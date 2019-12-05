Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.04.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks defeated Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara @ 11:00 via pin [****]

– Fenix defeated Trent @ 11:05 via pin [***¼]

– Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates @ 1:30 via pin [NR]

– Kris Statlander defeated Hikaru Shida @ 8:40 via pin [***¼]

– Pentagon defeated Christopher Daniels @ 9:25 via pin [***]

– John Moxley defeated Joey Janela @ 9:50 via pin [***½]

Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks vs. Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara : Dustin has Young Bucks themed gear tonight, I love little things like that. Dustin & Sammy begin, with Dustin running wild with shoulder tackles and arm drags. The Bucks join for triple teams until Santana & Ortiz attack. It breaks down, Sammy eats superkicks and Matt hits a high cross to he floor. Nick hits a dive while Dustin hits an apron cannonball. Back in and Matt follows with rolling northern lights suplexes on Sammy and then gets cut off. They buckle bomb Matt and follow with triple teams, picking up a near fall. Santana & Ortiz isolate him and the hand off delayed suplex until Matt escapes and superkicks Sammy. Hot tag to Dustin and my man is moving at 100 miles an hour tonight. Snap slam on Santana and then Sammy. He heads up top and hits the high cross on all three. The destroyer follows on Santana and Ortiz makes the save. Dustin dumps him, looks for shattered drams, but Ortiz attacks with the slapjack. Sammy hits the 630 and that gets 2. Dustin tags in Nick and hot tag Nick runs wild on Sammy, Matt in and hits the spear. Double teams follow for 2 until Ortiz makes the save. He gets dumped and eats a superkick. Santana hits a tope and back in, the Inner Circle isolates Matt and the triple team double stomp follows for 2 as Dustin makes the save. Sammy gets his phone to vlog, heads up top and shooting star presses into double superkicks. The superkicks/shattered reams follow. The triple team Indie taker finishes it. Dustin Rhodes & The Young Bucks defeated Santana, Ortiz, & Sammy Guevara @ 11:00 via pin [****] This was a great opening sprint, with everyone delivering a hot crowd, and Dustin looking extra motivated.

Fenix vs. Trent : Chuck & Orange are at ringside. They lock up and Trent grounds the action. Fenix pops up and hits a dropkick. Trent counters the Fenix buster, but Fenix cradles him for 2. Fenix follows with strikes, misses a 619 but Fenix sweeps the legs and hits a superkick. He grounds things and then follows with a dropkick for 2. He lays in strikes, teases the ropewalk and heels it up. Trent fires back with chops, but Fenix quickly cuts him off. The drive by dropkick connects and then rolling thunder gets 2. Fenix heads up top, but Trent dropkicks him out of the air. The half and half follows, To the floor and Trent hits a spear. Back in and Trent follows with the tornado DDT for 2. They work into counters as Fenix hits the powerbomb for 2. Fenix hits the ropewalk kick, but Trent rebounds into a lariat for 2. They battle on the apron, Fenix follows with kicks, and hit a springboard double stomp. Back in and Fenix flies into he knees of Trent. Trent follows with the running knee strike and stuff piledriver for 2. Fenix counters back into a cutter, enziguri and the black thunder driver finishes it. Fenix defeated Trent @ 11:05 via pin [***¼] Good match with Fenix picking up the revenge win and stopping Trent’s recent run of wins.

– Tony interviews Cody in the ring. Tony asks him about the attack by the Bade & Butcher last week. Cody says his scars show that it he failed, and can never challenge for the championship again. Last week, he failed and got an ass kicking, and no one was there to help. His brother has entered into a feud with the Bucks vs. Inner Circle, his wife is cutting hair off of defenseless women, and his best friend MJF kicked him in the balls. He knows who the Butcher & Blade are and would have given them a shot if they asked. They can do it any time, even right now. They can even pick his partner. MJF has said he will never wrestle him, but Cody says he needs to wrestle him. MJF had no right to throw in the towel. He handpicked MJF when no one else wanted him, mocks his botched cross Rhodes, and calls him a bush league nWo version of Chris Jericho. But Cody admits he knew he was a bad guy. He offers MFJ his car, his special match from Tony Khan, and his shoes. He even offers him a briefcase full of cash, $50,000 (Wait, I thought only media like me got those perks). He gives $100 to a fan and says the rest is MJF’s. MJF can still be the future, but he needs an education. He will hurt him and MJF just needs to name his price. Damn good stuff from Cody here.

– Joey Janela is interviewed and talks about tonight’s match with Moxley. He wants to make a name for himself, he has been put on a backburner, and talks about thier match at Fyter Fest, but this is different, and it counts. He says Moxley will have to kill him. Moxley arrives and says. “kids.”

– We get a Dark Order video package. I think they killed a man.

Nyla Rose vs. Leva Bates : Rose beats her ass and hit the flying knee drop. Avalon is in and she attacks. Bates hits her with a book but Rose double chokeslams them. The beast bomb finishes it. Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates @ 1:30 via pin [NR] Sure you could say there should have been a DQ, but they are rebuilding Rose and seeing the librarians killed is always good fun. It was exactly what it needed to be and then advanced the feud with Shanna.

– She hits another beat bomb post match. Shanna makes the save and is quickly cut off. She powerbombs a ref through a table and then Shanna onto him to continue their issues.

