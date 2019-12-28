Csonka’s Best of WWE 205 Live (Part Two) Review  

Csonka’s Best of WWE 205 Live (Part One) Review

– This week is part two of the best of 205 Live in 2019.

– Tom Phillips & Aiden English host the show, and take us to our first match…

FROM JULY 16, 2019 – Chad Gable vs. Jack Gallagher : It feels as if we’ve waiting months for this rematch, so I am glad we’re finally getting it. they shake and here we go as they lock up, working into counters as both men look for early control. Gable grounds the action, but Gallagher counters out and Gable looks impressed. Gallagher looks to work the arm, but v works some slick escapes as the counter game is strong early on and they end in a stand off. Gable then grounds things, but Gallagher follows with a shoulder tackle, stuns Gable of the ropes and rolls him up for 2. Gable comes back with arm drags and a cradle for 2. He grounds the action, and starts working the arm. Gallagher counters out and works a short arm scissors. Gable fights, and the Gotch lift and slam follows. He follows with strikes, and covers for 2. He starts working the leg, and the Irish whip follows and the cover gets 2. The overhead belly to belly follows and Gable again attacks the leg, grounding things. He follows with dragon screw and spinning toehold. Gallagher starts to kick his way out but Gable transitions into a half crab but Gable follows with uppercuts until Gallagher hits a dropkick. He lays in strikes, drops Gable and the delayed suplex connects for 2. Gable looks for chaos theory but Gallagher transitions into a kimura. Gable escapes, but Gallagher dumps him and slams him to the barricade. Gallagher rolls back in and overshoots the suicide dive and Gable hits a German on the floor similar to the last match, Gable rolls him in and Gallagher cradles him for 2. Gable hits the tiger driver for 2 and transitions into the ankle lock. Gallagher fights and follows with ground and pound to escape. Gable hits the rolling Liger kick but Gallagher rebounds with a head butt for 2. They trade slaps and strikes from their knees, and then to the feet and Gallagher unloads with a flurry. Gable cuts him off, countering the corner dropkick with an implant DDT for a great near fall. Gable heads up top and the moonsault eats feet. Gallagher hits the corner dropkick and that gets 2. Gallagher takes him up top and follows him up, but Gable fights him off and counters the belly to back superplex into a high cross and chaos theory finishes it. Chad Gable defeated Jack Gallagher @ 16:15 via pin [****] This was absolutely great and even better than their first match. There was a great mix of grappling and striking until they unloaded with a tremendous closing stretch and really won over the crowd. Both guys delivered, but I wanted more Gable on 205 Live… and didn’t get it.

FROM JULY, 30 2019 – Drake Maverick vs. Mike Kanellis : If Mike wins, he gets a cruiserweight title shot. Mike attacks Maverick during his entrance and slams him to the LED board. He follows with strikes and slams him into the barricade. He talks shit and lays the boots to him. He then slams Maverick into the apron and rolls in the ring. Mike claims Maverick is forfeiting, but Maverick fires up and gets in the ring. Mike attacks and lays the boots to him, chokes him out and tosses him to the floor. he slams Maverick to the barricade, and then does it again. The superkick follows, and Mike then slams him off of the announce table as he monologues. He sits Maverick in a chair and hits another superkick. Back in and Mike slams him to the buckles, and follows with rights. He rips off Maverick’s shirt, and levels him with a lariat. He then takes Maverick’s belt off and starts whipping him. The sleeper follows, but Maverick fires up and then fades back down. Maverick fires up again and escapes, slamming Mike to the buckles. Mike misses a charge and posts himself, Maverick dumps him to the floor and then gets cut off as he follows. Mike grabs the Maverick 24/7 posters from the announce table and rolls Maverick back in. He shoves one in Maverick’s mouth, but Maverick fires up and starts firing back with strikes. The dropkick and stomps follow and connects with a corner dropkick. He then whips Mike with his belt, follows with a suicide dive and they climb on the announce table and Maverick hits the DDT. Maverick to the barricade and misses the elbow drop as Mike moves. Back in and Mike takes him up top, follows and Maverick counters the super razor’s edge into a RANA, Sliced bread follows for the win. Drake Maverick defeated Mike Kanellis @ 15:45 via pin [***¼] This was good, Kanellis dominated as he should have as the regular wrestler, but Maverick overcame and saved us all from a potential Kanellis title match.

FROM NOVEMBER 1st, 2019 – Champion Lio Rush vs. Raul Mendoza : They lock up and pickup the pace, working into counters and Mendoza gets the cradle for 2. Lio trips him up and follows with a RANA to he floor. The suicide dive follows. Back in and Lio lays the boots to him and the suplex follows for 2. Lo heads up top, Mendoza cuts him off with an enziguri and neck breaker for 2. He follows with chops, a corner clothesline and basement dropkick for 2. He lays the boots to Lio but no one cares as they chant for Aiden English. Lio fights to his feet, lays in rights but Mendoza cuts him off with a clothesline for 2. Mendoza grounds the action, Lio battles back, hits a jawbreaker and Mendoza then destroys him with a running kick for 2. Mendoza hits a suplex, heads up top and Lio rolls to the apron. Mendoza follows him and they trade strikes. superkick by Mendoza but Lio kicks him to the floor and follows wit a moonsault. Back in and Lio firs up with clotheslines, the back handspring elbow and a flurry of strikes and kick follow for 2. Mendoza fires back with a knee strike and missile dropkick for 2. The catatonic follows for 2. Lio counters back, and rolls into a half crab. Mendoza fights out, Lio hits the come up stunner and final hour for the win. Champion Lio Rush defeated Raul Mendoza @ 14:30 via pin [***¼] The crowd didn’t care early on, but they worked really hard and got them interested by the end; good match

FROM DECEMBER 11, 2019 – Champion Lio Rush vs. Angel Garza : Lio attacks right away and here we go. Lio is fired the fuck up as Garza spears him to the floor. Lio slams him to the steps but Garza cuts him off, slamming him to the apron. Back in and Garza covers for 2. Lio stops the pants removal and misses the come up as Garza hits the dropkick for 2. Garza follows with slaps, a superkick and covers for 2. They trade, Garza stuns him of the ropes and then dropkicks him to the floor. It’s all Garza now, he rolls Lio back in and covers for 2. Lio fires back, but Garza levels him with a clothesline for 2. He grounds things, slaps Lio around and lays the boots to him. Garza now works a modified half crab, but Lio escapes and follow with strikes and chops. Garza quickly cuts him off but Lio cradles him for 2. Head scissors by Lio, he follows with a flurry of kicks, but Garza counters but Lio RANAs him to the floor. Moonsault to the floor by Lio, and back in, the Robinson special connects for 2. Lio unloads with strikes, but Garza hits the come up (move thief!) for 2. Lio counters the slingshot suplex into a cover for 2. He heads up top and Garza follows and hits an enziguri. Lio shoves him away, but Garza back up and the Spanish fly gets a great near fall. They trade, go crazy fists and work into a double down. Lio fights off the wing clipper, and HE hits it for 2. He follows with strikes and counters into the come up for a great near fall. The final hour connects for 2. THE PANTALONS ARE OFF as Garza escapes to the floor. Lio up top and the final hour eats knees, back in, wing clipper and Lio kicks out! The wing clipper submission version finishes Lio and we have a new champion. Angel Garza defeated Champion Lio Rush @ 15:15 via submission [****] This was a great opener, with both guys delivering, a hot crowd, a great intensity playing off of the established feud, and the big title change. A hell of a way to kick off the show.

