Csonka’s Current Favorites: Young Bucks, Tomohiro Ishii, NJPW, More

Welcome back to column time with Larry. Today’s column is all about fun; today I want to talk about my current favorites. This was a week where I wasn’t sure what to write about and got inspired by some posts on Twitter. So today I will share some of my favorites and by doing so, hope that you will do the same. Lets have fun today talking about something we love. Remember, your comments are always welcomed. I hope that you enjoy, and feel free to share your thoughts. It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful of other’s opinions and don’t be a dick.”

Favorite Promotion – NJPW : This is one that seems to change every few years, depending on my personal tastes, how the business is evolving or not evolving. In the 80s and early 90s it was NWA/JCP/WCW, it moved onto WWE, to TNA, to Lucha Underground (season two specifically) and now it’s NJPW. Please let me be clear here, the NJPW product FAR FROM PERFECT, and the recent NJPW Destruction in Fukushima show was a perfect example of that. The constant interference in Suzuki matches, the abuse of referees; yes NJPW does pure sport very well, but they fall victim to the same issues that North American wrestling does, they are not immune. And to be honest, the booking of the tag divisions remains the weakest part of the product. But overall I personally love NJPW because I get a ton of great matches and I love great wrestling. The storylines and angles presented and are easy to follow, even though I don’t speak Japanese and comparatively I, personally, get more enjoyment out of the NJPW. It makes me happy, it makes me enjoy being a fane and it makes my work fun. It’s what fits best for me right now.

Favorite Male Wrestler – Tomohiro Ishii : Everyone has their favorites, and there is always a ton of hype around some guys, but right now my absolute favorite wrestler, who makes me look forward to his matches more than anyone and who always delivers is Tomohiro Ishii. Ishii is one of the very best performers in the ring, and no matter how much he gets praised or how much I keep discussing how under appreciated he is by much of the fan base, and that continues to be the case because 99% of the talk is focused on every other top Japan guy but him, he is constantly overlooked. Ishii is one of if not the most consistent performers of the last 3-4 years, always delivering, working as an iron man with more in ring time (at age 41) than pretty much anyone on the NJPW roster, and always putting on high caliber matches. He can work on any level from opener to main event, he can believably beat any main eventer, and also put over others. Ishii is a great brawler, but also a technician when he needs to be, and in what may be the most overlooked part of his game, his selling is absolutely magnificent. But because he’s not Tanahashi, Okada, Shibata, Omega or Naito (who have all been really great for the last few years) so he has been not only overlooked, but in a way he’s almost been disrespected. We may not agree on everything but I have to say, if you aren’t watching Tomohiro Ishii in 2017, you’re doing wrestling wrong. The man is a fucking artist, always looking great but more importantly making everyone he works with look like a star.

Favorite Female Wrestler – Io Shirai : Io Shirai fascinates me to no end, she’s not only the best women’s wrestler in the world but the more I see from her, she’s making a case for most outstanding performer and could very well be considered one of if not the best overall wrestlers in the world period; she’s only 27. But more than that, she appears as if she is always getting better, which if you know of her, is an amazing thing to consider. There should be no tournament held to crown the very best without her involved. But unfortunately things did not work out wither and WWE, due to WWE rescinding their offer due to Shirai’s neck issues. She reportedly got rehab on it, got cleared but the red flags were there. While that was bad news for me, it was great news for STARDOM fans. I do wish I had more time for STARDOM, I wish she could have been part of the tournament and WWE (selfishly so I could see her more), but I can also accept that it’s fine that she stayed. It’s good for STARDOM, and good for whoever else can use her while she’s still a free agent.

Favorite Tag Team – The Young Bucks : This time last year The Revival” would have topped my list, they were such a great big match tag team and were anchors in NXT’s tag division. But with injuries ruining their main roster run so far, the team has not only been a non-factor, but (at no fault of their own) a disappoint men due to the injuries killing their run. But thankfully for me, The Young Bucks are still around. For as much as I loved the throwback old school driven Revival with their no flips just fists motto, I also adore the superkicks and flippity-doos of The Young Bucks. I find their matches fun and enjoyable, I love their Youtube show and I have a ton of respect for them carving a successful path outside of the WWE umbrella, and for doing the impossible, getting people to care about Cody and. Anyway, I’m big fan of these guys, they constantly entertain me and as a long time fan of tag team wrestling, I appreciate their working keeping it fun and relevant. I get that The Young Bucks aren’t for everyone and that some people downright loathe them. But I find them greatly entertaining and to me they are extremely consistent in delivering great matches that I enjoy.

Favorite Junior – Hiromu Takahashi : KUSHIDA may be the ace of the division, but Hiromu Takahashi was the rock star they needed to get the division to take the next step. After his time away on excursion to CMLL & ROH, Takahashi was a new man and the charismatic, over the top star the division was begging for. The high quality matches were great, but the big deal and countdown to Takahashi’s return along with his inclusion into Los Ingobernables de Japon made him a bonafide star from the start in the eyes of the fans. There may be more impressive athletes than Takahashi, and there are guys that do more flippity-doos and ballyhoo, but none of them have the command over the crowd or the presence in the ring that Takahashi does. He gave the NJPW Juniors division a new life, his matches became must see for me and HE GOT A FUCKING STUFFED CAT OVER MORE THAN MOST PEOPLE IN THE BUSINESS.

Favorite Up & Coming Wrester or Under Appreciated Wrestler You Love – Fred Yehi : I love Fred Yehi, he’s been a staple of the WWNlive circuit for some time, but is often over shadowed by Sabre, Riddle and many others. Yehi is a great competitor, always in good and often in great matches, working a bruiser style with a great amateur mix thrown in; he beautifully fits the EVOLVE style, but is different enough that he stands out. He just doesn’t have that name value among fans just yet but has absolutely built a case to be named the WWNLive MVP; at the very least he’s been their most consistent performer working with an amazingly wide variety of opponents while doing so. He’s the unheralded rock that holding things together for WWN. He’s short, angry and pissed off, but it’s impossible to not show him respect and appreciation.

Wrestler You Love One Place But Dislike Other Places – Sami Calihan : I think another thing that makes wrestling so fascinating and great is my case with Sami Calihan. On the regular independent scene, I greatly dislike Sami Calihan as a performer, and not hate him because he’s a heel kind of way. I find his matches forced, boring, and go way too long with sprinkles of intensity. It feels as if he’s working matches to please his own ego. But for as much as I hate Sami Calihan pretty much everywhere, in Lucha Underground as Jeremiah Crane, I absolutely love him. In Lucha Underground, Calihan feels edited, and is allowed to play off of all of the things I like about him. He’s intense, focused, and a hard-hitting dude that doesn’t fuck around at all. He doesn’t spend 5-minutes spitting in his hand or taking laps around the ring to land a kick, everything is focused and means something in the Lucha Underground environment. Jeremiah Crane is like Tombstone compared to Sami Calihan’s Wyatt Earp; it gets to the point and gives you everything you want without all of the needless exposition.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”