Csonka’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.06.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cody defeated Joey Janela @ 13:30 via pin [***½]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Nyla Rose defeated Kenzie Paige @ 2:20 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion Jon Moxley defeated Kaz @ 16:30 via pin [***¼]

– Lance Archer defeated QT Marshall @ 7:40 via pin [**½]

– Street Fight/Falls Count Anywhere Match: Le Sex Gods defeated Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega @ 19:30 via pin [***½]

– We open with highlights from last week.

– JR, Tony, & Excalibur are on commentary, live from Daly’s Place in Jacksonville.

Cody vs. Joey Janela : They lockup and work to the ropes and break. Cody follows with a tackle, they pick up the pace and trade near falls until Janela delivers chops. Cody fires back, gets fired up and follows with body shots in the corner. The delayed dump suplex follows that for 2. Janela counters back and delivers strikes. He whips Cody to the buckles, hits the elbow and stuns Cody off the ropes. The back suplex gets 2. Janela keeps things grounded, Cody fights and escapes but is cut off with strikes. To the floor and Cody is whipped to the barricade. Janela follows with chops, strikes and Cody finally cuts him off. To the ramp and Janela follows with more chops and then runs down the ramp, Cody sidesteps him and hits a disaster kick and moonsault to the floor. Back in and Cody follows with strikes, a pump kick but Janela counters with the superkick. The top rope elbow drop gets 2. Cody cuts him off and they work up top as Cody hits the inverted superplex for 2. Janela counters cross Rhodes, but Cody hits the powerslam for 2. Janela counter the Cody cutter into a German, and follows with a lariat. The moonsault misses, and the Cody cutter only gets 2. Janela begs off, Cody follows with strikes and they trade, lighting each other up and Cody counters into cross Rhodes for the win. Cody defeated Joey Janela @ 13:30 via pin [***½] This was really good and competitive opener, as Cody continues to have fun matches with everyone.

– We get a Nyla Rose video package, and the landscape of the women’s division. Tony interviews Rose, who says that video was cute as she is the real dominant force. No go do your job as I do mine.

Champion Nyla Rose vs. Kenzie Paige : Rose attacks and dominates at the bell. She pummels Paige, but Paige fires back and that’s immediately ended. Rose tosses her around, heads up top and the swanton crushes Paige for 2 as Rose pulls her up. The beast bomb and another sand a third finishes it. Champion Nyla Rose defeated Kenzie Paige @ 2:20 via pin [NR] Domination.

– MJF arrives via video, talking about people thinking they’re the next big thing. They can think that, but he’s the guy. He’s the guy, as 24-year old “kid,” who has taken the spot and he is ratings, a prodigy, and has it. He is no kid, he’s not Rock, Piper, or Rock; he’s something we’ve never seen. When he comes back, his spot on the throne will be waiting. He is MJF and he’s better than you and injury free; next week, he’s back.

– Shawn Spears says Dustin Rhodes’ career is over and he blames Cody for that. He let his brother be brutalized, and didn’t protect him when he could have stopped it. Because he’s selfish, or because he wants the Rhodes legacy for himself?

– Spears & MJF are betting and tip Tony. MJF mocks the talent and says he is back next week and puts over Spears for his comments on Cody. Spears praises MJF for his comeback story, which is better than a 30 for 30 special. MJF will face Jungle Boy at Double or Nothing and MJF is pissed.

Non-Title Match: Champion Jon Moxley vs. Kaz : They lockup and work to the ropes for the break. Kaz grounds things and then follows with tackles, and grounds things again. Moxley fights, working to his feet and attacks the arm. He then follows with chops, Kaz fires back and Moxley then grounds things. Kaz counters out and takes control grounding the champion. Moxley escapes, they trade and Kaz grounds him again. Moxley counters into a backbreaker, and follows with crossface strikes. He works over Kaz in the corner, follows with a backbreaker and covers for 2. They trade, working into counters and Kaz hits the spin kick until Moxley dumps him to the ramp. Moxley follows, works him over and knocks Kaz to the floor. They trade on the floor, Moxley shoots him to the barricade and is in control as he rolls back in. The dump suplex follows for 2. Moxley hits the Regal knee trembler, sending Kaz to the floor. Moxley flies to the floor, but Kaz cuts that off and back in, hits the missile dropkick. Kaz follows with the slingshot DDT and covers for 2. The unprettier is countered into a German, but Kaz counters into a backstabber and unprettier for 2. They trade, head butt by Moxley and Kaz hits the dropkick until Moxley hits John Wooooooooooooo. Kaz counters dirty deeds, into a submission, but Moxley escapes. Kaz cuts him off with the draping leg drop, a German and follows with strikes as they trade. Lariat by Moxley but Kaz cradles him for 2. He suplexes Moxley to the buckles, and they work up top. Kaz knocks him off, but Moxley counters and dirty deeds finishes it. Champion Jon Moxley defeated Kaz @ 16:30 via pin [***¼] This was a good and competitive match, where Moxley got TV time after not having much and Kaz looked really good in a competitive match with the champion.

