Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 4.21.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Penelope Ford defeated Anna Jay @ 5:10 via pin [**½]

– Cody defeated Joe Alonzo Jr @ 4:20 via pin [**]

Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay : Kip Sabian is at ringside. They lockup and work into standing switches as they work to the mat. Jay keeps her grounded, Ford counters out and follows with a tackle. She hits another and Jay then counters with a hip toss, arm drags and corner strikes. Kip distracts Jay, Ford attacks and delivers kicks in the corner. Ford follows with strikes, chokes her out and then hits a suplex for 2. Ford chokes her out again in the ropes, but misses the back handspring elbow as Jay hits a dropkick, strikes and covers for 2. The rolling blockbuster connects for 2. Ford counters back, hits a cutter and the fisherman’s suplex finishes it. Penelope Ford defeated Anna Jay @ 5:10 via pin [**½] This was a nice and rock solid match, with Ford picking up another win while Jay impressed and shows a lot of potential.

Cody vs. Joe Alonzo Jr : Brandi is at ringside. They lockup and quickly separate. Lockup again. Cody grounds things and follows with a tackle. Alonzo attacks, delivers kicks and then runs into a snap slam by Cody. Cody follows with a suplex, an uppercut as Alonzo powders. he hits on Brandi, Cody attacks and beats his ass. Back in and Alonzo fights back, hits a cutter but Cody pops up and works into a modified sharpshooter/Gale lock for the win. Cody defeated Joe Alonzo Jr @ 4:20 via pin [**] This was ok with the expected outcome.

