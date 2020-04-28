Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 4.28.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jimmy Havoc defeated Shawn Dean @ 3:45 via pin [**]

– Best Friends defeated Lee Johnson and Musa @ 5:45 via pin [**½]

– Cody & Tony are on commentary.

Jimmy Havoc vs. Shawn Dean : They lockup and work to the ropes for the clean break. Havoc starts working the arm, but Dean counters out and havoc offers a handshake. He then attacks, working strikes in the corner and controls with ease. The suplex to the buckles follows, Havoc grounds things and is looking to work the arm. Havoc’s done fucking around and the implant DDT finishes it. Jimmy Havoc defeated Shawn Dean @ 3:45 via pin [**] This was a perfectly ok opener, where Havoc made quick work of young Shawn Dean, who looks to have some potential.

Best Friends vs. Lee Johnson and Musa : Chuck and Musa begin, locking up and Chuck following with a tackle, a basement dropkick and tags in Trent. Lee joins him and they lockup, working to the corner and we get a clean break until Lee attacks with strikes, which was a mistake as Trent levels him. He follows with chops, turns Lee inside out with a lariat and a northern lights for 2. Chuck tags back in and double teams follow. Musa gets the tag, hits the rolling dropkick and Lee follows with a house call kick for 2. Chuck fights of the double teams, Trent tags in and follows with a plancha. He then spears Lee out of his boots on the floor, and back in, the soul food/German combo follows as they hug. Strong Zero finishes it. Best Friends defeated Lee Johnson and Musa @ 5:45 via pin [**½] This was a really solid and fun little match, as Best Friends made easy work of these young lads with effortless and fun tag team work.

