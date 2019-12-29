Csonka’s Best of Impact Wrestling (Part One) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Falls Count Anywhere Match: Eddie Edwards defeated Moose @ 13:15 via pin [****]

– X-Division Title Ladder Match: Ace Austin defeated Champion Jake Crist, Tessa Blanchard, Daga, & Ace Romero @ 17:45 [****]

– Impact Tag Team Title Match: Champions LAX defeated Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix @ 10:48 via pin [****]

– Willie Mack defeated Trey @ 5:30 via pin [***]

– Michael Elgin defeated Naomichi Marufuji @ 17:55 via pin [****]

– World Title Steel Cage Match: Sami Callihan defeated Champion Cage @ 15:00 via pin [***¾]

– Josh Mathews & Scott D’Amore are the hosts.

FROM HOMECOMING 2019 – Falls Count Anywhere Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Moose : Edwards attacks during Moose’s entrance, and we’re wasting no time as we are right into the fight. Moose cuts off a suicide dive and hits a SICK apron bomb. He follows with another and covers for 2. Moose now makes a barricade bridge, but Edwards counters back with a RANA and suicide dive. They brawl into the crowd now, and then up and into the second level. Moose drops back down, allowing Edwards to follow with a plancha. They brawl back to the ring, low blow by Moose, and Moose tosses him back to the floor. Moose tosses chairs into the ring, rolls Edwards back in and Edwards is busted open. Moose piles chairs onto him, heads up top, but Edwards is up and throws chairs at him. Edwards piles up the chairs, follows Moose up top and hit a superplex into the pile of chairs. They fire up and trade chops, head butt by Moose and he charges, but Edwards dumps him over the top and onto the barricade bridge. Back in and Edwards gets Kenny the kendo. Edwards fires away on Moose, Alisha arrives and almost gets hit. She now hits Moose and gets her revenge with kendo shots. Edwards with the kill shot on Moose, and the future shock finishes it. Eddie Edwards defeated Moose @ 13:15 via pin [****] This was a great brawl style match that played off the feud very well, got Eddie his vindication, and also his reunion with his wife. These boys gloriously killed each other and it was great.

– Various Impact stars talk happy Christmas memories.

– Don & Scott also talk Christmas memories.

FROM BOUND FOR GLORY 2019 – X-Division Title Ladder Match:, and Ace Romero : They all brawl, Tessa attack Jake and hits a cutter and suicide dive. He counters a second into a cutter on the floor. Daga follows with a dive as Romero wipes out Austin, The running boot follows and Daga then attacks with a dropkick and then dives over him onto the pile on the floor. Tessa & Daga fight over a ladder and then hit Romero with it as he looked for a suicide dive. Back in and they attack Jake with the ladder, thy double team and dump Austin. Romero back in and pounces Daga. He gets a ladder, and looks to climb until Jake comes back in and lights up Romero with kicks. He climbs but Austin cuts him off with a suplex. He climbs, Daga cuts him off and follows with a flurry of kicks. Austin then counters a powerbomb and RANAs him to the floor. he cuts off Tessa, but Tessa counters back with a code breaker. She dropkicks him to the floor, climbs and Romero stops her and hits a Samoan drop. Daga leg drops a ladder, sending it into Romero’s face. Daga makes a ladder bridge at ringside, gets a table and sets it up. Jake cuts him off, and then heads up top and Austin cuts him off. he follows Jake up and Tessa joins in and so does Daga. Romero over and we get a tower of doom, but Austin held on up top. He missile dropkicks Romero, but Romero fights back and powerbombs him onto a ladder. Romero gets another ladder, puts it beside the other so he can climb both, because he’s big you see. Jake follows him up and hits the cutter off of the ladders. Tessa & Daga climb, but Austin topples over the ladder. He sets one up in the corner but Daga cuts him off with a DVD and then destroyer over the ropes onto the ladder bridge onto Jake. Austin runs up the corner ladder and hits a dive. Romero climbs again, and Tessa pushes over the ladder, sending Romero to the floor and through the table; he’s dead Jim. Tessa takes out Dave Crist, climbs and Fulton attacks her. He sets up a table, but Tessa hits a RANA and climbs again. Jake climbs with her, they trade strikes on top and then send Jake through a table and Austin flies in and knocks out Tessa with his magic cane to win. Ace Austin defeated Champion Jake Crist, Tessa Blanchard, Daga, & Ace Romero @ 17:45 [****] this ended up being rather great, but some fun and big time bumps, a great tease of Tessa winning, but douche bag Ace Austin stealing the championship to further his feud with Edwards, who has an open title shot against anyone now. Romero absolutely made the most of his big opportunity here as well.

– Various Impact stars talk Christmas traditions.

– Don & Josh are back and talk Christmas traditions. Taya is named Knockout of the year. She and her dog celebrate with some champagne,

– Don & Josh are back and talk Christmas carols.

