Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 3.18.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– The Lucha Bros defeated The Best Friends @ 14:05 via pin [***½]

– Hikaru Shida defeated Riho, Kris Statlander, & Penelope Ford @ 5:50 via pin [***]

– The Jurassic Express defeated The Butcher and The Blade @ 12:45 via pin [**½]

– Blood and Guts Advantage Match: Inner Circle defeated The Elite @ 20:00 via pin [***¼]

– Cody opens the show from the empty arena, saying he never thought about how small the world was. He is asking something big tonight, for us to stand together even if at a distance. He refuses to live in fear, he feels alive and hopes we do as well. He puts over Matt Jackson for AEW’s existence and says his anger towards Page was uncalled for. He puts over Page as well, and needs them to get over it all and work together so that they can win at Blood & Guts. He and Kenny may not always get along but they refuse to be bridesmaids, and he needs him, the real Kenny Omega, the best in the world and best bout machine. He needs the Elite to be Elite. Matt and Kenny arrive and Kenny says they re friends talking among friends, he and Cody don’t always get along, the world is falling apart and there may not even be a Dynamite next week, but if he’s going out he wants to go out Elite. Matt appreciates the sentiment, but it’s just them, Nick is out hurt and where is Page? Page, drink in hand, arrives and Matt says they may not be able to fix it, but asks him as a man, will you stand with us. He tips his glass in response and leaves. Kenny says that it’s hard to feel the energy and they are trying their best and will give us the best show possible, because we need entertainment and possible. Lets start Dynamite!

– JR, Taz, & Excalibur are on commentary.

– We get a Death Triangle video package.

– Tony interviews MJF, and MJF says he’s not wrestling because he doesn’t have to. He will allow the undercard talent to kill themselves and have some TV time. He and Spears are gambling on matches tonight.

The Lucha Bros vs. The Best Friends : Cassidy joins commentary. Trent and Fenix begin. Working to the ropes. They trade chops, strikes and Trent cuts off Fenix with a running meterora. He grounds things, Chuck tags in as double teams follow. Roberts & Archer are also at ringside. Best Friends continue to control as Trent works the heat on Fenix. Chuck tags in and they continue with double teams until Fenix fires back and takes control with chops and kicks. Pentagon in and they double superkick Trent and cover for 2. Pentagon controls with kicks, and grounds things. The Luchas double team Trent and take out Chuck. Trent battles back, Fenix hits a plancha and Chuck wipes him out. They brawl at ringside as Fenix fires back on Chuck, back in and Fenix grounds Trent. Pentagon follows with kicks and covers for 2. Pentagon unloads with more kicks an chokes him out in the ropes. Trent fights back, hits the DDT and Chuck tags in, he runs wild and cuts of Pentagon. The assisted cutter follows, it breaks down and Cassidy heads to the ring, Chuck battles back and Cassidy flies off the stage to wipe out the Luchas. The piledriver by Chuck follows for 2. Strong zero is cut off by Fenix and Pentagon lows blows Trent, they dump Chuck and the MDK finishes Trent. The Lucha Bros defeated The Best Friends @ 14:05 via pin [***½] This was a really good and energetic tag. If wrestling is going to temporarily reinvent itself while we get through this period, a match like this with lots of banter, loud strikes and impact full of action can work.

– Tony interviews Best Friends and Chuck challenges Death Triangle to a street fight, no ring, no ref, in the parking lot.

Hikaru Shida vs. Riho vs. Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford : Kip is at ringside. Ford attacks Riho and quickly gets cut off until Kip gets involved. Statlander and Shida kick his ass and Riho follows with a high cross onto the pile. Back in and Riho hits dropkicks but gets cut off by Statlander. She and Shida double team Riho, and Shida covers Statlander for 2. Shida eye pokes Statlander and cradles her for 2. Ford badly botches a flying RANA, it breaks down and Shida is double teamed. Ford and Riho trade strikes, Riho takes out Kip and Ford follows with the back handspring elbow. Kip saves Ford, but Riho takes him out and Shida accidentally takes out Riho as Statlander makes the save. It breaks down again as Statlander slams Riho onto Shida. Poison RANA by Ford, Shida cuts her off and does the deal with a falcon arrow for 2. The knee strike finishes it. Hikaru Shida defeated Riho, Kris Statlander, & Penelope Ford @ 5:50 via pin [***] Outside of the Ford botch, a fun outing overall with the right winner.

– Tony interviews Colt Cabana, Kip talks shit to him and they tease a match,

– Earlier today, Tony interviewed Jon Moxley, who’s not cleared to compete. He will do what he wants and says he will keep following the Inner Circle and stay in their blind spot.

