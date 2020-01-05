Csonka’s Best of Impact Wrestling (Part Two) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match: Tessa Blanchard defeated Michael Elgin, Rich Swann, Moose, Daga, & Brian Cage @ 55:15 via pin [****]

– Tag Team Title Match: Champions The North defeated Naomichi Marufuji & Eddie Edwards @ 16:45 via pin [***¾]

– Tessa Blanchard defeated Gail Kim @ 13:10 via submission [****]

– Sami Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 15:00 via pin [***½]

– Josh Mathews & Scott D’Amore are the hosts.

CLIPPED FROM IMPACT 11.19.19 – Michael Elgin vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Brian Cage : THIS WAS CLIPPED DOWN A BIT, MOSTLY TO KILL THE COMMERCIAL BREAKS; HERE IS THE FULL REVIEW OF THE MATCH – This is gauntlet rules. Moose and Daga begin. They work to the ropes and Moose attacks with strikes and chops. Daga picks up the pace, hits a dropkick and a flatliner. Daga hits the basement dropkick, Moose powders and Daga follows wit a step up dive. Moose fires back with chops, Daga hits kicks and a moonsault off of the apron. Back in and Daga gets cut of by Moose, slammed to the buckles and then follows with chops. He whips Daga to the buckles, follows with strikes and plants him with a doctor bomb. Daga counters the spear, follows with strikes, kicks and Moose looks for go to hell but Daga hits a RANA. The hesitation dropkick gets 2. Moose stuns him off the ropes and finishes him with the spear at 5:10. Swann is in next, makes Moose chase him and Swann hits a RANA. The head scissors follows and the double stomp follows. The PK connects and then hits a dropkick. Moose cuts him off with a dropkick and they work to the floor. Moose lays in chops, and rolls Swann back in. He takes his time, Swann hits a dropkick and Moose vetches the cannonball but Swann counters into a RANA. Back in and Moose hits a dropkick, sending Swann to the floor. Back in and Swann counters back with a satellite DDT. He follows with chops, but Moose lawn darts him to the buckles and covers for 2. He follows with strikes, and the powerbomb is countered and Swann follows with strikes. Swann lays in a flurry, follows with kicks and Moose looks for a run up high cross but eats a cutter and the lethal injection gets 2. Swann to the ropes, and the 450 eats knees. Moose sets, but Swann cuts him off and then gets caught with go to hell for 2. Moose looks for the spear, but Swann counters with a superkick and then cradles Moose for the pin at 15:15. Elgin is in next. He dumps Swann and we go to break. Post break and they are on the floor after Swann hit a dive. Back in and Swan heads up top, leaps over him and Swann counters the burning hammer, hits superkicks and runs into a spinebuster for 2. Elgin follows with clotheslines, and Swann is down. He fires back with an enziguri, and then the sunset bomb. Swann follows with strikes, they trade and Elgin hits the buckle bomb but Swann cradles him for 2. Crossface by Elgin, but Swann fights and makes the ropes. To the apron they go, Swann fires back and hits an enziguri. Elgin counters the poison RANA and hits a half and half suplex on the apron. Back in, Elgin heads up top and misses the swanton. Swann misses a second rope frog splash, Elgin misses a charge follows with kicks and Elgin follows with a knee strike and superkick. The snapdragon follows and the lariat by Elgin gets 2. Elgin takes him up top, follows and the superplex follows but Swann counters into a RANA, poison RANA and another and covers for 2. Swann heads up top and Elgin cuts him off, and looks for the dead lift superplex and does the deal into a falcon arrow for 2. Swann counters the burning hammer, and they tease a ref bump, superkick by Swann and Elgin levels him with a lariat. Elgin follows with strikes, the ref gets involved and Elgin shoves him down. he does it again and Elgin is DQ’d @ 31:20. He beats down Swann some more, hits the Elgin bomb and Swann’s mouth is busted open. Post break and Cage is in next. He really doesn’t want to hurt Swann but Swann fires up with kicks, and hits a 2nd rope 450 for 1. He heads up top, flies, gets caught and Cage hits an overhead toss. Swann fires back, hits a superkick and another. Swann counters the suplex, follows with the running kick and heads up top and the 450 follows for 2. Cage counters lethal injection, but Swann counters the F5 into a cutter. The lethal injection follows and Swann covers for 2. Swann back up and the Phoenix splash misses and Cage hits weapon X and Swann is done @ 41:30. Tessa is the final entrant. Post break as they circle and lock up as Cage overpowers her to begin. Tessa picks up the pace, follows with strikes and Cage counters the RANA, but Tessa slips back out and lays in strikes She dumps Cage and follows with a dropkick and suicide dive. She hits another and Cage catches the third and slams her to the apron. Post break and Cage is working her over in the corner. Tessa fires back with kicks, but Cage catches her and Tessa trips him up and hits the dropkick to the back. Cage counters the cutter but Tessa hits a tornado DDT for 2. Cage counters the buzzsaw DDT and Tessa then counters a powerbomb into a RANA. The draping code breaker follows and Tessa follows with the top rope splash for 2. Back up top and Tessa, misses as Cage hits a powerslam for 2. The dead lift superplex connects and Cage covers for 2. Cage’s mouth is busted open, Tessa counters drill claw, hits a superkick and cutter. The buzzsaw DDT gets 2. Cage now hits an Alabama slam for 2. Cage takes her up top and follows her up but Tessa counters the splash mountain into a RANA. Tessa back up top and Magnum connects for… 2! Tessa firs up and heads back up top, Cage catches her and hits a buckle bomb and weapon X is countered into a cradle for the win. Tessa Blanchard defeated Michael Elgin, Rich Swann, Moose, Daga, & Brian Cage @ 55:15 via pin [****] While Tessa winning is the bigger story, the real story coming out of the match for me was the performance of Rich Swann. He was outstanding and his portion against Moose, Elgin, & then Cage fucking ruled. Outside of the match feeling a bit long at the end, the only “negative” of the match is that while Tessa won, she never felt like the true standout, which I think she needed to in the eyes of some fans. Anyway, his was great overall, with strong booking, the great Swann performance, and Tessa officially anointed as the top contender as her rivalry with Sami continues.