FROM HOMECOMING 2019 – Impact Tag Team Title Match: Champions LAX vs. Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix : They work into a great opening sequence, with the Luchas taking early control and running wild with double teams for a near fall. Santana rallies, allowing LAX to run wild with double tams and dives. Back in and the double teams from LAX follow. Fenix makes the save, and the Luchas follow with suicide dives and topes. Back in and the luchas put together a series of double teams, until Santana cuts off Fenix with a reverse powerbomb. Everyone’s down, until Pentagon & Ortiz start brawling. They trade superkicks, Fenix & Santana are back in and they brawl. Everyone runs wild with kicks and are down again. The luchas hit the fear factor double stomp combo for a great near fall. LAX dumps Fenix, hits the street sweeper on Pentagon, but Fenix flies in at the very last minute for the save. LAX now starts hitting mad double teams on Fenix, and get a pin out of nowhere to retain. Champions LAX defeated Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix @ 10:48 via pin [****] This was a great match with an insane pace and hot crowd. Although. I think it would have been next level with a couple of more minutes and a slightly better finish, but that’s a minor point.

– Various Impact stars talk about what they are grateful for in terms of Santa gifts, and some about why they have been mad at Santa. Scott then buries Santa.

– Willie Mack is named the star to watch in 2019.

FROM IMPACT CALI COMBAT (8.23.19) – Willie Mack vs. Trey : Trey uses his speed to begin, avoiding Mack. He dances, they shake hands and Mack follows with a shoulder tackle. Trey powders, Mack chases and they work into lucha passes back in as Mack hits the Samoan drop and standing moonsault for 2. Mack follows with uppercuts, but Trey counters back and hits a RANA. Mack avoids the charge and follows with running corner strikes and the cannonball. Trey counters the stunner into a cradle for 2. The cutter follows and Trey covers for 2. Trey follows with strikes, they trade and Trey follows with an enziguri and heads up top, cut off and Mack follows him up. Trey counters out into Cheeky nandos, the 619 and flies with meteora but Mack catches him with the stunner out of mid-air for the win. Willie Mack defeated Trey @ 5:30 via pin [***] This was a good and fun little match.

– Various Impact stars talk about Christmas wishes.

FROM BOUND FOR GLORY 2019 – Michael Elgin vs. Naomichi Marufuji : They lock up and work to the ropes. They trade shoulder tackles, Marufuji takes him down and they work into a standoff. Elgin rushes him to the corner, they trade chops and Marufuji grounds the action. He attacks the neck and Elgin catches him and follows with an XPLODER and suicide dive. Back in and the missile dropkick follows for 2. Elgin lays in chops, a shoulder tackle and a suplex for 2. He follows with strikes, Marufuji fires back as they trade chops. Marufuji counters into a dropkick, and follows with a tope. Marufuji rolls back in, Elgin follows and Marufuji lays in chops. Marufuji grounds him, hits a running stomp and superkick for 2. Elgin battles back with a full nelson, but Marufuji cradles him for 2. Marufuji counters the German but Elgin follows with strikes. They trade, superkick by Marufuji and Elgin counters back with the German. He follows with clotheslines, a back breaker and then does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2. Marufuji counters the buckle bomb, but Elgin hits the superkick and Marufuji fires back with a flying knee strike. They work to the apron, Elgin lays in chops but Marufuji counters and looks for a powerbomb but then hits a superkick. Marufuji then hits sliced bread on the floor. Elgin beats the count but Marufuji hits the flying leg drop for 2. They wok into counters, and we get a snapdragon by Elgin. He follows with strikes, a rolling elbow and a huge lariat. Elgin hits another lariat and follows with Splash Mountain for 2. The buckle bomb follows but Marufuji rebounds with a superkick, knee strike and covers for 2. Sliced bread connects and that gets 2. Elgin fights him off, they trade and light each other up with chops. Hook kick by Marufuji and another follows. Elgin cuts him off with a powerbomb and a lariat for 2. The buckle bomb and Elgin bomb only gets 2! Elgin hits a spinning back fist, takes him up top and the burning hammer connects for the win. Michael Elgin defeated Naomichi Marufuji @ 17:55 via pin [****] This was a great hard-hitting battle, that I wish the crowd was hotter for.

– The moment of the year is Sami winning the world title on the AXS TV debut.

FROM IMPACT 10.29.19 – World Title Steel Cage Match: Champion Cage vs. Sami Callihan : They start brawling on the floor with Cage controlling. He lawn darts Sami to the cage, but Sami cuts him off and they head in the cage. Sami locks himself in so Cage climbs in and follows with clotheslines. He whips Sami to the cage but Sami cuts him off and nails him with the bat. Cage is busted open and Sami continues to attack. Sami bites him and rakes the eyes. He stomps away at Cage, hits another bat shot and follows with strikes but Cage fires up. Sam follows with a spear into the cage. Post break and both men are down. Cage fights to his feet and Sami follows with strikes, Superkick by Cage, they trade and unload one each other. Sami scores with a lariat for 2. He follows with another for 2. The cactus special follows for 1. Cage follows with a powerbomb, a buckle bomb and Sami then cradles him for 2. He follows with a flurry of kicks, the cactus special and rolls into a third, and then a fourth but Cage kicks out at 2. Cage counters back with an Alabama slam, rolling lariat and covers for 2. Cage heads up top and Sami cuts him off. He follows him up and they trade, Cage hits head butts but Sami hits a cactus special off the ropes and Cage is finally done. Sami Callihan defeated Champion Cage @ 15:00 via pin [***¾] While I like the Bound for Glory match a little more, this was a really good main event, giving us a title change on the AXS debut show and letting Cage go out on his shield while setting the stage for Sami vs. Tessa.