"That's Adam Cole's girlfriend." THEY DID THE BRITT BAKER LOOKING ON FROM THE CROWD TAKEOVER SPOT! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/3Aut0Onq8S — Garrett Kidney (@garrettkidney) December 5, 2019

– Le Champion Chris Jericho arrives & Jake Hager is with him. Jericho runs down the fans and the town, calling them losers. No one is as successful as he is, and he has some of the Bubbly. He hypes the sale of 12,000 bottles in one week and says he is being forced to defend his title one more time in 2019 on December 18th. Jericho is allowed to pick his opponent and made a list (The Lexicon of Le Champion). He runs down the list, mentioning Moxley several times, and some wacky names added in. Jurassic Express arrive and Jericho says he is in fact on the list. Luchasaurus growls at him and say s he doesn’t actually sound like that. He has a master’s degree and says dinosaurs have been marginalized for 65 million years. Marko may be small but is more of a man than Jericho will ever be. Jericho says it can’t be Jungle Boy, he hasn’t even won a match and mocks him. Jericho calls him a piece of shit and says he couldn’t last 10-minutes with him. Jungle Boy takes the mic and says he knows he can, and will kick his ass. He slaps Jericho and they all brawl and send Jericho & Hager packing. Jericho says he will make Jungle Boy pay on December 18th.

Hikaru Shida vs. Kris Statlander : These two tagged last week in a losing effort. They lock up and work into counters. Lockup again and Shida works the arm, Statlander counters out and does cartwheels, confusing Shida. They trade strikes and Shida follows with a basement dropkick. To the floor and Shida counters the moonsault but Statlander counters the knee strike and slam her to the barricade. Back in and Statlander hits the senton for 2. Shida fires back, but Statlander follows with corner attacks and the tumbleweed for 2. Statlander heads up top and Shida cuts her off. Statlander drags her to he apron and Shida hits an enziguri. The apron knee strike follows and back in, Shida heads up top, and the missile dropkick follows for 2. Shida pulls an arm bar, but Statlander makes the ropes. Shida now hits the dead lift superplex, covering for 2. Statlander counters the knee strike, hits an enziguri and a big lariat. The axe kick follows for 2. Shida counters into a cradle for 2 and the running knee strike gets 2. Statlander hit ahead kicks, but runs into a knee strike but Statlander hits the Michinoku driver for 2.The big boom finishes it for Statlander. Kris Statlander defeated Hikaru Shida @ 8:40 via pin [***¼] Good match, the Shida loss was shocking, but they obviously have plans for Statlander, who has a ton of potential.

– Brandi & Kong arrive and Brandi says that they are the nightmare collective and do what others won’t do. She claims Statlander is in her business an offers her an opportunity and wants her to join them. A fan at ringside (maybe Melanie Cruise?) wants to pledge to Brandi’s cause. She offers her hair to Brandi and Kong cuts it off. It’s a fine explanation and not a bad idea, but feels a bit repetitive of the Dark Order with the pledging to the cult deal.

– Next week, Butcher & Blade face Cody & QT Marshall. Also, the Young Bucks will face Santana and Ortiz in a street fight.

Pentagon vs. Christopher Daniels : Daniels attacks during Pentagon’s entrance and they brawl on the floor. Pentagon counters a piledriver attempt on the ramp and hits a superkick. Into the ring and we officially begin as Pentagon follows with kicks. Daniels hits a desperation spear, follows with ground and pound, and takes him up top. Pentagon slips out and kicks the leg of Daniels. The double foot stomp follows. Eye poke by Pentagon and he chokes out Daniels in the ropes. He follows with kicks, an enziguri and then springboards into a flatliner. He follows with clotheslines, an XPLODER and the blue thunder bomb for 2. Pentagon fires back, hits sling blade and covers for 2. He heads up top and rolls through and the backstabber gets 2. Daniels cuts him off with a lariat, to the ramp and Daniels counters the destroyer, and Daniels hits a dropkick. Daniels misses the Arabian press, I cannot recall the last time he messed that up. Commentary sold it well as he was feeling the effects of the injury (he’s also done that intentionally on purpose in the past in TNA to sell an injury, so who knows). Fenix takes the ref and Daniels gets the mic stand. He tosses it away, low blow and the package piledriver finishes it. Pentagon defeated Christopher Daniels @ 9:25 via pin [***] I loved Daniels immediately attacking and looking for revenge, as it set the proper tone. The match was good but overbooked for my liking but Pentagon & Fenix are now back on track.

– Allie says they were sick of Cody’s face being everywhere and came to his house to cut the head off of the snake.

John Moxley vs. Joey Janela : They lock up and Moxley grounds the action right away. Moxley easily outwrestles him early on. Moxley hits a shoulder tackle but Janela picks up the pace and attacks They trade chops, head butt by Moxley and then gets dumped. Janela up top and follows with a double sledge to the ramp. Moxley cuts him off with a lariat, and back in, covers for 2. He grounds Janela, follows with stomps and then an STF. Janela bites his way out, and dumps Moxley. Janela whips him to the barricade and back in, Moxley cuts him off with the dump suplex for 2. They work to the ramp and Janela counters and hits a tornado DDT. Janela up top and the double stomp misses, but he follows with the suicide dive. They work up top, and Janela counters into a sunset bomb for 2. They trade strikes, superkick by Janela but Moxley rebounds with a lariat. Janela sends Moxley to he buckles, and follows wit a dive sending Moxley through the timekeeper’s table. Back in and Janela hits the top rope elbow drop for 2. Janela back up top, Moxley follows him up and cuts him off. The death rider finishes it. John Moxley defeated Joey Janela @ 9:50 via pin [***½] Very good main event, they work well together, worked with great aggression, Janela got a lot in, but fell to Moxley, who remains undefeated.

– Post match, Le Champion Chris Jericho arrives in the crowd with the Inner Circle, mimicking Moxley’s stare down from last week.

