Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.04.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Colt Cabana & SCU defeated The Dark Order @ 10:25 via pin [***¼]

– Big Swole defeated Leva Bates @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– PAC defeated Chuck Taylor @ 10:10 via submission [***]

– Jake Hager defeated QT Marshall @ 3:00 via submission [NR]

– Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara defeated Jon Moxley & Darby Allin @ 14:03 via pin [***½]

– We open with highlights from Revolution.

Jon Moxley Speaks : Our new champion arrives to a great reaction to kick off the show. He’s all fired up and gets you deserve it chants. Mox says he has the belt and it’s a beautiful thing, it represents professional wrestling, the sport he loves, dedicated his life to and it didn’t belong to Jericho and doesn’t belong to him. it belongs to the fans. The fans wanted something better and different and they brought pro wrestling back. He will defend the belt with his life, will crawl through hell to do so and climb any mountain and no man in the industry can take it from him. If you want to try, feel free. He know she’s not done with the Inner Circle, they tried to blind him and end his career, and tells them “I dare you.” Jericho and the Inner Circle arrives, the fans sing along to Judas and Jericho says he doesn’t need a belt to be Le Champion. He calls the fans idiots and tells them to shut their ass. He calls Mox rebel with more guts than brains, and the Moxley era has begun. Jericho says it sucks ass and adds that Mox’s win was based on a lie. Mox cheated, because Jericho trained to face a man with one eye, but Mox lied and that makes him not worthy as a champion, a cheater and the fans are liars as well. Jericho says he has a problem, and the Inner Circle has gone from good natured into a hit squad. They are putting the entire roster on notice and doesn’t care who you are, because they will tear tem all apart and start with Mox. After tonight’s main event, Mox will not walk out of the ring on his own two feet. He’s so sure of it that if Mox does Jericho will leave AEW for 30, no, 60-days. Jericho always has a plan and Mox isn’t as smart as he thinks he is. Mox says no one called him a genius, and tonight, he will beat Jericho again, and send him packing and make him look like a stupid son of a bitch. A rare opening show promo by AEW, but it delivered and played off of the PPV and the crowd loved it. Mox is the voice of the fans and Jericho still can obviously deliver without being champion.

Colt Cabana & SCU vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, John Silver, & Alex Reynolds) : Colt and Grayson start us off, with Colt taking early control of the match. Dark Order attacks and they isolate Colt, working double teams and quick tags until SCU gets involve and they clear the ring and take control, isolating Silver. Sky runs wild and Daniels then gets cut off and posted as the numbers get to him. Uno takes over back in the ring, and Dark Order follows with quick tags and double teams on Daniels. They keep him grounded and isolated from his pals. Dark Order maintains the heat, using quick tags and more double teams picking up near falls. Daniels finally counters back, and gets the hot tag to Kaz, who runs wild and follows with the springboard leg drop. It breaks down. and SCU isolates Uno and kicks his ass. SCU runs wild on the Dark Order and Daniels follows with a dive. Uno finally makes the save, but Colt tags in and runs wild with elbows and the moonsault press for 2. Tope by Sky, and Colt hits Chicago skyline and superman pin for the win. Colt Cabana & SCU defeated The Dark Order @ 10:25 via pin [***½] This was a good and fun opener, with dark Order failing as they continue to tease the exalted one.

– Post match, Uno says it wasn’t supposed to be this way and that when the exalted one arrives, heads will roll.

– We get highlights of the awesome Kenny & Page vs. Bucks tag match from revolution.

– Dr. Britt Baker joins commentary, bringing Tony a Starbucks.

Big Swole vs. Leva Bates : Swole takes out Avalon but that allows Bates to cut her off. Swole quickly counters back, takes control and dirty dancing finishes it. Big Swole defeated Leva Bates @ 1:20 via pin [NR] Delicious squash; exactly what it needed to be.

– We get highlights of MJF defeating Cody at Revolution.

– Cody arrives. Cody says he lost to MJF, you work to get on PPV and when you win you get a bonus. It was professional, became personal and is professional again. He calls out MJF and wants him to say he beat him fair and square. JAKE ROBERTS ARRIVES and gets a great reaction as he takes the mic. He hates to spoil the party and doesn’t want to hear Cody cry and bitch, he never did that, and doesn’t want Cody to do the same. He says Cody got his ass kicked and is here to slay Cody, not praise him. He has a client, the dark side will come to AEW and once their roots take control and the phoenix will rise from the ashes. It’s taken him 20-years to get clean and right and he’s earned this. He won’t be a nice boy and play nice. He will be on the outside when his client faces him and Cody can bring Arn. What the snake wants he takes, he just wants Cody’s share of the pie. Never turn your back on someone you respect or are afraid of, so he does and leaves. I loved this.

