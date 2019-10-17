Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 10.16.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: SCU defeated Best Friends @ 10:05 via pin [***½]

– Santana & Ortiz defeated Jon Silver & Alex Reynolds @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– AEW Women’s Title Match: Champion Riho defeated Dr. Britt Baker @ 8:30 via pin [***]

– AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: The Lucha Brothers defeated Jurassic Express @ 11:30 via pin [***]

– Hangman Page & Kenny Omega defeated Pac & Jon Moxley @ 15:25 via pin [***¾]

– AEW Championship Street Fight: Champion Chris Jericho defeated Darby Allin @ 15:50 via submission [***¾]

– Jim Ross, Excalibur, & Tony Schiavone are the commentary team.

– The Lucha Bros attack SCU during their entrance and layout Daniels with a package piledriver on the ramp. Sky makes the save and that leads to Daniels being stretchered out.

AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: Best Friends vs. SCU : Sky is in for Daniels, taping up and working in jeans. Kaz and Chuck begin with Kaz attacking until he’s cut of with double teams. Te stuff piledriver and knee strike follows for 2 as Sky makes the save. Bets Friends run wild on SCU, and take out Kaz on the floor, focusing on his back, which the Luchas targeted. Trent follows with a spear, and back in, Kaz fights off the superplex but the best Friends follow with a doomsday superplex for 2. They continue to isolate Kaz, Trent follows with chops and Kaz fights out and tags in Sky. He runs wild and dumps Trent. Chuck cuts him off and the tope hits Trent by accident. Kaz hits a RANA, Tope by Sky and back in, the DDT gets 2. Sky tags in Kaz and hits a slam, a springboard leg drop and covers for 2. Chuck tags in and the soul food/half and half combo follows. Sky cuts off the hug, gets cut off and gets dumped. They hug and the doomsday device knee strike follows for 2. Sky takes out Chuck as Kaz backdrops Trent on the apron. SCU hits a powerbomb backstabber combo (a bit off) for the win. SCU defeated Best Friends @ 10:05 via pin [***½] Despite the finish being a bit off, this was very good, I loved the pre-match attack angle that played off of a previous angle, and I also loved Sky not being in gear, since he wasn’t wrestling as well as CIMA arriving to check on Daniels, keeping his loose association with the group. The work was really good and I liked the story; the crowd was great here.

Santana & Ortiz vs. Jon Silver & Alex Reynolds : Santana & Silver begin. Santana and Ortiz run wild with double teams and a dive. They isolate Silver, Ortiz follows with back rakes and the street sweeper finishes it. Santana & Ortiz defeated Jon Silver & Alex Reynolds @ 2:00 via pin [NR] I liked this to get Santana & Ortiz on the show and into a match on TV. Delicious squash.

– Jericho is on the screen and praises his boys. He puts them over big and says that they want the Young Bucks at the Full Gear PPV, yes please.

– We get a video package, hyping Cody vs. Jericho at the PPV. It was a really great presentation.

AEW Women’s Title Match: Champion Riho vs. Dr. Britt Baker : They lock up and baker overpowers Riho as they break clean. Lock up again, and baker follows with an arm drag. She hits another, Riho picks up the pace but Baker grounds her until Riho makes the ropes. Baker looks for lock jaw, but Riho makes the ropes. Riho fires back, and heads up top. Baker follows her up and they battle for position as Riho knocks her to the mat but Baker rolls through on the high cross for 2. Riho follows with a dropkick, counters a slam and hits the rolling double stomp. Riho follows with the running knee strike, snap suplex and heads up top. She rolls through on the double stomp and Baker hits sling blade. The TKO follows and the running boot connects for 2. Baker misses the superkick and is cradled for 2. Baker hits the Paige turner, a superkick and covers for 2. Riho counters back, follows with strikes and a northern lights suplex for 2. The half crab follows, baker fights but Riho pulls her center ring and cranks back on the hold. Baker makes the ropes but Riho follows with the top rope double stomp for 2. Double knees by Riho and that gets 2.She misses the second try, baker follows with the elbow strike and locks in lock jaw. Riho counters into a cradle and retains. Champion Riho defeated Dr. Britt Baker @ 8:30 via pin [***] This was a good match with the right winner as Riho is great and a star. Baker has a great look and potential but still needs some work.

– Daniels is reportedly ok following the attack earlier tonight.

AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: The Lucha Brothers vs. Jurassic Express : Luchasaurus is injured so it’s Stunt and Jungle Boy in action tonight. Private Party, who faces the winner of this match next week, are at ringside. Pentagon & Stunt begin. Pentagon bullies him around, Stunt dances and bites Pentagon. It quickly breaks down as Stunt hits a DDT. Jungle Boy follows with one of his own. Stunt hits suicide dive and Jungle Boy follows with a moonsault to the floor. Back in and double teams follow on Pentagon for 2. Jungle Boy tags in and the 619/German combo follows on Pentagon for2. Stunt tags in and pentagon cuts him off, cuts off Jungle Boy but Jungle Boy bicycle kicks Fenix. Fenix battles back with an enziguri arm drag combo. He follows with a tornilo on Jungle Boy, Penta driver to Stunt and he kicks out at 2. Pentagon is pissed and follows with kicks. Pentagon destroys Stunt with chops, and then Fenix lays in chops. He takes out Jungle Boy and pentagon celebrates as Stunt is down. They follow with double teams on Stunt, and Pentagon lays in more chops as he mocks Stunt. Stunt battles back, hits a leg lariat and tags in Jungle Boy. Fenix joins him and Jungle Boy runs wild on the luchas. Stunt hits a dive as Jungle Boy lays out Fenix, 450 by Stunt and Jungle Boy covers for 2. Stun t up op, but Pentagon hits a destroyer on Jungle Boy. Pentagon swings Stunt around by his hair and snaps his arm. The package piledriver/double stomp finishes it. The Lucha Brothers defeated Jurassic Express @ 11:30 via pin [***] This good and a lot of fun; the luchas were great assholes and dominated, but also gave Jurassic Express some hope at times, creating a fun dynamic before the right team won. Jurassic Express were great babyfaces here as the luchas solidified their heel status. It could have been shorter but it accomplished its goals of getting the faces over while keeping the heels look dominant.