The Jurassic Express vs. The Butcher and The Blade : No Bunny tonight. No Stunt either. MJF pays off Butcher & blade to kill the Jurassic Express. Blade and Jungle Boy begin, with Blade controlling. Jungle Boy counters back and cradles him for 2. Blade cuts him off and Luchasaurus tags in. They double team the Blade and Luchasaurus covers for 2. Blade powders, the heels catch the dive and send Jungle Boy to the barricades. Double teams follow and back in, Butcher tags in. He takes control, Blade tags in and maintains control. Double teams follow as the heels continue to isolate the Jungle Boy. Post break and Blade continues to control and the backbreaker follows for 2. Jungle Boy battles back with a lariat, but Blade cuts off the tag and dumps him. Butcher controls on the floor, and back in, Blade covers for 2. He fights back, Luchasaurus tags in and runs wild on the heels, he follows with kicks and the fossilizer follows for 2. It breaks down, Jungle Boy is dumped as Butcher and Luchasaurus trade until Luchasaurus hits a side kick. Blade makes the save, they double team Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy makes the save, MJF calls for full death and Luchasaurus hits the tail whip, the faces battle back and Jungle Boy hits an odd non-dive as Luchasaurus covers for the win. The Jurassic Express defeated The Butcher and The Blade @ 12:45 via pin [**½] This was solid and enjoyable, but the ending felt really off.

– The Dark Order arrives and this may be the reveal of the Exalted One. Uno says the exalted one is near and when he comes, they will all see what evil Uno sees. He promised us the arrival and he never lies. He cares about us and together we are one and the exalted one is near. Daniels stops them and says al they do is lie about the exalted one. They haven’t made anyone better and wasted our time. He is sick of it and there is no exalted one. It’s just you two. Some music and a graphic hits and we get a message from the exalted one, he will arrive soon and they do what they want when they want. The voice becomes less distorted and it’s Brodie Lee! Daniels will not go unpunished and isn’t the first out of touch old man not to believe in him. “My name is Brodie Lee, and I am the exalted one.” Lee appears as Dark Order attacks and kills Daniels & Kaz,

– Tony tries to interview archer, but Jake cuts it off as Archer isn’t here to talk. Jake feels disrespected that Cody didn’t answer him properly, it’s like spitting in his face. He hear Cody & his friends bitching, but look at them. Shut me up if you can, so Cody, it’s time, it’s time to stand up and meet the man. It’s personal now and they will get his attention.

– We get a Lance Archer video package where he kills people at the Murder Hawk Mansion. Jake claps as we see a pic of Cody with “Caesar” written on it. It ruled.

– NEXT DYNAMITE: Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a lumberjack match, BLOOD & GUTS, Best Friends vs. Lucha Bros in a street fight. They were very careful to say “on the next Dynamite,” and not next week.

Blood and Guts Advantage Match: Inner Circle (Hager, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Elite (Cody, Matt Jackson, & Adam Page) : Sammy is at ringside, as Jericho joins commentary. Sammy and the heels at ringside sing JUDAS. Arn & Kenny are also at ringside. Santana & Cody begin as MJF heckles Cody. Santana attacks and takes early control. Cody battles back, until Ortiz joins in for double teams. Ortiz takes control with some tiger style until Cody hits a suplex and tags in Matt, they work quick tags and double teams. Page joins in but refuses to celebrate with his team. Ortiz cuts off Matt and Santana joins in until Matt spears him. Page tags himself in and Santana cuts him off right away. Page fires back, hits clotheslines and the bridging pump handle suplex for 2. Cody tags in and gets cut off and dumped. Hager tags in. Post break and Inner Circle works the hand off suplex spot on Cody for 2. Cody powders and Ortiz shoots him to the barricades. Matt makes the save and Hager stops that. Back in and Santana tags in, grounding Cody. Santana maintains control as Hager tags in and follows with ground and pound. He attacks the arm and then works him over in the corner as Ortiz tags in and he cradles Cody for 2. Santana takes over and works double teams with Ortiz until Cody hits a desperation cross Rhodes. Cody dumps Hager and Santana stops the tag as they triple team Cody. Hager maintains the heat as Inner Circle continues to work quick tags. Cody slowly fights back, and tags in page. He runs wild and follows with a plancha. Ortiz makes the save, dive by Cody and he tosses Ortiz into MJF. Matt blind tags in and they all pair off, as Matt hits rolling northern lights suplexes as page helps him take out Hager. Hager cuts off the indie taker and Santana cradles Matt to win. Inner Circle defeated The Elite @ 20:00 via pin [***¼] This was good, they all worked hard and also continued the angle within the Elite while giving the Inner Circle the advantage as they should as the heels.

– Jericho celebrates and bans all dip shit fans from all future AEW events. The Elite is down to four for Blood & Guts, so they don’t stand a chance. Hager does pushups with Sammy posing on his back. They are united and don’t drink at ringside so they can’t lose. They will win at Blood and Guts. Sammy proclaims his sexiness and hits on Brandi. A drone arrives and IT’S VANGUARD1! The Elite has a fifth man, Matt made a phone call TO someone who owed him a favor and BROKEN MATT HARDY IS HERE!