– Various stars talk about their year in Impact.

– Various stars talk about their favorite match this year in Impact.

– The tag team of the year is the North.

FROM IMPACT 11.12.19 – Champions The North vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Eddie Edwards : Josh & Eddie begin, locking up and Eddie grounds things. Marufuji tags in and Josh cuts him off and tags in Page. The champions work quick tags and ground Marufuji. Marufuji fires back and tags in Eddie. Josh cuts him off with knee strikes, Page tags in but Eddie hits arm drags and works the arm. The overhead belly to belly follows, he dumps Josh and Marufuji tags in for double teams. They lay in chops on Page and Marufuji follows with kicks. Josh tags in, follows with strikes and Page joins in, dumps Eddie and Eddie comes back in and they dump the champions and Marufuji follows with kicks as Eddie hits the suicide dive. Post break and Marufuji lays in chops, Eddie tags in and follows with more chops on Page. The champions cut him off and Josh takes Eddie to the floor. He follows with clubbing strikes and back in, Page tags in and lays the boots to Eddie. The champions work double teams in the corner. Josh dumps Marufuji and follows with a backbreaker on Eddie and Page also hits one and covers for 2. Page grounds the action, tags in Josh and they work over Eddie in the corner. Eddie fights off a suplex, and hits one of his own. Tags to Marufuji & Page, Marufuji hits a dropkick and lays in chops on Page. Marufuji follows with a flurry of strikes and kicks and then kicks Josh to the floor. Page fires back, Eddie cuts him off and hits an avalanche RANA and the challengers follow with double teams for 2. Page and Marufuji trade, the champions cut him off and Marufuji then runs them together and dumps Page, curb stomp on Josh and Eddie hits the blue thunder bomb for 2. Josh and Eddie trade, Page in and Marufuji takes him out, it breaks down and Edie hits a huge lariat and everyone is down. Josh cuts him off, Marufuji hits a hook kick and the tiger diver follows for 2. Page distracts Eddie, and follows with a bicycle kick, the champions dump Marufuji and Eddie fires back but gets double teamed and the double Gotch gets 2. The double team spinebuster finally finishes it. Champions The North defeated Naomichi Marufuji & Eddie Edwards @ 16:45 via pin [***¾] This was a very good main event, with everyone working hard and delivering. The only thing it really lacked was making people really buy in on a possible title change, had they done that and gotten the crowd really heated, it’s even better.

