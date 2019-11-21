Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.20.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Fenix defeated Nick Jackson @ 12:05 via pin [****¼]

– Hikaru Shida defeated Britt Baker @ 10:00 via pin [***½]

– 12-Man Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal: MJF & Page advance to next week @ 10:30 [***]

– Luchasaurus defeated Peter Avalon @ 0:30 via pin [NR]

– Private Party defeated Ortiz and Santana @ 15:20 via pin [***]

– Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin @ 11:20 via pin [****]

– Commentary runs down tonight’s show.

Fenix vs. Nick Jackson : This is Nick’s first singles match since 2015 or so when he worked the NJPW BOSJ. They lock up and trade shoulder tackles until Fenix hits a dropkick. Mick fires back, they work into counters and battle on the floor and back in for a standoff. The crowd is really hot for this. They trade chops. Fenix counters back with the back handspring head butts and springboard arm drag. Nick cuts him off with a spin kick, and to the floor, Fenix connects with the cutter. Back in and Fenix heads up top and the swanton connects for 2. Nick counters back with strikes, but Fenix misses the ropewalk kick and eats a knee strike and bulldog; the running knee strike follows for 2. Nick sets, they trade kicks and they work up top and Nick hits a SUPER RANA for 2. Fenix fights off the sharpshooter and follows with a superkick. Nick fires back, hits a superkick and Fenix pops back up and levels Nick with another superkick for the double down. They trade strikes and chops, Fenix up top and follows with a ropewalk RANA to the floor. Back in and Fenix misses the moonsault, eats kicks and then counters into a cutter for 2. Nick counters back, they work to the apron and trade kicks. Nick follows with a dead lift German on the apron. Back in and Nick hits the slingshot x-factor and follows with a destroyer for a great near fall. The sharpshooter follows, but Fenix crawls and makes the ropes. Fenix counters the tombstone into a cradle for 2. The spinkick and Fenix driver finishes Nick. Fenix defeated Nick Jackson @ 12:05 via pin [****¼] This was a great balls to the wall opening sprint and a hell of a way to kick off the show. It also reinforces that I think the Lucha bros are more valuable long term as singles players than as a tag team. Just some great, innovative stuff and flawless execution to boot. The crowd was absolutely insane and into everything they did as well. Fenix winning also made the most sense as he’s more experienced as a singles competitor.

Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida : They lock up, working into counters as they both look for near falls and end in a standoff. Baker grounds things, looking for lockjaw, but Shida counters out. Baker follows with strikes and a clothesline, hits another and the suplex gets 2. Baker grounds the action, as her nose is busted up and bleeding. Baker charges and follows with forearms, but Shida fires back and follows with a funning knee strike and Baker is down. To the floor and Shida shoots her to the barricade, sets up a chair and runs off of it and hits the flying knee strike. Back in and Shida looks for a superplex, but Baker cuts her off with strikes and attacks the arm. Sling blade follows and the pump handle face buster gets 2. Shida fights off the neck barker, and then misses a charge Baker follows with a knee strike and draping DDT for 2. Shida fires back with elbows, hits the running knee strike and they trade strikes. Judo throw by Shida, and the backbreaker follows for 2. The running knee follows but Baker counters and rolls for lockjaw but Shida makes the ropes. The neck breaker follows for 2. Shida counters the superkick and the cradle gets 2, Shida does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. The running knee strike finishes it. Hikaru Shida defeated Britt Baker @ 10:00 via pin [***½] This was a very good match with nice intensity, and featured Baker’s best AEW performance to date. I also feel Shida winning was the right call.

– We get a Dark Order video package, which was like a propaganda video to join them.

12-Man Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal : The final two men left face off next week for the dynamite diamond ring. Adam Page, Chuck Taylor, Kip Sabian, Jimmy Havoc, Jungle Boy, Pentagon, Sonny Kiss, Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, MJF, Orange Cassidy, & Billy Gunn are involved. Gunn still looking jacked. Daniels was dressed as Fenix, distracted Pentagon and he’s dumped immediately. Kiss shakes his ass at Gunn and Gunn likes that ass but MJF dumps Kiss. They all attack Gunn and but he does the roar spot and dumps Havoc. Stunt attacks, an gets dumped. Havoc attacks with the stapler, and is finally escorted out. Post break and Janela was eliminated during the break by a Shawn Spears chair shot to continue that feud. Gunn starts to run wild with strikes and comes face to face with Orange. He lights up Gunn with vicious kicks, until MJF tosses him. Gunn is pissed and MJF slaps him. Hits the fameasser and Wardlow arrives, allowing MJF to battle back and Page tosses Gunn. Page now runs wild, Chuck cuts him off and Sabian eliminates Chuck after Ford distracted him. Jungle Boy eliminates Sabian. MJF eliminates Jungle Boy, doing the hide spot so it’s MJF vs. Page next week. MJF & Page advance to next week @ 10:30 [***] This was a rare fun and good battle royal, giving us a good match for next week, keeping the crowd involved, and also allowing various people to shine and also advancing Janela vs. Spears.

