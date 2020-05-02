Csonka’s Best of WWE: Triple H’s Best WrestleMania Matches Review

From WrestleMania X8: Triple H vs. Champion Chris Jericho : Between WrestleMania 17 and 18 the invasion starts and ends, Ric Flair returns as “the consortium” that bought Shane and Stephanie’s WWF stock and because McMahon’s partner and the n.W.o was actually a thing in the WWF. So when he finally arrived at WrestleMania 18, this comes off as a weird fucking card. Edge feuding with Booker T over a shampoo commercial, Kurt Angle vs. Kane, Steve Austin vs. Scott Hall, The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan, Undertaker vs. Ric Flair and the main event of Triple H vs. Chris Jericho. Triple H had been out of action after blowing up his quad, and made the big return just in time for the Royal Rumble, which he won to get the shot at WrestleMania. Chris Jericho was your reigning Undisputed Champion (I am not sure if you’re aware, but he defeated Steve Austin and The Rock in the same night) but as we headed into Mania, Jericho was booked as a complete joke. Jericho played second fiddle to Triple H and Steph (and their DOG) during the build, and it did nothing to make you want to see this match. The other thing here was everyone knew Triple H was winning to complete his return journey, which isn’t a bad thing, but you have to be able to build a match and deliver so that we THINK the other guy can win, and that just never happened. The build was just a giant flashing sign that said, “JERICHO IS A JOKE, A PLACEHOLDER, JOBBING LIKE A MOTHERFUCKER AT MANIA!” On top of all of this stuff we’ve already discussed, they have to follow Hogan vs. Rock. This was one of the rare times Mania could have been headlined by a non-title match and I think everyone would have been fine with it, but instead we got the Hs and Jericho. They have a perfectly fine match, it’s not bad in any way, but just has no juice and feels completely secondary to the Hogan vs. Rock match that we got to see. The other thing was that Jericho and the Hs had good matches, but never did a lot of great stuff together. That always bothered me because I like both guys, both of them are talented, but for whatever reason the chemistry was just not there. The show came at a time where things were very different for me, I had a daughter in November of 2001 and was finally becoming a fully responsible adult. My mother overcame her fear of flying to come to North Carolina to visit us and to spend a week with her third granddaughter. When she was at the airport, she bought me a copy of the deluxe Mania 18 WWE Magazine. Mom was always supportive of my wrestling obsession, even letting me stay up to watch SNME when I was a youngster. As I flipped through the magazine. I noticed that they had photos of guys not even on the main roster yet. One of those young men was Brock Lesnar. I had remembered Meltzer discussing him at the time as a huge prospect and freak athlete. As we watched raw the next night, I was relaying this information to my mother as I thanked her for the magazine and then, as if I had summoned him, Lesnar debuted on Raw and went on a rampage during a hardcore geek match. It’s funny the things you remember… Triple H defeated Champion Chris Jericho @ 18:43 via pin [***]

From WrestleMania 30: Triple H vs. Daniel Bryan : Triple H’s over the top King of the Universe Shao Kahn looking entrance was great, as was Stephanie (wearing something from the Zatanna Zatara fashion line) introducing him. Bryan’s shoulder is still taped up, selling his shoulder injury, and I appreciate that. It made the attack done a couple weeks ago mean something, and gave something for the heel to work over. Triple H constantly working that arm is easy, draw heat and makes sense. This match was fantastic. They obviously had the crowd, but the work was tremendous. Both guys worked hard, and Triple H felt as if he went out of his comfort zone (in a good way) to make everything Bryan did work. Triple H was also awesome, as the match just worked on every level. The other thing I loved about this is that the match didn’t have the overly choreographed feeling. It felt like a fight at times, making it even better. Bryan got to kick out of the pedigree, and that shit has been reserved for the very top guys, and with the way they have done things I feel he needed to have that here. I also loved the reactions of both Triple H and Stephanie changing through out the match, from confidence to concern to then desperation. And then Bryan won clean with the knee, and the crowd just fucking loved it. As expected, they did the Tripe H post match attack. Everything according to plan so far. This is easily in the top tier of matches for the year thus far, and also proves that doing the simple and predictable thing is not always a bad thing. Daniel Bryan defeated Triple H @ 26:00 via submission [****½] I love this match, it’s part one of Daniel Bryan’s huge night, and one of Mania’s best openers, with both men playing their roles extremely well, telling a great story and delivering top tier work. It’s absolutely excellent.

