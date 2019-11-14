Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.13.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jon Moxley defeated Michael Nakazawa @ 0:45 via pin [NR]

– Dark Order defeated Jurassic Express @ 9:25 via pin [***¼]

– Darby Allin defeated Shawn Spears & Peter Avalon @ 3:40 via pin [**]

– Nyla Rose defeated Danny Jordan @ 1:35 via pin [NR]

– The BASTARD Pac defeated Hangman Page @ 12:05 via submission [***¾]

– Tag Team Title Match: Champions SCU defeated Le Champion Chris Jericho & The Spanish God Sammy Guevara @ 11:00 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– This is the fall out from Full Gear, and you can read my review at this link.

– We open with highlights from the PPV.

– We get a recap of Omega vs. Moxley from Full Gear; Omega isn’t medically cleared to compete tonight.

Jon Moxley vs. Michael Nakazawa : Nakazawa attacks, looking for revenge for his pal Omega. Moxley quickly cuts him off and chokes him out in the corner. Nakazawa fires back and is ended with death rider. Jon Moxley defeated Michael Nakazawa @ 0:45 via pin [NR] It was exactly what it needed to be.

– Moxley says that one counts, right? He’s not a liar and delivered as advertised at Full Gear. Omega will never be the same again, but says he’s a radical son of a bitch and he does respect him because he had the balls to get into the ring with him. Moxley will scorch the Earth of AEW until he’s the last man standing, but if anyone wants some, he’ll let them know where they stand. But if you do, kiss your loved ones goodbye and have an ambulance ready because there will be no apologies.

Dark Order vs. Jurassic Express : Stunt and Uno begin with Stunt using his speed, Grayson and Jungle Boy tag in and Jungle Boy hits a head scissors and dropkick. Stunt tags back in and hits a head scissors. The RANA follows and Jungle Boy hits a cannonball for 2. Stunt follows with a double stomp to the arm, Uno tags in and follows with a big boot. He hits a slam, and heads up top and the swanton follows for 2. Grayson in as double teams follow. Grayson hits a senton atomico on the apron and Uno tags back in. Stunt fires back, but Uno quickly cuts the off. Quick tags continue by Dark Order as Grayson hits a delayed suplex for 2. Tag to Uno and the double teams continue. Stunt fires back, Grayson cuts off the tag and double teams follow as Uno covers for 2. Uno hits a fall away slam, Stunt tries to fire back and hits a desperation flatliner. Grayson cuts off the tag but Jungle Boy battles back and tags in with a dive. He runs wild on Uno, hits the PK and covers for 2 as Grayson makes the save. Stunt tags back in and Uno runs them together, Grayson in and eats superkicks. Stunt slips on the ropes but rebounds with a dragon RANA for 2. Jungle Boy dumps Uno and then Grayson. His suicide dive is cut off and nightfall follows on Stunt and Fatality finishes it. Dark Order defeated Jurassic Express @ 9:25 via pin [***¼] Good match with Dark Order picking up a rebound win while Jurassic Express is still looking for a win.

– Uno puts over Stunt and tries to recruit him into the Dark Order, offering him a mask. Jungle Boy stops it and the creepers attack. Luchasaurus arrives and starts taking out creepers. He enters the ring and continues to lay out creepers and chokeslams one onto the pile on the floor as Grayson eats a chokeslam and Luchasaurus hits a standing moonsault. He hugs his pals.

– Shawn Spears arrives.

– Peter Avalon arrives and does his basic rundown the local town shtick.

Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears vs. Peter Avalon : Tully Blanchard & Leva Bates are at ringside. Allin is over big tonight. Avalon flies in and misses a high cross. Allin dumps him and Spears attacks. Allin picks up the pace, hits an arm drag and dropkicks Avalon to he floor. He heads up top and Spears cuts him off. The facebuster suplex follows for 2. Spears chokes him out and follows with chops. He then suplexes Avalon to the apron and Janela appears and they braw on the ramp and into the crowd. Allin get the cradle for 2. The stunner follows and the coffin drop finishes it. Darby Allin defeated Shawn Spears & Peter Avalon @ 3:40 via pin [**] This was an ok match, but worked well to advance Spears vs. Janela & get Allin back in the winning track to challenge Moxley.

– Post match, Allin calls out Jon Moxley. That match takes place next week.

Nyla Rose vs. Danny Jordan : Jordan attacks, tries to keep the pace u but Rose quickly cuts her off. Rose whips her to the buckles, and hits the corner splash and Samoan drop. The beast bomb finishes it. Nyla Rose defeated Danny Jordan @ 1:35 via pin [NR] A fine squash to help re-establish Rose.

– Dustin Rhodes should be back in a few weeks from his broken arm.

– Next week, a 12-man battle royal takes place with the final two facing of the next week for a special diamond ring. BATLE BOWL!

– Allie is interviewed and is here to show what she can do. The lights go out and Kong & Brandi arrive. Allie attacks, but Kong cuts her off and starts to beat her down. They chop off some of her hair as Kong takes another scalp.