– Moxley cuts an inset promo on Pac & Omega and says not to write him off. He’s the top of the food chain and will prove that at Full Gear against Omega.

Pac & Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page & Kenny Omega : Page & omega attack and take the fight to the heels. Pac tags in and takes out Page, but Omega hits kotaru crusher. Moxley tags in and works over Omega in the corner. He follows with clotheslines and covers for 2. Omega fires back, lays in chops but Moxley hits the knee strike to cut that off. page tags back in and clotheslines Pac to the floor and follows with a plancha. He heads up top and clotheslines Moxley for 2. Moxley counters deadeye and Page kicks him to the floor and heads up top, Pac distracts him and Moxley sends him to the floor. Pac follows with a dive, while Moxley attacks Omega. They double team Page and back in, Moxley isolates him and maintains control by whipping him to the buckles. Pac tags in and follows with a basement dropkick. Moxley back in and they suplex Page. Pac stomps away at Page, chokes him out and Moxley joins in and hits the sliding clothesline for 2. The cloverleaf follows, Omega makes the save but Pac dumps him. Page fights back and follows with the rolling clothesline. Wholesale changes to Pac and Omega, Omega runs wild with strikes and hits the Finlay roll and moonsault for 2. Moxley in and Omega hits the snapdragon, one for Pac and another for Moxley. The rise of the Terminator follows on Pac. Moxley hits a suicide dive, Page follows with the top rope moonsault to the floor, wiping out the pile. Back in and they isolate Pac, buckle bomb by Omega and the sky high and shooting tar follows for 2 as Moxley makes the save. Moxley dumps Omega, hits the black hole slam on Page. V trigger by Omega, slingshot cutter by Pac and Page dumps him and hits a dive. Omega and Moxley come face to face and trade strikes. Te light each other up and Omega fires away with knee strikes until Moxley kills him with a lariat. They look for weapons and grab the barbed wire bat & broom. The ref bails and Moxley and Pac beat down Omega. They argue and Moxley hits death rider and Pac. Pac realizes he’s alone and Page hits the buckshot lariat. The V trigger and dead eye finishes it. Hangman Page & Kenny Omega defeated Pac & Jon Moxley @ 15:25 via pin [***¾] This was really good, all action with a great crowd, and getting Omega & Page back on track, while advancing Moxley vs. Omega, continuing the possible three-way with Pac, setting Pac vs. Moxley and also the fact that at the end of the day, Moxley is out for Moxley and no one else.

– Next week Lucha Bros vs. Private Party & SCU vs. Dark Order. Britt Baker will be in action as well as the Young Bucks. Pac faces Jon Moxley next week as well.

AEW Championship Street Fight: Champion Chris Jericho vs. Darby Allin : Painmaker Jericho is here. Allin hits John Wooooooooo right away and follow with strikes. He dumps Jericho and follows with a suicide dive. Allin lays in ground and pound, but back in, Jericho cuts him off and follows with chops. He follows with a northern lariat. Allin fires back, hits code red and that gets 2. Jericho quickly cuts him off, Allin keeps firing back but Jericho posts him. Post break and v plays to the crowd and follows with kendo shots. It’s all Jericho here, until Allin cuts him off and follows with a flurry of strikes. The crucifix follows for 2. Allin follows with kendo shots, a cross body and that gets 2.The arm bar follows, but Jericho counters out into the walls. Allin makes the ropes, gets the kendo and nails Jericho. The high cross follows for 2. Code breaker by Jericho and Allin makes the ropes. Jericho gets a chair, lays into Allin and wedges it in the corner. Allin counters and hits the stunner for 2. Allin follows with kicks but Jericho locks on the walls. He sits back deep and Allin fights and makes the ropes. Jericho gets duct tape and tapes Allin’s hands behind his back. Jericho follows with kicks, tosses him around and follows with strikes. Allin avoids the charge and hits a springboard moonsault no hands, for 2. he follows with a suicide dive, and back in, Allin heads up top and the coffin drop connects for 2. Jericho cuts him off and powerbombs Allin on the skate board for 2. Allin dropkicks a chair into Jericho’s face and the coffin drop is cut off by Hager as Jericho took the ref and locks on the walls for the win. Champion Chris Jericho defeated Darby Allin @ 15:50 via submission [***¾] We talk about the need to make stars a lot and not only was this a really good match, but it was also one where Jericho was really giving as they are working hard to make Allin a star. This was a great, Foley like performance from Allin, who continues to thrive in AEW and has a ton of potential. It also sets up Allin vs. Hager.

– The Inner Circle celebrates to close the show.

