Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 4.29.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Cody defeated Darby Allin @ 20:20 via pin [***½]

– The Wardlow defeated Musa @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– No DQ Match: Best Friends defeated Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc @ 13:30 via pin [***¼]

– Shawn Spears defeated Baron Black @ 3:30 via submission [NR]

– The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee defeated Marko Stunt @ 3:20 via pin [NR]

– TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Lance Archer defeated Dustin Rhodes @ 22:40 via pin [***¼]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– We open with a video package, hyping the Darby vs. Cody feud, their draw from the summer, Cody wining the rematch, and their desires to win the TNT Championship.

– Tony & Chris are back on commentary.

TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Cody vs. Darby Allin : Brandi is at ringside. They trade tackles to begin, lockup and Cody hits a tackle and frustrates Darby. They work to the ropes and work into counters as Darby takes out his knee. Cody knocks him to the floor, slams him to the barricades and Darby charges but accidentally takes out Brandi. Cody checks on her and back in, Cody grounds things. Post break and Cody is still in control, hits a dump suplex and cradles him for 2. The bow and arrow follows, until slips out and Cody lays the boots to him. He dumps Darby over the ropes and covers for 2. Cody stalks Darby, lays the boots to him and follows with the half crab until Darby makes the ropes. Darby counters the suplex, attacks the knee and he follows with strikes, the code red and covers for 2. The heel hook follows and Cody makes the ropes. He heads up top, Darby cuts him off into the tree of WHOA and hits a body attack. The knee bar follows as he grounds Cody. He stays focused on the knee, Cody powders and Britt hits him with a shoe. Back in and Darby continues to chop block the knee, and delivers chops. Post break and they work into a double down. Cody follows with strikes, a dump suplex and the disaster kick. He’s slow to follow due to the knee, but small packages Darby for 2. Darby hits cross Rhodes and that gets 2. He follows with the figure four, Brandi returns and Cody makes the ropes. She gives Cody some water, Darby attacks and Cody follows with a ripcord clothesline. Darby counters another into a stunner, but Cody counters the moonsault into cross Rhodes and only gets 2! Cody heads up top and the coffin drop is countered and Darby hits the coffin drop and Cody counter into a cradle and wins. Cody defeated Darby Allin @ 20:20 via pin [***½] This was a very good and strongly structured match, allowing both men to shine, and also showing Darby’s growth as a performer. Cody winning made the most sense here, even if I think the finish could have been better.

– We get another Scorpio Sky video package, talking about the start of SCU. Sky didn’t want to be the third guy in an established act, but things gelled and they helped him tremendously. He earned a world title match, something he thought he’d never get, he just wants to be a legend.

– MJF arrives and is here to give us an update. He’s rehabbed his injury and his doctor has never seen someone come from death’s door to recovery. He has the strongest nail in history, got TV ready, but injured himself shaving. He nicked his neck, a normal man would have bled out, but he survived. He wanted to be back to wrestle in front of 6 or 7 of his peers next week, but he’ll be back for us, because he loves the fans. He’s the light in the darkness, and is better than us.

The Wardlow vs. Musa : Wardlow hits a huge spinebuster, works him over in the corner and slaps him around. Musa counters back, Wardlow is not pleased and Musa hits a back handspring kick. Wardlow cuts him off, hits a knee strike and the F10 finishes it. The Wardlow defeated Musa @ 2:20 via pin [NR] The Wardlow killing geeks is great.

– The Bubbly Bunch is back, as they talk about last week’s Flim Flam victory by Sammy. Santana & Ortiz are torn on who won, and Jericho wants an old fashioned Manitoba Melee. They have a virtual brawl, Peter Avalon, Jungle Boy, Sonny Kiss, Dr, Luther, Lou Ferigno, Kevin Smith, Jericho’s dad, Vickie Guerrero and others all cameo. Jericho stops the madness and says it was awesome.

No DQ Match: Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc : Penelope Ford & Orange Cassidy are at ringside. They brawl at the bell, best Friends battle back and Trent follows with a tope. Havoc attacks with chair shots takes out Cassidy and Havoc then suplexes Chuck onto chairs on the floor. Trent follows with a spear, Kip hits a tope and back in, lays the boots to Trent. Havoc lays into Chuck with more chair shots as Kip controls on Trent. The heels grab a ladder, isolating Trent and hit him with a ladder for 2. Havoc bites Trent, Kip back in and double teams follow. They take out Chuck and Havoc throws the ladder on Trent. Kip back in and Trent battles back, until Kip hits the backstabber for 2. Chuck is taken out again, Kip sets up a chair and they sit Trent in it as Kip misses the cannonball. Chuck is back, makes the comeback with chair shots and the soul food/half and half combo follows. Chuck wedges a chair in the corner, Kip slams him into it and Trent cuts him off with the DDT. The chair assisted knee strike follows but Havoc makes the save. Trent takes him out, lays Kip on the ladder in the corner and Havoc cuts him off but Trent dumps him to the mat until Havoc dumps him on the ladder. He DVDs Trent over the chairs and the Kip double stomp gets 2 as Chuck makes the save. Havoc follows with chair shots, Chuck fire back into a slam onto the chair and a piledriver on Kip onto the chair but Ford makes the save. Havoc fires back, and backdrops Chuck onto the ladder. Cassidy makes the save, nails Havoc with the chair and Ford attacks, ends up spearing Kip and Cassidy heads up top with Havoc and dives into Kip and Ford. Chuck hits the running awful waffle onto a pile of chairs for the win. Best Friends defeated Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc @ 13:30 via pin [***¼] This was a good, all action plunder brawl that was just a lot of fun.