– Le Champion Chris Jericho arrives, and makes his way to the ring. he says he’s still the champion, much to the chagrin of many. He’s the greatest of all-time and demands a thank you from every member of the AEW roster, people that matter, not jack asses from Nashville. He’s beaten everyone put in front of him and proved that Cody is an entitled, millennial son of a bitch. MJF arrives, doing Cody’s entrance and mocking his former best friend. He gets big asshole chants and tells “Christopher” that they will talk later. He the win the towel to save Cody’s career, he’s not the villain, Cody is. They love Cody, but Cody doesn’t give a shit about the fans and only cares about himself. He knows the real Cody, he’s a liar a user and abuser, and took a young kid in MJF and saw someone he could try and make into a puppet. Cody wanted to be his mentor, but what’s bullshit is that Cody claimed to care about him, Cody just wanted to keep him under his thumb. You can’t hold me down, because he is the new face of AEW. Because he’s better than Cody and Cody knows it. Cody’s not here and doesn’t care about you. He’s a big fan of Jericho, and knows Jericho wants him in the Inner Circle and they banter. He knows Jericho would like him to join his circle jerk, and knows Jericho loves the bubbly. But thinks that Jericho likes drinking too much because the fastest rising star in the industry doesn’t need him. Jericho says MJF wants to be like him, they are handsome and love scarves, and “It’s almost like your parents got horny when they were watching me beat up Juventud Guerrera 25 years ago on WCW Saturday Night, and 9 months later your little twerp ass popped out.” Jericho invites him into the Inner Circle, they argue and then agree that Cody is the biggest Jackass in AEW. They hug and Cody arrives and chares the ring. He attacks and runs wild on both. Wardlow debuts and takes out Cody is with MJF. Wardlow chokes out Cody with his tie and hangs him over the ropes. MJF now has a heater to back him up as Cody is laid out and busted open from his cut from Full Gear. This was a great segment, great promo work, everyone is over in their roles and they continued the story with great follow up while introducing a new character in a major position.

The BASTARD Pac vs. Hangman Page : This is the rubber match and third match in seven weeks. Pac cuts off Page and works him over with kicks to start. He follows with a tope and follows with a top rope moonsault to the floor. Back in and Pac rolls through on black arrow, and that allows Page to battle back, hit a suicide dive and back in, the powerbomb gets 2. Pac fires back, they trade and Pac flies in but gets caught with a big boot for 2. Page follows with chops, they work up top and Page follows him up. Pac fires back and knocks him off. The missile dropkick follows, Pac back up and hits one to the back of Page‘s head for 2. Pac follows with kicks, to the apron and Page cuts him off with a uranage. The top rope moonsault then follows. Post break and they trade strikes and Pac cuts off the buckshot lariat. Pac hits a German but Page rebounds with a rolling lariat. They work into counters, tease the ref bump and Pac cradles Page for 2. Page cuts him off and knocks him to the floor. Page follows him out and hits a brainbuster on the floor. Back in and the buckshot lariat connects but Pac kicks out! Pac begs off and then follows with kicks. he stomps away at the head of Page and keeps stomping away and follows with black arrow; the brutalizer finishes it. The BASTARD Pac defeated Hangman Page @ 12:05 via submission [***¾] This was a very good match as they played well off of the previous matches with good call backs, and Pac winning to take the series. It played extremely well after a ton of angle driven stories earlier in the show as they are finding a better balance in laying out the shows.

– Backstage, the Bucks brawl with Santana & Ortiz. Santana dives off of a forklift and they beat down Nick. Orange Cassidy is there as they continue to brawl into the arena. They take out security and continue to fight. Santana & Ortiz take control with the blackjack and attack the injured leg of Nick with it. They attack Matt and paint a target on the stage. They look for the powerbomb and put him through the stage. Brandon Cutler makes the save and he gets taken out. Private Party arrives and security takes Santana & Ortiz away.

– Santana & Ortiz face Private Party next week; also, Mox vs. Allin.

Champions SCU vs. Le Champion Chris Jericho & The Spanish God Sammy Guevara : Daniels & Hager are at ringside. Kaz and Jericho begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Clean break by Kaz, and they lock up again as Jericho takes him back to the ropes and Kaz follows with arm drags and grounds the action. Jericho fires back and Kaz hits a dropkick as Guevara tags in. Kaz grounds him with arm drags, Sky tags in and double teams follow for 2. Kaz back in and hits the slingshot leg drop for 2. Guevara fires back with chops, but Kaz trips him up and follows with a German. Sky dropkicks Jericho to the floor as Kaz hits a flurry of strikes and kicks on Guevara for 2. Jericho gets in a cheap shot and then trips up Kaz as Guevara takes control. Jericho tags in and takes the ref so that Hager can get in cheap shots. He and Kaz trade, but Jericho cuts him off with a basement dropkick and tags in Guevara. They continue to isolate Kaz, but Kaz gets a cradle for 2. The dropkick follows from Guevara and he poses with Jericho. Guevara grounds the action and Kaz fights to his feet, but Guevara counters into the Spanish fly and the shooting star press off the top misses. Tag to Sky and he runs wild on Guevara. The dropkick follows, one for Jericho and Sky follows with a neck breaker on Guevara for 2. Guevara fires back, they trade and Sky follow with the slingshot cutter for 2. Jericho makes the save, Kaz in and it breaks down as Hager cuts off SCU Later. He takes out Danielson the floor, and Jericho tags in. He works over Sky, but Sky battles back with the Thesz press and running double stomp. The TKO follows for 2. Sky avoids the dropkick and counters the lionsault. Jericho counters into a code breaker and that gets a great near fall. Sky hen counters into a cradle and pins Le Champion! Champions SCU defeated Le Champion Chris Jericho & The Spanish God Sammy Guevara @ 11:00 via pin [***¼] This was a good a good main event with a really fun and well done home stretch as the champions retain and Scorpio Sky becomes the first man in AEW to pin Le Champion Chris Jericho. The tag tournament was designed to get Sky over big and this is follows up on that, which should lead to a fun TV main event.

– Post match, Le Champion Chris Jericho throws a fit and destroy shit following his first AEW loss.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 66. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert review and breakdown the AEW Full Gear 2019 PPV, including live thoughts from the venue from Jeremy, & discussion of early issues with the promotion. The show is approximately 97-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW in Charlotte Live Thoughts: 2:00

* AEW Full Gear Review/Looking Into The Company’s Early Issues: 7:40 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.