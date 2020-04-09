Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.08.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lance Archer defeated Dead Meat @ 1:30 via pin [DEATH]

– Hikaru Shida defeated Britt Baker @ 17:05 via pin [***¾]

– Best Friends defeated Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa @ 16:25 via pin [***]

– Brodie Lee defeated Lee Johnson @ 1:25 via pin [NR]

– TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Cody defeated Shawn Spears @ 21:35 via pin [***½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with a Jake Roberts promo, asking if you’d step in front of a train or jump out of a plane without a parachute. Then why would you step into a ring with Lance Archer, when the results are all the same, you’re done. Marko stepped up to become a man and only showed he was an idiot. Jake thinks Cody will lose against Spears so he doesn’t have to face Lance. Are you a manor mouse, “squeak up.”

– Tony & Chris Jericho are on commentary.

Lance Archer vs. Dead Meat : Lance runs wild at the bell, just pummeling this poor lad. Dead Meat tries to fire back, is tossed across the ring and blackout finishes it. Lance Archer defeated Dead Meat @ 1:30 via pin [DEATH] Murder by the murder hawk, it ruled.

Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker : Baker plays stay away to begin, they shove each other and Baker cuts her off, until Shida follows with strikes. Shida misses the dropkick as baker powders. Shida chases, baker cuts her off back in the ring and grounds things. They work to the ropes and baker follows with knee strikes and a fameasser for 2. Baker delivers ground and pound, chokes her out and follows with the running boot for 2. The superkick follows and Baker just smiles. She demands Tony tell everyone it’s her division, Shida attacks, and then gets run to the barricades. Shida battles back and the running knee strike follows. The suplex follows on the floor. Post break and Shida follows with a suplex for 2. Baker counters into a cradle, triangle by Shida and Baker makes the ropes. Baker counters into sling blade and the butterfly suplex gets 2. She follows with kicks, the Russian leg weep into lockjaw… but Shida fights and makes the ropes. Shida fires back, they trade and light each other up until Shida hits an enziguri, but Baker counters with a superkick. Baker’s nose is busted open as Shida hits a Michinoku driver until Baker counters into a cradle for 2. Lockjaw is countered into a cradle for 2. The running knee strike follows by Shida and Baker battles back into the neck breaker for 2. The superkick connects and Baker makes Shida bite the ropes and Shida counters the curb stomp. They trade, Baker rakes the eyes and they work up top and Shida dumps her to the buckles. The knee strike finishes it. Hikaru Shida defeated Britt Baker @ 17:05 via pin [***¾] This was a really good, hard-hitting and physical match between two top contenders, with Shida continuing to roll, and Baker delivering her best AEW outing to date. The babyface/heel dynamics here were great as well.

– Omega & Nakazawa talk about teaming tonight. Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends arrive and they all argue over who are the better best friends. Trent & Chuck put the “Best Friends” name on the line tonight.

– Excalibur breaks down the AEW rankings. Dark Order Shida, & Hager are all at #1 in their divisions.

– We get a big video package for next week’s Moxley vs. Hager empty arena title match. It’s really well done, with comments from both men, Hager’s wife, Hager’s coach and clips of them preparing; setting the stage very well for the match.

– We get a hype package about the TNT Championship Tournament, with Cody & Spears commenting on their match, history, and how important the championship is to them.

Best Friends vs. Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa : Cassidy is at ringside. Chuck and Kenny begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Kenny follows with a tackle, but Chuck counters into arm drags. Trent tags in and double teams follow. Nakazawa tags in and locks up with Trent, delivers chops and Trent fires back. Nakazawa oils up and Trent’s chops slide right off (there’s an odd edit in there) as Kenny tags in. They lay the boots to Trent and double teams on Chuck follow. Kenny isolates Trent, and Nakazawa crotches him on the post. Post break and Kenny is in control, as Nakazawa tags in. He crotches Trent on the ropes and oils him up and slides him across the ropes and Kenny tags back in. He continues to control, hitting elbow drops for 2. Kenny grounds things, Trent fires back and hits the huge lariat. Chuck tags in and it breaks down, Chuck battles back, drops Nakazawa into Kenny’s balls and he dumps Nakazawa. The Best friends follow with planchas, the hug is cut off and the Best Friends dump Kenny, isolate Nakazawa and Cassidy takes out Kenny with a dive. Trent controls on Nakazawa until Nakazawa hits a desperation spear. Kenny tags in, and follows with a Finlay roll, backstabber and snapdragon. Chuck cuts him off and Trent follows with the knee strike. Nakazawa makes the save, gets duped and Kenny counters strong zero, powerbombs Trent and Nakazawa hits an avalanche fall away slam. The doomsday device gets 2 as Chuck makes the save. Nakazawa pulls of his thong, venom arm on Trent, but Chuck saves him. Accidental venom arm on Kenny and the soul food/German combo follows for 2. Trent hits a piledriver for 2. Strong zero finishes Nakazawa. Best Friends defeated Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa @ 16:25 via pin [***] This was a good and fun match, with the Best Friends picking up a needed win. Tony & Jericho are killing it on commentary.

