Csonka’s Final NJPW BOSJ Look: Top Matches, Awards, & Star Rating Breakdown

Today, I will take my final look back on the NJPW BOSJ 26 tournament, including the top tournament matches, a breakdown of star ratings by performer, and some awards.

NJPW BOSJ Star Ratings by Performer

BLOCK A

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru (8 matches): 2.78* Tiger Mask (9 matches): 2.81* TAKA Michinoku (6 matches): 2.83* Titan (9 matches): 3.08* Taiji Ishimori (9 matches): 3.14* Marty Scurll (8 matches): 3.22* Jonathan Gresham (9 matches): 3.25* Dragon Lee (8 matches): 3.75* Shingo Takagi (10 matches): 3.85* Sho (9 matches): 3.89

BLOCK B

* DOUKI (9 matches): 2.69* Ren Narita (9 matches): 3.08* BUSHI (9 matches): 3.08* Ryusuke Taguchi (9 matches): 3.19* Yoh (9 matches): 3.39* El Phantasmo (9 matches): 3.39* Robbie Eagles (9 matches): 3.42* Bandido (9 matches): 3.5* Rocky Romero (9 matches): 3.5* Will Ospreay (10 matches): 4.12

OVERALL

AWARDS & OTHER

Which Guest Needs to Comeback?: Jonathan Gresham

Jonathan Gresham had a respectable 4-5 record in his first BOSJ run, and averaged a 3.25 match rating from me. Gresham has long been a favorite of mine, and is an insanely talented and diverse performer, who can work with anyone and make it look good. He excels at not only being a great performer, but at making his opponents look great while doing so. He’s not the typical junior as he can work a smooth and clean grappling style and also effortlessly mix I some highflying when he needs to. He was here as part of ROH’s relationship with NJPW, but actually isn’t signed to NJPW. If I’m NJPW, I lock him up, even if only on a part time basis, as he’d be nothing but a positive to the division. With his first BOSJ complete, I anxiously await him getting the call next year as I think he has an even better run in him.

Biggest Surprise: Rocky Romero

When the BOSJ blocks were announced, there were obviously several takes on the field. Who is DOUKI? I feel bad for Juice. Shingo’s going to wreck fools. This is a huge chance for Narita. Why Rocky Romero, he’s an old manager. I never got this about Rocky. Yes, he is far from full time these days, but he’s only 36, could still go, and is hyped as one of the most successful juniors (as far as tag teams go) in NJPW history. Sure I can understand concerns during a grueling tournament, but the overall negative reaction I initially saw was surprising to me. I am a big fan of Romero, and while I didn’t expect him to win a lot, and he didn’t, but he was a great addition to the tournament as the cagey old veteran looking to show the world he still had it and he did just that by kicking ass.

Best Story: Robbie Eagles’ Teased Face Turn

One thing I really enjoy about the G1 & BOSJ tournaments, besides the great wrestling, are the underlying stories that the company weaves that keep the tournaments really interesting. In this year’s BOST, we had three members of Bullet Club competing; one a former champion in Ishimori, one a heavily hyped debut in Phantasmo, and one who joined last year in Eagles, but was getting his first BOSJ run. While he had seniority over Phantasmo, he was clearly looked at as the third man on the depth chart by many, and there may be a reason for that. All tournament long, Eagles was more sportsmanlike, didn’t resort to shortcuts like Phantasmo, and seemingly wanted no help. He shed the typical Bullet Club heel shenanigans and was clearly annoyed when Phantasmo helped him beat Ospreay. Eagles was clearly showing babyface tendencies, and since NJPW rarely does something for no reason or payoff, I think that Eagles’ time in Bullet Club isn’t lasting much longer. With Ospreay likely headed to heavyweight full time, could an Eagles face turn and defection to CHAOS be in the cards?

MVP: Will Ospreay

I don’t think I can comfortably call it the best ever (I don’t remember a lot of years completely), but the BOSJ 26 was the best version of the tournament I have covered thus far, and can see why some have called it the best ever. You had some great stories, lots of banger matches, spirited performances and a great run through the A block by Shingo, but when all was said and done there was only one choice for MVP, Will Ospreay. Ospreay was in six of the tournament’s top matches, beat the unbeatable Shingo in an all time BOSJ classic, and averaged 4.12 stars a match in his 10 match run. When the finals were complete, there simply was no other choice in my mind.

THE TOP TOURNAMENT MATCHES

From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 5)

From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 9)

From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 8)

From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 2)

From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 1)

* 16.: Shingo vs. Kanemaru [* 15.: Dragon Lee vs. Titan [* 14.: Sho vs. Marty Scurll []*: [* 13.: Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoh [* 12.: Taiji Ishimori vs. Dragon Lee [

11. From NJPW BOSJ (Day 14): Will Ospreay vs. Ryusuke Taguchi [****¼] : Big match Guch and big match Willie delivered a banger here in the B block finals. It started slow, was playful at times, and then kept getting better as it went along and worked into a really tremendously done homestretch that really ha the crowd buying into a Taguchi win. Ospreay winning was the right call, as a Shingo vs. Ospreay final is just sexy as fuck and has MOTY potential written allover it. This was really great and a perfect way to close out B block.

10. From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 9): Rocky Romero vs. El Phantasmo [****¼] : This was really great, telling a beautiful story of the aging veteran trying to make the most of what maybe his final BOSJ run, not only showing that he can still go, but that he could survive and overcome. Normally I hate the overbooked homestretches, but it was extremely well done and played into the story well and the crowd was red hot for it all, almost willing Romero to try and win. They tried to out heel each other, and it felt like they were heavily teasing the draw until Romero finally overcame and beat the unbeaten Phantasmo for a tremendous feel good moment that Romero really deserved.