– We get highlights of Pac defeating Orange Cassidy at Revolution.

PAC vs. Chuck Taylor : Trent & Orange are are ringside. They work into an early stalemate, until Pac grounds things. They work into counters and passes until Pac dumps Chuck. Pac goes after Cassidy until Chuck attacks, and scores with the powerbomb for 2. He takes control with the backbreaker until Pac cuts him off and whips him to the barricades. Pac follows with a suplex on the floor and just looks in a generally bad mood. He keeps the heat, grounding Chuck and chokes him out. Chuck slowly fights to his feet, fires back and Pac fakes him out until Chuck hits the dropkick, plancha and then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Pac cuts him off with the slingshot cutter, but Chuck counter back into awful waffle for 2. The moonsault misses and the brutalizer finishes it. PAC defeated Chuck Taylor @ 10:10 via submission [***] This was a good match, the right man won and the post match was also good.

– Post match, Pac and Cassidy face off as the Lucha bros arrive and the heels kick the shit out of Best friends and Cassidy. Pac says that they are death triangle (triangle de la Muerte) and no one is safe. Lucha Bros spike Cassidy with the MDK piledriver. I dig AEW becoming a faction based promotion. Jurassic Express, Death Triangle, Nightmare Family, The Elite, Inner Circle, Dark Order.

– Shawn Spears is still looking for a tag team partner

Jake Hager vs. QT Marshall : Brandi, Dustin, Santana &Ortiz are at ringside. Hager controls right away, grounding Marshall until Marshall counters with a dropkick. Hager quickly ends that rally and starts slamming him around. Marshall counters the Vader bomb, battles back with the back handspring kick. The top rope senton gets 2, and Hager kills him with a lariat and standing head and arm choke for the win. Jake Hager defeated QT Marshall @ 3:00 via submission [NR] It was exactly what it needed to be and thankfully didn’t go too long.

– They all brawl post match and Cody arrives to make the save. They cut him off with chair shots, Matt Jackson makes the save and he gets cut off. Hangman and his beer arrive, he sets it down and then makes the save and hits the buckshot lariat on Hager. Hangman drinks and flips off Matt and leaves. It worked because it all happened in the perfect order. Every run in was bigger than the one that preceded it, because they’re listening to the crowds; culminating with Page was perfect.

– We get highlights of Nyla defeating Statlander at Revolution.

– NEXT WEEK: Ortiz vs. Cody, Death Triangle in action, MJF, The Butcher & Blade vs. Jurassic Express, plus the rules for BLOOD & GUTS!

– MJF talks about pinning shoulders to mat an banging rats. He beat Cody and went from protégé to master. His legacy will read the greatest champion in the history of wrestling, you heard me Jonathan Moxley I will win the gold and will beat anyone to do so. He will remain undefeated, because he’s better than you and has a shirt on that says “I Pinned Cody. It’s quite distracting, almost like neck tattoo.”

Mox is attacked by masked men during his entrance, its Hager, Ortiz, & Santana. They drag him backstage, kick his ass and just beat him down with a trashcan. Mox fires up and fights back, but is quickly cut off. Hager low blows him and they dump trash on him. Mox keeps fighting until Hager chokes him out.

Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara : Allin has to go it alone, and runs wild early on as he clears the ring. Allin to the floor, continues to control until Sammy cuts him off back in the ring. The heels isolate him in their corner as Jericho takes control of the match. The rest of Inner Circle arrive at ringside as Allin makes a comeback, runs wild but is cut off by Jericho. Allin fights off the walls, making the ropes until Jericho dumps him and celebrates. Jericho maintains the heat, grounding Allin as Sammy takes over. Jericho tags back in and Allin is just fighting to survive here. Jericho & Sammy take time to pose and then go back to punishing Allin. Allin finally fires up, dumps Jericho and follows with a dive. Sammy tags in and takes control back, and covers for 2. Jericho then keeps Allin grounded. Allin keeps firing back and fighting him off and counters the lionsault. Allin tags himself in, run wild, hits the destroyer, and the coffin drop to the Inner Circle. The stunner and coffin drop gets 2. he dumps Jericho, but Jericho cuts off the dive with a Judas effect. That allows Sammy to pick up the win. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara defeated Jon Moxley & Darby Allin @ 14:03 via pin [***½] This was a smart match to book coming out of the main event and was amped up by the opening segment and “stipulation” from Jericho. It was really good, Allin delivered huge and is gaining a great following and lost nothing here as he’s getting over through quality performances.

– Post match, Mox is back and runs wild on the Inner Circle until Hager cuts him off and they kick the shit out of Mox on the stage. Hager chokes him out and powerbomb him off the stage.