Le Champion Chris Jericho Speaks : Le Champion Chris Jericho, accompanied by Jake Hager arrive. Jericho says he has an announcement to make and first says he was fined from his actions after last week’s main event. Jericho sorta apologizes as they weren’t the actions of a champion, and then makes Hager say he was sorry. He announces that next week, he will get the thank you he deserves from everyone. The celebration will be in Chicago, and not here tonight since Chicago’s better. It will be a Thanksgiving celebration and the greatest in history. He goes to leave but Scorpio Sky arrives with SCU. Sky says it was admirable for Jericho to apologize, and then says that he beat him last week, leading to Jericho’s tantrum. He partied all week and is even going out with his old high school crush, and it was all due to Jericho. Sky apologizes for embarrassing Jericho. Jericho says his crush put on weight, to which Sky says he likes big butts and he cannot lie. Jericho says Sky isn’t in his league, because Jericho is the greatest of all time. Jericho will face him one on one, and will wipe the floor with him. Daniels says they need time to prepare, but Jericho says it will be next week as part of his celebration. They then trick Jericho into putting the title on the line by Bugs Bunnying him and they shake hands on it. Sky says he’s been waiting 15-years for an opportunity like this, and will turn Le Champion into Le Bitch. They all brawl and the Inner Circle arrives for the beat down. They handcuff Daniels and Kaz to the ropes, beat down Sky and fight off Cutler & Nakazawa. Jericho lays out Sky with the Judas effect and stands tall. Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy arrive, they get beat down and the Luchasaurus arrives and faces off with Hager. Hager then decides to bail. This was a great segment, Jericho delivered again and could have eaten up Sky on the mic but allowed him his time to shine as they set up the match for next week. I also liked the Jurassic Express involvement and Luchasaurus standing tall like a final boos no one wants to fuck with.

Luchasaurus vs. Peter Avalon : Luchasaurus killed him. Luchasaurus defeated Peter Avalon @ 0:30 via pin [NR] SQUASH… and exactly what it needed to be.

Ortiz and Santana vs. Private Party : This match is dedicated to their friend, Matt Travis, who unfortunately was killed last week. Kassidy and Santana begin, locking up and working to the ropes. They break and lock up again, Santana grounds things and mocks Kassidy. Kassidy fights back with a cradle for 2. Santana cuts him of, and follows with shoulder tackles but Kassidy counters back with arm drags and a dropkick as Santana powders. Post break and Ortiz cuts off Quen but Quen dumps him and Santana then hits an avalanche Russian leg sweep. The dead lift German follows but Kassidy makes the save. Santana follows with a backbreaker, and the hand off delayed suplex to Ortiz and back to Santana and then Ortiz finishes by doing the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Back rakes on Quen follow. Quen fires back but Ortiz cuts that off with a crab. Santana tags in and kicks Quen in the face and locks on a camel clutch. Quen cuts off Ortiz, dumping him and is then cut off with double teams. The northern lights follows for 2. Ortiz follows with a camel clutch, thusly humbling Quen. Ortiz knocks Kassidy to the floor, they work quick tags but Quen counters and rolls into the tag. Kassidy runs wild and follows with superkicks, enziguris and a springboard moonsault to the floor. Code red follows for 2 as Santana pulled the ref’s leg (apparently Ortiz wasn’t the legal man but it came off really oddly and hurt the flow of the match). Quen wipes him out with a dive and silly string fails as Quen’s back gives out. Double teams on Kassidy follow for 2. the superkick/tower of London then gets 2. Santana gets the slapjack, but Nick Jackson arrives, takes it and Kassidy battles back. Gin and juice finishes it. Private Party defeated Ortiz and Santana @ 15:20 via pin [***] This was good and fun, but could have been a bi shorter, and felt like it was missing something. I also wasn’t a big fan of Santana & Ortiz losing already.

– Sammy arrives to attack Nick but Dustin makes the save.

– Next week, Page vs. MJF, Pac vs., Omega, Jericho vs. Sky, & Cody returns.

– We get a Kenny Omega video, where he’s working out and talking about doing things he usually doesn’t do. He’s lost sight of who he is and it all goes back to losing to Pac at All Out. He gets a chance at revenge and redemption next week.

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin : Allin is carried out in a body bag that says MOX on it. Allin attacks Moxley with a dive as he makes his way in, and they brawl into the crowd. Allin is fired up and laying in strikes, but Moxley cuts him off and dumps him ringside. He posts Allin, and follows with an overhead belly to belly on the floor. In the ring and the match officially starts. Allin fires back hits John Woooooo and the high cross connect… but Allin bounces off of Moxley. He follows with a dropkick to the buckles and Moxley then starts tossing him across the ring and poses. Moxley dominates the action, lays in chops until Allin fires back with a flurry but gets cut off. Moxley is largely toying with Allin now, lays the boots to him and the cloverleaf follows. He transitions to an STF, but Allin makes the ropes and hits A running cross body and flies to the floor and Moxley spills out afterwards. Allin shoots Moxley to the steps and then starts attacking the hand. Allin heads up top and Moxley cuts him off, follows him up and Allin attacks the hand but Moxley knocks him to the mat. The dump suplex follows, and the Regal knee trembler connects. Moxley gets the body bag but Allin connects with the suicide dive. Back in and Allin brings in the body bag. But Moxley kills him with a lariat. He puts Allin in the body bag and lays the boots to him. The ref frees Allin, he fires back and hits the stunner but runs into the black hole slam. Allin counters death rider and post him and the cradle gets 2. The code red then connects and that gets 2. Allin coffin drops into a rear naked choke but he escapes. They work up top and Moxley bites his face and hits the avalanche death rider for the win. Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin @ 11:20 via pin [****] This was really great stuff, worked in the style it needed to be to properly showcase both guys. Moxley continues to roll with the win, but Allin gave him more of a fight than he maybe expected, as Allin continues to thrive in that underdog babyface/Mikey Whipwreck/daredevil role.

– Thanks for reading.