– Brodie Lee meets with his minions, running two of the geeks down for not dressing properly. He’s here to make lives extraordinary, giving them success, so get your acts together. He has an opportunity for them.

– Britt comments on her loss, and claims she lost half of her blood and Shida plays dirty. “She’s lucky she didn’t touch my teeth… but if she did it’s ok because I am a dentist.”

– We get another Hager vs. Moxley video package, putting over Hager’s MMA & submission skills. Moxley promises war, while Hager says he’s a winner, and will brig the gold back to the Inner Circle. Mox questions if he has what it takes to dig as deep or deeper than he will. Mox promises to fuck him up. This was another high quality video package here.

– Matt Hardy is at the Hardy compound., mocking Jericho for hot tubbing in leather pants. He calls Sammy a fake God and fraud Latino. He runs down Santana & Ortiz as snacks he wants to eat as he loves Puerto Rican food. Jericho will never recruit Vanguard1, who arrives and has a Hardy shirt, because he sent the Inner Circle shirt on fire. Hardy invites Jericho to the Compound for an Elite Deletion.

Brodie Lee vs. Lee Johnson : Johnson tries to attack, fails and Brodie follows with the senton atomico. He just runs wild, hits a sick German and the bossman slam follows. The rolling lariat finishes it. Brodie Lee defeated Lee Johnson @ 1:25 via pin [NR] He’s dead, Jim.

– NEXT WEEK: TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana & AEW Title Empty Arena Match: Champion Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager.

– We get one last video package, hyping tonight’s main event.

TNT Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Cody vs. Shawn Spears : Brandi is at ringside. They lockup, working to the ropes as Cody grounds things; Spears makes the ropes. Spears follows with knee strikes, chops until Cody counters into a cradle for 2. Spears powders, talks shit to the Gunns and grabs a chair. Back in and the Cody cutter follows for 2. Cody follows with the dump suplex and that gets 2. Cody trips him up until Spears cradles him for 2. Cody follows with the big boot, covering for 2. Cody heads up top and the moonsault misses. That allows Spears to take over and pick up a near fall. To the floor and Spears hits a neck breaker. Post break and Spears is in control back in the ring. To the floor and Spears props a barricade against the ring. He suplexes Cody onto it. Back in and Spears covers for 2. He follows with a slam, Spears springboard into a splash… but eats knees. Cody fires up, makes the comeback and the snap slam gets 2. Cody whips Spears with the weight belt, but Spears counters into sky high for 2. Post break and Spears pulls out a table, but Cody hits the suicide dive. Cody sets up the table, they brawl and back in, Spears cuts off Cody with a run up superplex. Brandi distracts Spears, and DVDs Cody over the ropes and through the table. Cody barely beats the count back in, counters C4 into cross Rhodes, another and Spears kicks out. Cody locks on the figure four, and Spears is counted down. Cody defeated Shawn Spears @ 21:35 via pin [***½] This was really good, Cody was great as always, Spears really stepped up, it had good intensity that played into their history as well as their desire to win this championship. A strong way to close out this week’s show.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 104. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka, Jeremy Lambert, & Steve Cook deliver a complete breakdown both nights of WrestleMania 36. The show is approximately 112–minutes long. * Intro

* WrestleMania (Night I) Review: 3:15

* WrestleMania (Night II) Review: 40:30

* The Head to Head Comparison/Final Thoughts on The Weekend: 1:28:45 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.