– Various stars talk about who had a breakout year in 2019.

– The wrestler of the year is Tessa Blanchard. Tessa comments on the win and thanks the fans and is happy to be the first woman to win the award.

FROM IMPACT REBELLION 2019 – Tessa Blanchard vs. Gail Kim : Chef Robert Irvine is at ringside, as is Tully Blanchard. They go face to face, talking shit and Tessa attacks with strikes. Kim fights back and answers, and lays the boots to Tessa. Kim follows with kicks and a leg drop for 2. Kim lays in strikes, but Tessa hits a RANA. The springboard dropkick follows and Kim spills to the floor. The suicide dive follows. Kim fights back with kicks, and back in, Kim drags Tessa to the corner but Tessa fights off the posted figure four. Tessa then cuts her off, and hits the elevated code breaker for 2. Tessa follows with clotheslines, but Kim hits a snap slam for 2. Tessa cuts her off with strikes, but Kim avoids the elbow in the ropes and gets the octopus hold. Tessa powers out into a back breaker and hits the Saito suplex for 2. Tessa lays the boots to her, and then slams her to the buckles. Tessa then low bridges Kim and she flies to the floor. They work up top, and post each other, falling to the floor. Kim now locks on the posted figure four, and back in, Kim follows with rights. She slaps Tessa and Tessa is pissed and lays in forearms. They trade, Kim up top and the high cross follows for 2. Tessa counters eat defeat, sends Kim to the ramp and they brawl. Tessa then flatliners her off the stage and to the floor. Kim beats the count back in, Tessa is pissed and lays in strikes. Kim counters the buzz saw DDT, and then the slingshot suplex and hits eat defeat for 2. Kim heads up top, Tessa cuts her off and follows her up. Kim gets a dragon sleeper, Tessa bites her way out and press slams Kim to the mat. The magnum connects and she transitions into a straight jacket, rolls her back center ring and Kim taps clean as a sheet. Tessa Blanchard defeated Gail Kim @ 13:10 via submission [****] As many suspected, Gail Kim didn’t miss a beat and looked great here. Tessa was equally as great, putting in a dominating and composed performance on her way to picking up the biggest win of her career. This was a signature win for Tessa, and they did it the right way, giving Kim a great and proper send off as she puts over Tessa huge. This was a great professional wrestling match.

– Various Impact stars talk about what to expect in 2020.

– Various Impact stars pick the winner of Sami vs. Tessa at Hard to Kill. It was Sami 4, Tessa 6.

– The match of the year is… the wrong match from the right PPV…

Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan : They both bring bats to the ring. They talk trash and brawl. Head scissors by Tessa and the dropkick sends Sami to the floor. The suicide dive follows and then another. Sami cuts off the third and slam her to the barricade and hits a DVD on the floor. Sami rolls back in and then tosses Tessa back to the floor, and then apron bombs her. Sami celebrates, Tessa rolls back in and Sami follows with clubbing strikes. Tessa fights back with a neck breaker, but Sami cuts her off with a mafia kick. He follows with a slam, and dumps her to the ramp. Sami follows, teases a powerbomb, but Tessa counters out and hits a cutter on the ramp. They crawl back to the ring. come face to face and Tessa follows with strikes as Sami dares her to hit him. Tessa unloads on him and Sami cuts her off with a body shot, but Tessa hits a Samoan drop, heads up top and then drops down and hits the tornado DDT for 2. Sami counters the buzzsaw DDT, hits the shoulder breaker, knee strike, and powerbomb for 2. The STF follows, Tessa fights, and makes the ropes. Sami takes her up top, looks for cactus driver, but Tessa counters out and hits the draping code breaker for 2. Tessa follow with strikes, ref bump and Sami hits Tessa with the bat but no ref. New ref arrives, counts for 2 and Sami takes him out. Sami tells Tessa to quit but she spits at him, hits a low blow, bat shot and the magnum connects and Tessa covers for 2. The crossface follows, Sami fights and powers up, and hits the Gotch tombstone for 2. The cactus special follows and Sami wins. Sami Callihan defeated Tessa Blanchard @ 15:00 via pin [***½] This was a really good and competitive match with a smart layout, but I think it would have been even better with out the referee shenanigans. Sami finally picks up a much-needed big time PPV win… but ELGIN vs. CAGE from this PPV was the real Impact match of the year.