– We get a Britt Baler video package, featuring a cameo from Rebel as her makeup artist. Britt keeps calling her Reba and Britt reminds her to call her Dr. Britt Baker. Britt hypes her social media and mocks people that wear glasses to look smart as well as fat people and people with bad teeth, making fun of poor Tony. Britt was wonderfully bitchy here.

Shawn Spears vs. Baron Black : They lockup and Black grounds him. Spears counters out and attacks with kicks, chops and the spinebuster. He follows with ground and pound, a suplex but Black fires back and gets cut off as the C4 and sharpshooter finishes it. Shawn Spears defeated Baron Black @ 3:30 via submission [NR] A fine win for Spears.

– Taz breaks down Lance Archer’s Blackout finisher.

– We get a Marko Stunt video package.

The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt : Lee repeatedly shoves down Stunt, follows with a big boot and chops. Lee chokes him out and delivers more chops. Lee just rag dolls Stunt and cuts off a dive, following with a superkick. Stunt beats the count back in and picks up the pace, but flies into a black hole slam. The sitout powerbomb finishes it; Marko Stunt was 23. The Exalted One, Mr. Brodie Lee defeated Marko Stunt @ 3:20 via pin [NR] He’s dead, Jim.

– Jon Moxley arrives via video, talking about how things have drastically changed recently. He’s thankful for his wife, steel chairs and AEW coming back live next week. He will be there, and knows he has a target on his back, but remember when you step to him you do so at your own risk. Don’t forget to call your grandmother and support local businesses.

– NEXT WEEK: MJF returns, Mox vs. Kazarian, & Le Sex Gods vs. Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega in a street fight.

TNT Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Lance Archer vs. Dustin Rhodes : Brandi, in a fresh outfit, is at ringside. Lance overpowers Dustin at the start, Dustin fires back and Lance mows him down as Dustin powders. Back in and Dustin dumps Lance, hits the apron cannonball and back in, Dustin follows with strikes. Lance cuts him off and dumps him with the pounce. Lance follows him out, grabs a chair and Dustin cuts him off but Lance quickly puts a stop to the comeback, kicking the chair into Dustin’s face. He backs off Brandi and Dustin is busted open. Lance sees the blood and starts pummeling him. Post break and Lance has things grounded, Dustin fires back and is cut off with the lariat, followed by ground and pound. They brawl to the floor, as Lance continues to dominate. He post Dustin and Dustin tries to rally but is beaten down. back in and Lance follows with a suplex. Dustin fires back but the monster is just too much for him and keeps controlling with brutal offense. Lance keeps him grounded as Dustin has no answer for his offense. Post break and Lance continues to control, Dustin fires up and hits code red, but can’t cover. They trade, Lance smiles at him and Dustin hits the lariat. The snap slam connects and Dustin follows with mounted corner strikes until Lance escapes, but Dustin counters into cross Rhodes for 1. Dustin heads up top and is caught with a chokeslam for 2. Lance looks to go old school, and transitions into a moonsault for 2. He follows with strikes and blackout is countered, but a chokeslam follows but Dustin cradles him for 2. Lance is pissed, rips of the buckle pad and slams Dustin to it repeatedly. QT arrives to check on Dustin and Cody stops him from throwing in the towel… Dustin begs him not to do it and Lance finishes it with the EVD claw. Lance Archer defeated Dustin Rhodes @ 22:40 via pin [***¼] This was a good overall presentation, Lance wants nothing more than to take out Cody, and beat his bother bloody to get to him, while Dustin played the resilient veteran role well in defeat. It played extremely well into the ongoing story. The ending with Cody worked so well on top of that and I also loved that Archer kicked out of Dustin’s version of the Cross Rhodes at 1, which sets up some doubt that the move will be effective for Cody.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 110. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Kevin Pantoja go retro, looking back on the wonderful Lucha Underground, and UltimaLucha I. Jerome Cusson joins to review Dark Side of the Ring: The Assassination of Dino Bravo. The show is approximately 122-minutes long. * Intro

* Lucha Underground 7.29.15 – Episode 38: UltimaLucha (Part One): 11:10

* Lucha Underground 8.05.15 – Episode 39: UltimaLucha (Part Two): 28:55

* Dark Side of the Ring: The Assassination of Dino Bravo Review: 1:18:53 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.