9. From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 7): Will Ospreay vs. El Phantasmo [****¼] : This was a great main event with tremendous energy and an overall well laid out gameplan from Phantasmo, who put in his best performance of the tournament so far. To the surprise o no one, Ospreay delivers yet again, working to overcome Phantasmo ‘s assault on his neck, leading to a very well done home stretch filled with great counters and near falls. Phantasmo takes control of the block with a huge win over Ospreay, who lost nothing here due to his great performance. He’s essentially bulletproof at this stage.

8. From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 6): Will Ospreay vs. Yoh [****¼] : This was absolutely great and a certified banger as the boys from CHAOS deliver again. Osprey picks up the expected win, but the match was designed to highlight Yoh, as they worked a smart layout that made Yoh a believable challenger to Ospreay and had the crowd buying into the near falls. Both guys were really great here, and while Sho will get the headlines as the future star in 3K, Yoh has picked up his game and delivered during the tournament so far. This was a really great performance from him.

7. From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 4): Will Ospreay vs. Rocky Romero [****¼] : This was really great with the cagey veteran taking the fight to the rising star and proving that the old black tiger still has some claws. Ospreay was great in bringing the sizzle, while Romero brought tremendous fight and had the crowd completely invested in his chances of winning, which led to great drama and near falls down the stretch. A lot of people were shitting on Romero’s inclusion in the tournament, but while 0-2 at this point in terms of wins and losses, he was 2-0 in terms of delivering in his matches. I loved this.

6. From NJPW BOSJ (Night Three): Sho vs. Dragon Lee [****¼] : Sho may be 0-2, but he’s clearly being put in a position to look like a major star in this tournament, getting long main event matches and every opportunity to impress. Sho looked great here, forcing lee to work his style of match, hard-hitting and submissions while limiting his flying. It was a great, composed performance from Sho, who continues to show why he is a future star and that that future isn’t far off. Lee also deserves credit as he was taken out of his comfort zone and thrived. This was great stuff.

5. From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 13): Shingo vs. Taiji Ishimori [****½] : Shingo goes undefeated, following in the footsteps of Liger & Devitt in that accomplishment. This was excellent stuff, with Ishimori overcoming his real life injury issues to put in a really great performance against the dominant Shingo. It wasn’t flashy or filled with bells and whistles, but was extremely competitive, with both guys delivering at a high level and a layout that allowed Ishimori to look more than competitive against Shingo as he went undefeated in the block. The real success of these Shingo matches are the layouts, he always comes across as a big star, but the key is making him appear vulnerable enough that his opponent FEELS like he could win, and they did that here. Ishimori has a strong tournament, beat Lee, and lost nothing losing to Shingo here.

4. From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 8): Shingo vs. Dragon Lee [****½] : Following Ospreay vs. Bandido, these two had a lot to live up to, and they did. Shingo continues to deliver, remains undefeated, and now lays claim to a title shot even if he doesn’t win the tournament. Shingo comes off as such a star, and Lee looked great here, taking Shingo to his limit and looking like he could actually beat the undefeated. But at the end of the day, Shingo was just too much and Lee couldn’t overcome, even using his best stuff and unloading almost his entire arsenal on Shingo, but Shingo overcame, and proves to be the superior dragon as he continues to mow down the field while delivering killer performances.

3. From NJPW BOSJ (Night One): Sho vs. Shingo [****½] : This was an excellent match, as they took all of the great groundwork they laid during the Dontaku tour and expanded on that here. They kept the same fire and tenacity, and while Shingo won the day, Sho had a great showing and was again clearly positioned as Shingo’s main singles rival. This was everything I was hoping for from these two, as they had set the stage very well, and again, took all of that great work they did and made it all worth it and delivered a certified banger here. Sho came close in ways, showing that his submission game may eventually be the key to winning, but not today. This was beautiful violence; Shingo is awesome and Sho will only get better.

2. From NJPW BOSJ 26 (Night 8): Will Ospreay vs. Bandido [****¾] : Up and to this point, Bandido has had a very understated tournament… that was until this match. This was an absolutely amazing, must-see match that actually surpassed the Mania weekend effort. Everything clicked, they had an amazing crowd. The action was great, with some tremendous change of pace moments and some excellent drama in the second half that did an excellent job of making you question who would win. This ruled hard, and is in the clubhouse for match of the tournament right now. These fellsas are good.

1. From NJPW BOSJ 26 Finals: Will Ospreay vs. Shingo [*****] : This was a battle of two of the very best in the world delivering in the main event spot and maybe even surpassing the lofty expectations many had for this. This was an amazing match, and if Shingo had to lose, this was the way to do it as Ospreay had to empty his entire arsenal and then some just to keep up with him and survive long enough to have a chance to win. They obviously have huge plans with Ospreay and Shingo loses nothing after that amazing effort, and still has a title shot in his pocket due to beating Lee during the tournament. The pacing was tremendous, the drama was great and the crowd added a ton to this match. It was a match that had such high expectations that it could have disappointed in some way, but these two said not today and just destroyed each other in a beautiful war that constantly got better the longer it went along. This was absolutely off the charts and a more than fitting end to what is the best BOSJ tournament I’ve ever covered. This is in the clubhouse for my MOTY right now.

