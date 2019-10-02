Csonka’s Countdown to All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite Review

– We open with a really good video package with highlights from Double or Nothing and All Out

– Tony Schiavone hosts our show, introducing us to AEW as the new league in professional wrestling. He starts running down the roster, naming Omega, The Bucks, Cody, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, MJF, & Chris Jericho

– We head back in time with comments from Cody & The Bucks discussing the formation of the company and their desire to change the wrestling world. Cody says he always wanted to be a pro wrestler, and he grew up in the business on TV working with the best. Dustin says Cody was frustrated and wanted more, and Cody says he feared not becoming a world champion while Dusty wasn’t alive. That fear came true and he knew he had nothing to lose leaving WWE.

– The Bucks discuss meeting Cody for the first time, and how they came into popularity through Bullet Club after years of hard work, leading to the Hot Topic deal, which was huge because it wasn’t WWE. Being the Elite was important to them because they controlled it, which led to them and Cody talking about running a big show. They transition to the bet with Dave Meltzer about selling 10,000 seats, and how that changed everything for them. Cody knew it was a romantic idea that could have failed, and then All In happened.

– We get footage of Cody & The Bucks talking about the All In ticket sales and the 30-minute sell out, which was unprecedented for a company without TV. Now they had to work on formats and plan the actual show, which they were nervous about.

– We get highlights from All In and comments from the Bucks & Cody on how important that night was for them. They knew a change was coming, but weren’t exactly how big it could be.

– The move to the announcement of AEW and Jericho joining the company, which they say they needed him as the “BIG STAR” from the other company. Double or Nothing then sold out in 4-minutes. They felt blessed when that happened, because they did it once but did it even better the second time.

– Tony Schiavone puts over Double or Nothing, and how it led to the Page vs. Jericho title match. That leads to highlights of Jericho beating Page at All Out for the championship, and his post match backstage rant, with a little bit of the “bubb-ley.”

– Schiavone hypes tomorrow’s main event, which is the Elite vs. Jericho & two mystery opponents.

– Schiavone now hypes Cody vs. Sammy Guevara for tomorrow night. Cody says he’s under a lot of pressure heading into this match, but this is something he’s always wanted. He is preparing for his title match, but knows he can’t fail tomorrow night. Sammy talks about his path to AEW, and how he’s learned a lot along the way and the AEW call was a life changing opportunity. He knows Cody is overlooking him as he has a lot on his plate, and tomorrow is the biggest match of his life and he’s 100% focused on beating Cody. Cody knows if he loses he doesn’t get his title shot. He knows Sammy feels under appreciated, because he felt that way before. He can’t fail tomorrow, because it means a lot to him because Chris Jericho wouldn’t have given him a second look 10-years ago. He knows he can beat Jericho now.

– Schiavone discusses Omega’s AEW journey and his failure against Chris Jericho, leading to comments on that from Omega. This also features the debut of Jon Moxley, and him taking out Omega. Schiavone then breaks down their match being canceled, due to Moxley’s injury, and Omega’s great promo on Moxley from Being the Elite.

– We move to hype of tomorrow’ Riho vs. Nyla Rose match, which will crown the first ever AEW women’s champion. Brandy Rhodes puts over the women’s division. Rose & Riho comment on their journey to the championship match. Riho says Kenny brought her into AEW due to their past relationship working together, and she’s here to do her best and prove she can do things on her own.

– We head back to All Out for highlights of the Lucha bros vs. The Bucks in their ladder match. This also includes the debuts of Santana & Ortiz, who attacked the Bucks post match.

– Next is footage of Santana & Ortiz meeting with Jericho after All Out, and they properly thank Jericho. Schiavone confirms that Santana & Ortiz will team with Jericho tomorrow vs. The Elite. He then runs down tomorrow’s card.

