Csonka’s Best of WWE Roman Reigns Best WrestleMania Matches Review

From WrestleMania 32 – Champion Triple H vs. Roman Reigns : Roman Reigns is so upset with Triple H that he’s getting out grappled and acting way too calm. Show some fucking emotion, in storyline he fucked you our of the title and broke your damn face, you may want some revenge. The crowd hates Reigns, and so far this is feeling like Triple H vs. Orton at Mania 25, and that’s not good. Stephanie distracted the ref, Triple H kicked Reigns in the balls and got a God like pop for it. Reigns got next to no shine as Triple H took the heat, and he worked over Reigns and attacked the previously inured nose. He then mixed it up and hit a neck breaker on Reigns as Reigns was on the announce table and then placed him in the middle of the ropes and hit a knee off the second rope. This feels like a solid mid-card match 12-minutes in, not the WrestleMania main event. Reigns made a comeback, it was fine. They brawled to the floor, where Reigns slammed Triple H to the steps a few times, but then Triple H fought right back and slammed Reigns to the steps. At the 15 minute mark it dramatically slowed until Reigns hit a spear through the barricade (WWE main event trope #11). They got back to the ring, the crowd chanted for Nakamura as Triple H countered a spear into an arm bar, and then into a rings of Saturn variation. This is not actively bad, it’s just bland with a crowd that wouldn’t give a fuck to save either of these guy’s life. 19-minutes in Triple H is going grapple fuck like he’s working an Evolve main event with Catch Point, NO ONE CARES. I mean, when shit is not working you have to change directions, but they are doing the same shit with no intensity and having Reigns sell, and sell and sell; the issue is no one likes him, so having him babyface for so long kills the crowd. I am not saying that it’s “bad work,” it’s the wrong match and story to try and tell. 22-minutes in and the crowd in largely entertaining themselves. Stephanie pulled out the ref to stop a pin and then distracted the ref. She then got in the ring, which led to Reigns spearing her when Triple H moved. Triple H hit a pedigree for a near fall after that. The spear woke the crowd up as did the near fall. So they kept going, Stephanie handed Triple H a sledgehammer, but Reigns hit two Superman punches and a spear to win. Roman Reigns defeated Champion Triple H @ 27:05 via pin [**] This was a forced epic styled main event, going 27 that felt like 47; Triple H was as stubborn as ever, trying to work his epic match formula that fails more often than not. At the end of the day the match is OK at best, but in the Mania main event spot, a complete disappointment. Also, it was funny watching them try to do the big hero’s celebration with the crowd either leaving or booing Reigns. WWE airing Triple H vs. Roman for the second time in three

WrestleMania 35 – Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre : they brawl right away with Reigns hitting a Samoan drop for 2. He follows with strikes, but runs into the spinebuster for 2. Drew follows with chops, but Reigns cuts him off with a leg drop in the ropes. They work to the floor, and back in, Drew hits a head butt. He tosses Reigns across the ring and covers for 2. Drew now grounds things, but Reigns fights to his feet and clotheslines Drew to the floor. He follows but misses the drive by kick, and Drew follows with strikes. Drew follows with a suplex on the floor. Back in and Drew hits the reverse Alabama slam for 2. They work up top, but Reigns crotches Drew into the tree of WHOA, but Drew hits a spider suplex. Drew talks shit, but Reigns fires back and they trade strikes. Reigns hits clotheslines, a big boot and the drive by kick. Reigns sends him to the barricade and hits a Samoan drop. Back in and Reigns maintains control and hits the superman punch. The spear follows and Drew is done . Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre @ 11:04 via pin [**½] This was a solid but completely unspectacular match, lacking competitive fire and a reason to be invested in the work. Neither man left this looking all that good, and it felt like a real disappointment. The crowd didn’t care as they were doing the wave throughout the match, so this was a choice.

