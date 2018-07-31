Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With AJ Styles, Raven, Chris Sabin, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From TNA Hard Justice 2005: Trinity and Michael Shane defeated Chris Sabin and Traci @ 10:20 via pin [**¼]

– From TNA Hard Justice 2005: Raven defeated Sean Waltman @ 13:00 via pin [***½]

– From TNA Impact 6.04.04: AJ Styles defeated Chris Sabin, Elix Skipper, and Michael Shane @ 5:15 via pin [**¾]

Chris Sabin and Traci vs. Trinity and Michael Shane : The ladies start and Trinity slaps Traci. They chase out to the floor and Shane cuts off Traci. Sabin in and chops to Shane. Springing elbow to Shane and a kip up by Sabin. Sweet reversals and a RANA by Sabin for 2! Traci pulls Trinity in and they do a rolling small package all over the ring! Traci finally gets 2. Monkey flip by Traci. Cross body by Trinity, Traci rolls through for 2. Slam to Traci, standing moonsault by Trinity misses. Tag to Shane and Sabin flies in with a drop kick to Shane who was after Traci. Sabin up top, Shane runs up and hits the big belly to belly. He covers for 2. Knee drop by Shane now and he covers again for 2. Trinity chokes out Sabin now and she holds him up. Shane almost hits her, roll up by Sabin and he gets 2. Trinity trips up Sabin and Shane covers again for 2. Missile drop kick by Trinity to Sabin and Shane grabs a rear choke. Sabin fight to his feet, but Shane slams him back down. Rear choke applied again by Shane, and Sabin tries to escape again. Sabin to his feet, elbows out. Right hands by both men and Sabin in control. Knee to the gut by Shane and he charges at Sabin but runs into an enziguri. Tag to Trinity and to Traci. Chops by Traci, elbow. She charges and knocks her down again. Face buster to Trinity and Traci gets 2! Traci to the 2nd rope…up top now and Trinity tosses her off to the floor! They battle on the floor and Trinity slams her on the ramp. Hair toss by Trinity as they fight up the ramp. Slam by Trinity again and Sabin grabs her! He then LEVELS Shane with a clothesline! Traci tackles Trinity! Sabin in the ring and follows with a plancha. Trinity and Traci back in the ring now. Sabin is in and she gets a top rope RANA to Sabin! Traci is down and they now double team Sabin. Shane is taken down and Traci is in…LOW BLOW TO SABIN. SUPER KICK BY SHANE! That’s it…. Trinity and Michael Shane defeated Chris Sabin and Traci @ 10:20 via pin [**¼] This was an ok match, but it was really all about setting up the turn at the end, which was fine.

Raven’s House of Fun Match: Raven vs. Sean Waltman : (THIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE JEFF HARDY, BUT HE MISSED SEVERAL FLIGHTS AND NEVER SHOWED UP.) Waltman attacks through the crowd and they brawl on the floor they go and Waltman with chops. They have one side of cage up and Waltman rakes Raven’s face off of it. Waltman with the drop toehold of doom into the trashcan. Raven is busted open now! Waltman tries the buster, but Raven tosses a trashcan into his face! Another can shot by Raven now. Waltman to the floor and Waltman rammed into the steel post. Raven gouges out Waltman’s eyes and then rakes his face off of the piece of cage. Chops by Waltman but Raven with a boot to the head and Waltman is busted open as well! Back in the ring and Raven with can lids. Repeated shots to Waltman and he finally is down. Contrasho with the lids to Waltman. Raven gets rammed into the corner and hits a trashcan that was wedged there. Ankle lock by Raven now and Waltman kicks out of it. Boot by Raven and Raven has a chair. Sets it up…drop toehold of doom countered…SMASH MOUTH! Spin kicks by Waltman and Raven is down. Bronco Buster to Raven. X-Factor to Raven! Waltman picks him up and lays him on the apron and Raven falls to the floor. Waltman grabs a ladder and sets it up and sets a table! Right hands to Raven and Waltman climbs the steep post…SWANTON OVER THE LADDER TO RAVEN BY WALTMAN! Waltman rolls him back in the ring and off the ropes…reversal…DDT BY RAVEN! 1…2…KICKOUT! Waltman tossed to the floor and Raven drags him up the ramp and TOSSES HIM OFF THROUGH A TABLE! Raven covers 1…2…WHAT!? Raven drags him back to the ring by his hair and rams him off of the steps. Raven is looking for toys…handcuffs! He handcuffs Waltman to the post and gets a kendo stick and a staple gun! He beats Waltman with the kendo stick and grabs a mic and asks if he has had enough and Waltman yells at him to piss off. Waltman says “GIVE ME MORE YOU PUSSY!” Dusty is out and they unlock Waltman. Raven has a chair and says he gives Waltman one more chance and Waltman nails him with a spin kick into the chair Vandaminator style. Waltman with kendo stick shots to Raven and gets a staple gun. STAPLE TO RAVEN’S HEAD! ANOTHER! A 3rd time! Waltman charges Raven, but gets backdropped to the cage wall and it COLLAPSES! Raven covers for the win. Raven defeated Sean Waltman @ 13:00 via pin [***½] While it wasn’t the original match set for this show, they did a great job here, working a very good plunder brawl that was more entertaining than anyone would have imagined considering the circumstances.

AJ Styles vs. Chris Sabin vs. Elix Skipper vs. Michael Shane : The winner faces Kazarian on the next Wednesday PPV for the X-Division title. This was v returning to the X-Division, at this point, he’s already won the world, tag, and X-Division titles two times apiece. He’s very good. They all brawl at the bell, Sabin & Shane pair off, which makes sense since they feuded quite a lot. Sabin & Skipper to the floor, Shane looks to fight off Styles but runs right into the dropkick. Sabin springboards in and cuts of Styles with a springboard missile dropkick. Skipper takes out Sabin with a spin kick, but Shane cuts him off with a German. Styles pulls Shane to the floor, but Shane hits a suplex on the floor. Sabin scores with a tornado DDT on Skipper, Shane breaks up the pin and Styles makes the save. The asai DT connects for 2 as Sabin makes the save. Sabin takes out Styles with a tornado DDT, but Styles kicks out. Sabin runs wild until Shane cuts him off and heads up top. Styles crotches him, and Skipper hits the rope walk RANA taking Shane to the floor. Styles counters the Sabin German, and tosses Sabin to the floor onto Skipper. Styles now follows with a tope. Back in and Shane & Sabin brawl, Shane posts Sabin and looks for a superkick, but Styles flies in with a sunset flip and transitions into the Styles clash for the win. AJ Styles defeated Chris Sabin, Elix Skipper, and Michael Shane @ 5:15 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, but not as smooth as they were capable of, but was a ton of fun and Styles winning made sense. At the time, the company didn’t think he was the guy to carry the main title, and he would go on to win the X-Division title from Kazarian, with the original idea to feature him as the workhorse champion on TV.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”