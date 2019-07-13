Csonka’s AEW Fight For The Fallen 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview AEW Fight For The Fallen 2019, the third official event from All Elite Wrestling. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

BUY-IN MATCH: Britt Baker & Riho vs. Shoko Nakajima & Bea Priestley : I am very happy that they have added another women’s match to the card. Britt Baker & Riho have already appeared and found success in the company, and they face off with two champions making their promotional debuts in Shoko Nakajima (Tokyo Joshi Pro’s Princess of Princess Champion) & Bea Priestley (World of Stardom Champion). I really like Baker & Riho, and am excited to see what Nakajima & Priestley bring to the table here. I think that this will likely be a good match, and expect Nakajima & Priestley to pick up a win in their debuts here. WINNERS: Shoko Nakajima & Bea Priestley

BUY-IN MATCH: Sonny Kiss vs. The Librarian Peter Avalon : It appears hat AEW hasn’t learned from thier past mistakes, as the Librarian shit was the worst part of both shows so far but is here again. I get that they are friends with Peter Avalon, and truth be told left Avalon is fine professional wrestler, but this librarian shit is some of the worst shit produced in all of 2019. But they seem determined to get this BTE shtick over, and it’s failing and hurting these pre-shows. I have more faith in this compared to a Leva Bates match, but not by much because of how bad the gimmick is. THE GOAL OF A PRE-SHOW SHOULD BE TO ENTICE PEOPLE TO WATCH AND OR BUY YOUR PRODUCT, NOT TO MAKE FUN OF IT OR TURN IT OFF, but that’s what’s mostly happened with the pre-shows. I really like Sonny Kiss. He’s a good and tremendously fun act and should win here. I just hope he doesn’t get snake bit like Allie did against Bates. WINNER: Sonny Kiss

BUY-IN MATCH: Jimmy Havoc, Darby Allin, & Joey Janela vs. MJF, Shawn Spears, & Sammy Guevara : This is a buy in pre-show match, featuring six–talents that have been involved in the first two shows. I can appreciate that they want to get more people on the show, and the company trying to get the guys in ring time so that fans can get to know them, I feel that they are becoming a bit over reliant on multi-man matches. There are a lot of talented guys in this match, and different styles represented here, which could either make for a wild and fun match, or it could be a mess. I’m hoping for the best. With Spears on a collision course with Cody at All Out, I think that he picks up the win for his team here, likely pinning Allin to send another message that he could finish the man Cody couldn’t to add to that build. WINNERS: MJF, Shawn Spears, & Sammy Guevara

Dark Order vs. Evans & Angelico vs. Land of the Lost : The winning team here moves onto a PPV match at All Out, and the winner of that match will get a bye in the first round of the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW tag team champions. Like last month, this feels like an overly complicated way of doing things. Anyway, this one has a lot of potential as both Dark Order and Evans & Angelico are great teams, while Land of the Lost (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) are fun on their own but debuting for AEW as a team here. They have great on screen chemistry, and hopefully those transitions to the ring. Best Friends won a similar match at the last show, and Dark Order has been targeting them so a Dark Order win here makes the most sense to get to that match and then give Dark Order a bye in the tournament. WINNER: Dark Order

The Lucha Bros vs. SCU : I have said several times in these previews and on the Podcasts that the tag division is going to carry AEW early on and as a fan pretty much all the teams as well as tag team wrestling as a whole, I am very excited. And a match like this is one of the reasons as this has banger written all over it. SCU were in a banger of a trios match at Double or Nothing and followed that up with another really good match at Fyter Fest as Sky & Kaz are really working well together. The Lucha Bros has an excellent match with the Bucks at Double or Nothing and another banger in a trios match with The Elite at Fyter Fest, but came up short both times. With that all being the case, I see a great match here, with the Lucha Bros picking up their first AEW win ahead of the tag tournament to give them some momentum. I can’t wait for this one. WINNER: The Lucha Bros

Allie vs. Brandi Rhodes : Allie made her in ring debut for AEW at Fyter Fest, in a match that I wish for her didn’t happen. She unfortunately had a bad match with Leva Bates, which I put more on Bates because while a great cos-player, I find her not to be a good professional wrestler after 13-years in the business and that librarian gimmick is the drizzling shits. On top of the match being bad, it really hurt Allie’s stock in her debut for the company. AEW signed her away from Impact and obviously have high hopes for her, but they didn’t put her in a position to succeed. I fear that may be the case again on this show. Brandi Rhodes is a delightful, smart and attractive young lady and while she tries and works hard, she hasn’t blossomed into a good professional wrestler. I am sure she will work hard, hell she may be secretly training with the joshis 24/7 for this, but based off of what I have seen from her in the past; my hopes aren’t high for this one. I hope that I am wrong, I hope that they have a good match and that Allie gets a strong rebound here and picks up a win and finds herself in an interesting match at All Out. WINNER: Allie

Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian : Back at Double or Nothing, Hangman Page won the right to fight for the inaugural AEW championship at All Out, where he faces Chris Jericho. He followed that up with a win at Fyter Fest, and now faces Kip Sabian, who is coming off of a win over Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing. This will likely be a good one, and I can see Sabian getting a chance to shine here, but they can’t lose the goal of the match, which is to have Page shine in a largely dominating victory that paints him as a player and possible champion. Page should win, and I can certainly see a post match deal with Jericho as their go home angel for the All Out title match. WINNER: Hangman Page

Kenny Omega vs. CIMA : Omega lost to Jericho at Double or Nothing and then won in a tag match at Fyter Fest, while CIMA lost a tag match at Double or Nothing but rebounded with a win over Daniels at Fyter Fest. CIMA has been really good in AEW so far and will have a chance to deliver a banger here with Omega, who is really in need of delivering a big time singles match following a somewhat disappointing match with Jericho at Double or Nothing. I am fascinated to see if CIMA can deliver in a high-intensity Omega styled match here, and if he can this has the potential to be great, With Omega slated to face Moxley at All Out, I see him picking up the win here to keep his momentum rolling. WINNER: Kenny Omega

The Young Bucks vs. Cody & Dustin Rhodes : Cody & Dustin are coming off of an excellent and emotionally charged match at Double or Nothing, which has led to this reunion here. The Bucks have had great matches so far in AEW, and always deliver, and when you combine that with the somewhat underrated tag work that Cody & Dustin did in WWE, I think that this match will steal the show. While I am really looking forward to this match, I think I am even more fascinated to see Dustin’s follow up performance here. It’s one thing to work an emotionally charged and story heavy match with your brother that you’ve wanted for years, but another thing to work one of the best tag teams in wrestling in a complexly different style. I think that Dustin is still good enough and has enough smarts to work well in any atmosphere, and again I am really looking forward to his performance here. I would suspect that this is where Shawn Spears gets involved, likely not directly attacking Cody, but instead attacking Dustin to hurt Cody even more and set up their single match at All Out. WINNERS: The Young Bucks

JOIN 411 FOR LIVE COVERAGE OF THE SHOW TONIGHT

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 35. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka; the guys will preview this weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules & AEW Fight For The Fallen events, and also discuss some Impact Wrestling departures. The show is approximately 75-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Fight For The Fallen Preview: 2:00

* Impact Wrestling Departures: 26:45

* WWE Extreme Rules Preview: 33:00 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.