via pin [**½] Billy is a coach with AEW, helping to mentor his son and others, and I don’t mind the occasional appearance like here on Dark. This was a very basic and very solid outing overall.

-They close by hyping tomorrow’s Dynamite.