– Post match, the Dark Order’s minions attack as SCU make the save, but they get beat down. The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee arrives and lariats Moxley. The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee says he’s here to collect on the bounty Moxley put on his own head, and says the Dark Order are the only energy he can feel. He isn’t the same man any more, he’s a leader, he makes lives extraordinary, and apologizes for his desire for the AEW championship. He officially challenges him for it, asking if Moxley is a scared little boy. Moxley answers says all he had to do was ask so The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee lays him out with a big boot. The minions swarm Moxley, kick his ass as The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee walks away.

– Brandi Rhodes has comments for Jake Roberts and the messages he sent. She knows a confrontation is coming, they will try to scare her and Cody will save her so that they can trap him. That’s old school and good, but it’s not 1991 anymore and she will fight back. She’s an independent woman, and says Jake knows of her and knows everyone she knows, but she’s Brandi Rhodes, the chief brand officer of AEW and Jake needs to keep her name out of his mouth.

Lance Archer vs. QT Marshall : Brandi is at ringside, as is Jake. Marshall takes the fight to Lance, but is quickly cut off as Lance runs wild. Marshall manages to dump him, but Lace hits an apron chokeslam. Post break and Lance continues to dominate, picking up a near fall. Marshall tries to fight back, gets dumped and Britt hits him with a shoe. Back in and Marshall tries to make a comeback, hits a back handspring kick and suplex. Marshall heads up top and jumps over lance as the pounce follows. Blackout gets 2 as Lance opts to finish him with the claw. Lance Archer defeated QT Marshall @ 7:40 via pin [**½] This was such a natural match to make. Lance wants Cody, wants to destroy him, almost killed Dustin just to get to him, so now he kills Marshall who is basically family to Cody; it’s simple and it works. It was a solid squash that played into the story well.

– Post match, Britt lays out Brandi with a DDT on the floor for tossing her shoe away. She rolls her in, Jake has a snake and drapes it over Brandi. Cody’s busy smoking a cigar somewhere apparently. (JR tried to cover by saying the locker rooms were far away at the stadium due to the social distancing).

– The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Champion Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy vs. MJF, & Cody vs. Lance Archer for the TNT Title, & a casino Ladder Match are official for Double or Nothing.

– Taz interviews Darby Allin. Darby refuses to talk as Taz says he made a lot of mistakes and wants to help, but Darby walks off.

– NEXT WEEK: MJF returns, The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels, Best Friends vs. Jurassic Express, Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander, Chris Jericho vs. Pineapple Pete, plus an Archer & Roberts interview.

– Pineapple Pete tried to assault Jericho during his entrance.

Street Fight/Falls Count Anywhere Match: Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara : Hager is at ringside. Matt bites Sammy as the battle begins. They pair off as Kenny & Jericho fight on the floor, while matt powerbombs Sammy for 2. Matt and Kenny run wild, dumping Jericho as Sammy counters you can’t escape. Matt and Jericho battle on the stage, Jericho dumps him down the entrance tube as Le Sex Gods isolate Kenny with double teams and pose. Matt finally returns, but he’s not Broken any more, he’s old school Hardy Boyz Matt, and runs wild, hitting a twist of fate for 2. Sammy dumps him, snapdragon by Kenny and Jericho attacks with bat shots. Sammy’s shooting star press eats knees, Jericho is dumped and the twist of fate by matt and V trigger by Kenny follow on Sammy. Matt pulls out a ladder, Kenny gets a table, and Kenny hits a knee strike. They lay Sammy on the table and matt hits a splash off of the ladder but Hager pulls out the ref, and takes out Kenny. The fight heads to the floor, with Hager helping his pals dominate the action as they brawl into the stands. Jericho uses chair shots on Matt, and they all fight to the back. Matt stuffs Jericho into an ice machine, but Jericho hits him with a bag of ice. Hager locks him in the ice machine, Kenny battles back until Sammy whips him into an ATM machine. Kenny fights back and powerbombs him into garage door, V trigger to Hager and Jericho cuts off Kenny. He suplexes him onto a barricade, but Kenny fires back with a wet floor sign. Matt as Damascus emerges from the ice machine and uses the golf cart to run over Jericho. Kenny joins him and they chase Sammy and run him down. They lay Jericho on a table and Kenny climbs into a cherry picker, it rises and Hager attacks matt. Kenny moonsaults onto everyone but Santana & Ortiz attack and the Inner Circle beat down Jenny & Matt, powerbombing Matt through the table. They take Kenny to the golf cart and powerbomb him onto it. The Judas effect finishes Kenny. Le Sex Gods defeated Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega @ 19:30 via pin [***½] This was absolutely a fun brawl, filled with ridiculous plunder that never allowed it to be boring, while also advancing the Inner Circle vs. the Elite feud. I loved this.

