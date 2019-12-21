Csonka’s Best of WWE 205 Live (Part One) Review

– This week is part one of the best of 205 Live in 2019.

– Tom Phillips & Aiden English host the show.

– We look back on the Rumble match with Buddy Murphy vs. Kalisto vs, Hideo Itami vs Akira Tozawa, which was a great **** sprint of a match. Buddy retained here.

– Next is a look back at Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa from Elimination Chamber, which was also a great **** match with big match Buddy. Buddy retained here.

– The next match is Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese from WrestleMania 35, where Nese won the title in a ***½ match. Full original review below…

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese : Shock and awe to begin with them setting the pace high and working to the floor. Back in and Nese heads up top, Murphy cuts him off and hits a buckle gut buster. Murphy lays the boots to him, and then grounds the action. Elbows follow, Nese tries to power out but Murphy slams him to the buckles. Nese cuts off the DDT and suplexes Murphy to the buckles. Nese lays in strikes, and the spin kick connects. Nese then trips up Murphy in the ropes and hits the hanging moonsault for 2. The rolling palm strike follows, they work up top and Murphy slips out and hits Cheeeky nandos and follows with a slam for 2. Nese counters Murphy’s law, but Murphy hits knee strikes. Nese oco8nter back and hits the reverse RANA. They work into a counter exchange, both landing strikes and kicks until Murphy decapitates Nese with a lariat. Nese battles back, and hits jig’n tonic for 2. Nese now hits the Sasuke special, and back in, hits the 450 for 2. Murphy cuts off the running Nese with a jumping knee strike and Murphy’s law gets 2 as Nese makes the ropes. Nese cuts him off with a superkick, German to the buckles and the running Nese to win the championship. Tony Nese defeated Champion Buddy Murphy @ 11:02 via pin [***½] While I was not a big fan of Murphy losing the title, the match was very good and fun. They worked their asses off for a half full building and did their best.

– We head back to look at Tozawa vs. Kanellis from May 7th, 2019; full original review below…

Mike Kanellis vs. Akira Tozawa : Tozawa attacks at the bell, laying in strikes and then dumps Mike. He follows and continues to beat on him. Tozawa then locks on the octopus hold, but Mike counters out and slams him on the ramp. Mike brings chairs into the ring and then gets a table. He sets it up, and then slams Tozawa on the floor. Mike gets another table, and sets it up beside the other on the floor. Back in and Mike lays the boots to him, but Tozawa hits a RANA and follows with a suicide dive but eats a kick mid-air. Back in and Mike covers for 2. He follows with a suplex and then another. Mike sets up chairs, but Tozawa fights back and suplexes Mike onto the chairs. Mike rolls to the floor, and Tozawa then tosses him over the announce table. Tozawa follows with strikes, puts a trashcan on his head and follows with a suicide dive. Back in, and Tozawa heads up top, and hits the missile dropkick for 2. He brings the trashcan back in but Mike hits a Michinoku driver onto the can for 2. Mike follows with chops, they trade and Tozawa follows with jabs and they trade kicks. Tozawa follows with the snap German for 2. Tozawa heads up top and Mike cuts him off with rights. They work to the apron, trading strikes, and then kicks. Tozawa Germans him on the apron and then lays him on the tables. Tozawa heads up top and Mike rolls off the tables. Tozawa drops down and Mike hits a superkick and lays Tozawa on the tables. Mike heads up top and Tozawa cuts him off. They work up top and trade strikes, and Tozawa hits a RANA and sends Mike through the table, but Tozawa took a really bad landing there. Back in and Tozawa piles chairs on Mike and follows with the top rope senton for the win. Akira Tozawa defeated Mike Kanellis @ 16:10 via pin [***¼] This was a good main event, playing to the stipulation well and they got the crowd into it by the end.

– Part two airs next week.

