Csonka’s Dojo Pro (Episode One) Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kevin Ku defeated Kerry Awful @ 12:50 via submission [**¾]

– This is the mystery promotion that filmed content in Nashville, TN back in March.

THE CONCEPT: Dojo Pro presents the ultimate professional wrestling opportunity. A gauntlet competition in which 13 independent wrestlers, win and stay in, lose and go home. The competition includes Joey Janela, James Storm, Jeff Cobb and more who fight their way up the ladder. The winner of each match receives the Dojo Pro White Belt and continues on. The goal/reward is the Dojo Pro Black Belt, and a shot at the Ring of Honor World Television Championship.

– The series is available on Amazon Prime.

Watch Dojo Pro on @PrimeVideo – 13 wrestlers fight their way up the ladder. At the top, the Dojo Pro Black Belt, and a shot at the Ring of Honor World Television Championship. Free for Prime Members. https://t.co/8JeryDA7us pic.twitter.com/L52igDxz9Y — Dojo Pro (@dojoprotv) July 9, 2018

– We get welcomed to the show as they introduce the field: Gunner Miller, Wheeler Yuta, Corey Hollis, Joey Janela, Brendan Cutler, James Storm, Ricky Starks. Arson Solo, MJF, Shane Strickland, Jeff Cobb.

– We’ll get a play in match to determine the first white belt winner, who will then move on into the competition. It will be Kevin Ku vs. Kerry Awful, and we meet them now…

* Kevin Ku: Ku is all tatted up and says that many think that he’s a string style guy, when he loves technical wrestling as well as the British style. He hopes to use Dojo Pro to make his mark.

* Kerry Awful: Awful discusses his wacky mask and why he wears it, he doesn’t think that he’s pretty, but he deserves his chance and will bring the sideshow to Dojo Pro. Awful has a Mick Foley-like charisma and oddness to his promos.

Kevin Ku vs. Kerry Awful : They lock up, and Ku lays in strikes until Awful hits a shoulder tackle. Ku now looks for a half crab, but Awful makes the ropes. Ku follows with a suicide dive and then another. Awful cuts of the third, and back in he goes. Ku connects with a knee strike, but Awful cuts off the sunset flip and hits a senton for 2. He follows with rights, grounding Ku and follows with a hammerlock slam. Awful continues to attack the arm, but Ku fires back with chops, only to be cut off with a big boot and the cover gets 2. Awful now goes back to the arm, keeping Ku grounded. He now follows with strikes, they trade, and Ku now lays in forearm strikes and uppercuts. He now lays in running uppercuts, but Awful fires back and Ku hits an enziguri and snapdragon suplex for 2. Awful fights back and hits an ushigoroshi and lariat for a good near fall. He now locks on an octopus hold, also working the arm and transitioning to an abdominal stretch. Ku fires back with clotheslines and knee strikes. He sets Awful up top and follows, looking for a brainbuster. Awful fights him off by attacking the arm, knocks Ku into the tree of WHOA and Awful hits the double stomp, and that gets 2. Awful now heads up top and Ku cuts him off. They work up top and hits a superplex for 2 as Awful makes the ropes. They trade strikes, lighting each other up and Awful hits a rolling lariat. Ku now hits a slam and locks on the half crab, lays in kicks and Awful taps. Kevin Ku defeated Kerry Awful @ 12:50 via submission [**¾] This was a pretty good back and forth match, featuring clean work, and setting the stage well for the rest of the series.

– Kevin Ku is the first white belt winner and moves on to face Gunner Miller in episode two. Jeff Cobb arrives post match and cuts a promo. Cobb is the #1 seed. He’s been #1 and has been all around the world and is here to win the tournament and to then win the ROH TV title. Cobb then lays out “a fan” as he exits. He rolls him in the ring and lays him out with the tour of the islands.

End scene.

