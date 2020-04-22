Csonka’s Best of WWE: Becky Lynch’s Most Memorable Matches Review  

Csonka’s Best of WWER: Becky Lynch’s Most Memorable Matches Review

– This aired on FS1, so I thought I’d give it a look.

– The host puts over Becky for going Mania to Mania with a championship.

– The first match we look at is the WrestleMania 35 match were Becky won both championships, beating Charlotte & Ronda Rousey.

Winner Takes All Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey : Charlotte gets a version of the old Flair Great American Bash entrance, riding in on a helicopter. Ronda gets Joan Jett playing her to the ring. Becky gets her normal entrance. They circle and Becky & Ronda brawl. Ronda lays in strikes, and then sends Charlotte to the floor. Ronda slams both on the floor, but Becky posts her. Charlotte then hits the fall away slam. Charlotte & Becky come face to face and they trade strikes, Charlotte attacks the knee and she looks for an arm bar but Becky cuts her off. Ronda back in and attacks both, but Charlotte attacks and stops that. They look to powerbomb her but Ronda gets the hanging arm bar until Becky knocks her to the floor. Charlotte cuts off Becky with a flatliner to the buckles. Knee drops follow as Charlotte takes control. Charlotte heads up top and Becky catches the moonsault into the arm bar but Ronda makes the save and Charlotte takes her out with a running knee. Charlotte hits natural selection to both for 2. She dumps Becky, and follows with chops on Ronda. Ronda fires up and attacks. The triangle follows, but Charlotte locks on a crab. Beck breaks it up, and DDTs both for 2. Becky follows with strikes and kicks, a head butt and Charlotte cuts her off. Charlotte up top and Becky follows her up and hits the XPLODER for 2. Ronda flies in with a high cross for 2. She hits judo throws and double arm bars them. They powerbomb her, and again but Ronda hangs on. They hit a third, Charlotte dumps Becky and covers Ronda for 2. Becky back in and rolls into disarmher on Ronda. Ronda powers up and buckle bombs Becky. She misses the charge and Becky gets the disarmher in the ropes, but Charlotte makes the save. Charlotte up top and hits a Spanish fly on Becky for 2. Ronda back in and Charlotte hits the suplex, but Becky attacks, but gets sent to the buckles. Charlotte boots her to the floor, and now works the leg of Ronda. She posts the leg and does the posted figure four. Becky breaks it up and Charlotte slams her to the barricade. The figure four into the figure eight follows for Charlotte. Becky flies in to break it up. Becky gets a table, slides it in and sets it up. Charlotte cuts her off, lays her on the table and heads up top. Becky cuts her off, Ronda joins in and they dump Charlotte. Ronda follows with strikes, working over Becky but Charlotte spars them both. Charlotte sets the table in the corner, slams Ronda into it and then spears Becky for 2. Charlotte then gets sent into the table, only a partial break. Becky & Ronda brawl, Ronda hits a jumping knee strike and rolls into Piper’s pit but Becky counters into the cradle and wins! Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey & Charlotte @ 20:35 via pin to become the Raw & Smackdown Women’s Champions [***] The match was good overall, as they did a good job with the format and layout. The closing stretch was a bit clunky and I didn’t like them teasing a disputed finish, but it worked overall, giving Becky her big moment even if it came off as disappointing to me.

– The next match is Lynch vs. Lacey Evans from MITB 2019.

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans : Becky attacks with a dropkick, and lays the boot to Evans. The basement dropkick follows, and Evans powders. The baseball slide dropkick connects for Becky and she then tosses Evans to the barricade and then the apron. Back in and Evans finally cuts her off, attacking the arm and grounding things. She follows with strikes, trips Becky up and the slingshot elbow follows for 2. Evans keeps things grounded, maintaining control. Becky escapes, but Evans follows with a neck breaker for 2. Evans wipes her sweat on Becky, which fires Becky up and allows her to fight back and hit the flying clothesline. She follows with dropkicks, and an XPLODER. Becky heads up top and hits the missile dropkick and Evans rolls to the floor. Becky follows, rolls her back in and covers for 2. Evans hits a shitty sliced bread and follows with a knee strike for 2. Becky cradles her for 2, but Evans gets the ropes and then chop blocks Becky, but Becky gets the disarmher after being cradled for like a 7 count, and Evans taps. Champion Becky Lynch defeated Lacey Evans @ 8:42 via submission [**] This was ok, Evans showed promise, but the ending stretch was really sloppy and almost fell apart completely. The refs have either just been bad tonight or are being booked to look incompetent. Also, no clue why you’d include this on a best of show.

– Next is Lynch vs. Asuka from the 2020 Royal Rumble…

Raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka : Sane is at ringside. They lock up and work into a standoff. Lynch grounds things, but Asuka escapes and we end in a standoff. They pick up the pace, shoulder tackles by Lynch and Asuka powders. Lynch follows, gets cut off and Asuka misses an ass attack and works a disarmher in the ropes. The missile dropkick follows for 2. Asuka then cuts her off with a neck breaker in the ropes, rolls back in and Asuka follows with kicks, but Lynch fires back until Asuka counters into a missile dropkick for 2. Lynch fights off the German, Asuka slams her down, hits the shining wizard and that gets 2. Asuka starts working the arm, Lynch fires back and follows with the bulldog. The basement dropkick follows for 2. Lynch follows with strikes, slams Asuka to the buckles and delivers kicks, to the apron and Asuka teases a German to the floor until Lynch dumps her to the floor. Lynch follows with an apron dropkick, an XPLODER to the barricades and back in, Lynch heads up top and the leg drop connects for 2. Asuka fires back with kicks a knee strike and a flurry of strikes. The sitout spinebuster gets 2. Lynch to the apron, Asuka follows and follows with kicks. She knocks Lynch into the post, Asuka back in, they trade and Asuka looks for a suplex, Lynch counters with a kick and a uranage off the ropes for 2. Lynch off the ropes and flies into a code breaker for 2. Asuka transitions to an arm bar, and then the Asuka lock but Lynch makes the ropes. Asuka follows with a German, Kawada kicks follow and Lynch is down. The ref checks on her and Lynch refuses to let him stop the match. Head kicks By Asuka, and that gets 2. Asuka smiles and picks her up, the Asuka lock is countered into disarmher until Asuka cradles her for 2. Inverted DDT by Lynch follows for 2. They struggle to their feet, trade strikes and q get a ref bump. Lynch counters the mist and the disarmher follows for the win. Champion Becky Lynch defeated Asuka @ 16:35 via submission [***¾] They delivered and had a very good match that played really well off of their history and the build to the match. Asuka is great, Becky played her role extremely well and overcame to beat the women that defeated her last year and was still in her head; a quality piece of business.

