Csonka’s Best of WWE: Undertaker’s Best WrestleMania Matches Review

– This aired on FS1.

– Matt Camp from the Bump hosts, and welcomes us to the show.

WrestleMania 21 – The Undertaker vs. Randy Orton : Considering the bad matches Taker has been involved in (not all his fault), and Orton’s injury I was pleasantly surprised with the match. These two put on an extremely strong 14-minute match, with good pacing and some great counters an near falls. They sold the fact well that Orton was “this close” to beating the Undertaker. Cowboy Bob making an appearance with the CAST was great and added that special something to the match as well. Orton reversing the chokeslam into an RKO was a sweet spot and the crowd TOTALLY bought that Taker was about to lose. That was the key as we moved into this era of Taker matches; you had to make the crowd bite hard at least one time on a great near fall, and they did that. I loved Orton trying to use the Tombstone to defeat the Undertaker, only to have it reversed (very nicely). I get why they didn’t pull the trigger, but Orton felt like he had a legit chance to end the streak here to me, and they had a good match. The Undertaker defeated Randy Orton @ 14:05 via pin [***¼]

WrestleMania 24 – World Heavyweight Championship Match: The Undertaker vs. Edge :At the time, I was so glad to see that Smackdown got to close the show, I think that Taker deserved it as did Edge. Now the big problem is that everyone expected Taker to win here, especially going on last. That means that they had a lot of hard work ahead of themselves to make people think that Edge had a chance to win the match. It’s the key to all of the great Taker matches at Mania. I felt that they did that and more. They smartly started slow since they were going long and built well from there. Taker did the crazy Undertaker Dive, which was awesome, but at every turn Edge was cutting him off whenever he would try his signature stuff. They played off of other times that Edge screwed Taker, like with the Camera shot and as the match went on, and Edge kept stopping all of the classic Taker spots, the crowd got hotter and people actually believed that Edge had a shot at winning. They did the ref bump spot, which was going to annoy me but the way they did it again made you think that Taker would lose. He got the tombstone, got the cover, Charles Robinson dashed to the ring and counted the near fall and you could hear the crowd being deflated as they thought Taker had the win. Taker would dispose of the Rated Rmy but ate a spear for a near fall. Edge was pissed, speared him again and out of that is where the finish came. And for those of you trying to think you know what you are talking about, Taker was not using a triangle choke, he used a GOGOPLATA, the move he had been working to get over for like 5-months at that time. The finish makes sense because Taker is a huge MMA guy, and it was a riff off of the Diaz vs. Gomi finish from PRIDE 33. Taker got the GOGOPLATA, Edge tapped and Taker went 16-0 at Mania to win the title in AN EXCELLENT main event. The Undertaker defeated Champion Edge @ 23:50 via submission [****½]

John Cena vs. Undertaker : Cena is terrified and Taker just beats his ass at the bell, hits old school and snake eyes. Take is basically running through all of his trademark stuff, until Cena cuts him off. Taker sits up and hits a chokeslam. The straps are down and the tombstone follows. Cena is done. I’m perfectly fine with that, Cena has so many outside projects coming up and won’t be a regular and you give Taker some redemption after last year’s poor match with Reigns, while giving the fans a fun moment. That’s what you get for jumping the barricade John. Plus, Cena was a dick the entire time; he deserved it. Undertaker defeated John Cena @ 2:52 via pin [NR]

