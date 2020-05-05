Csonka’s AEW Dark Review 5.05.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– 10 defeated Ryan Pyles @ 2:30 via pin [NR]

– Sammy Guevara defeated Shawn Dean @ 6:15 via pin [**½]

– Kip Sabian defeated Colt Cabana @ 10:25 via pin [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Cody & Tony are on commentary.

10 vs. Ryan Pyles : The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee is at ringside. 10 dominates at the bell with strikes, a German and chops to the pleasure of Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee. 10 dumps him, beats on him some more and Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee is pleased. Pyles fires back, 10 quickly cuts him off but Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee is upset that this geek got in any offense. 10 hits the spinebuster and wins. 10 defeated Ryan Pyles @ 2:30 via pin [NR] A fine debut for 10,with some nice interaction with the Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee.

Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Dean : Guevara vlogs and Dean cradles him for 2. The dropkick follows, but Guevara cuts him off and delivers strikes. The squatting Samoan drop follows for 2. Dean then fights back and hits a delayed suplex and knee drop for 1. Guevara hits a head butt and chokes out Dean. He follows with kicks, and covers for 2. The double stomp follows and that gets 2. Guevara then grounds things, and works into a bridging cravat. Dean fights to his feet, delivers strikes and clotheslines. Dean then counters back and hits the old float over Rock DDT. He kips up and misses the knee strike; knee from Guevara and the burning GTS finishes it. Sammy Guevara defeated Shawn Dean @ 6:15 via pin [**½] This was a solid showcase for Sammy, while dean looked good in his role.

Colt Cabana vs. Kip Sabian : Penelope Ford is at ringside. They talk some shit and Kip slaps him. Colt hits a tackle, they pick up the pace and Colt slaps him. Kip powders and Colt sneaks up behind Ford, lays in chops on Kip and Kip then misses the springboard kick as Colt works the arm. He grounds things, and starts attacking the leg and then the arms. Kip fights and Colt follows with a tackle. He follows with elbows, Ford distracts him and Kip hits the disaster kick, dumping Colt. Kip follows and works him over. Ford refuses to kiss him and back in, he attacks Colt with kicks and lays the boots to Colt. He follows with strikes, a PK and covers for 2. Kip chokes him out in the ropes, delivers more strikes and they trade. Enziguri by Kip and the missile dropkick connects for 2. Colt gets the cradle, but Kip cuts him off. They trade and Kip chokes him out. Colt fires back and then cuts off Kip. He delivers chops and the sunset flip gets 2. Colt fires away with jabs, the flip flop and fly for 2. Colt sidesteps Kip and hits the flying asshole. Ford distracts Colt, and Kip low blows him for the win. Kip Sabian defeated Colt Cabana @ 10:25 via pin [**½] Flat finish aside, this was a solid match that played off of their established angle well.

– They hype tomorrow’s Dynamite

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 112. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook go retro, looking back on the first NWA Clash of the Champions events. Jerome Cusson then joins for a Dark Side of The Ring: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Round the World review. The show is approximately 156-minutes long. * Intro

* Clash of The Champions I Review: 4:09

* Clash of The Champions II Review: 41:36

* Clash of The Champions IIII Review: 1:13:30

*Dark Side of The Ring: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Round the World Review: 1:38:14 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.