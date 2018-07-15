Csonka’s Free WWE Match Reviews Alexa Bliss, Samoa Joe, Miz, & More  

Csonka’s Free Match Reviews Alexa Bliss, Samoa Joe, Miz, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWE Extreme Rules 2017: Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley @ 5:18 via pin [DUD]

– From WWE Extreme Rules 2017: Samoa Joe defeated Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, and Roman Reigns @ 29:10 via submission [****½]

– From WWE Extreme Rules 2017: The Miz defeated Champion Dean Ambrose @ 19:45 via pin [***¼]

Raw Women’s Championship Kendo Stick on a Pole Match: Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley : Following some boos during her promo, Bayley received a less that enthusiastic welcome from the crowd here. Bliss basically dares Bayley to go and get the kendo stick, bliss cuts her off and looks to climb but Bayley cuts her off. Bayley again looks to climb, but Bliss drops her with a forearm strike, sending her to the floor. They both climb now, Bayley had the kendo but they fall to the floor and the kendo falls to the mat. Bayley slams Bliss to the barricade, and follows with a Saito suplex and then gets the kendo stick. She chases Bliss, who then begs off. Bayley takes forever, allowing Bliss to spear her, grab the kendo and lay in repeated strikes. Bayley finally cuts her off, hitting Bayley to belly, but she couldn’t cover, selling the kendo stick shots. Bliss sets the kendo in the corner, slams Bayley into it, and finishes it with a DDT. Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley @ 5:18 via pin [DUD] Wow, I get what they want to do (hoping she’ll luckily turn into a Daniel Bryan like babyface, when she was already a great babyface), what they are trying to do is not helping Bayley in any way. They think that they can have her lose and look like a fool, which she did here, and still be over. But that’s not the case, she got booed during her promo, her reaction during her entrance was poor, and then the heel was completely right; poor Bayley was weak and couldn’t step up, and was easily defeated again. Basically Bayley was called a loser, she “tried” to fight Bliss’ game, and then was humiliated and owned. WWE has a tremendous ability of getting people under instead of over, and are destroying a huge babyface commodity. Worst of all, the match was very just bad and completely lacked any and all drama; it was a failure on every level. Bayley has never really recovered from this match.

Fatal Five Way #1 Contender’s Match: Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns : For those wondering, no demon entrance for Balor, which I feel is smart. In my opinion, they should save it and make it for only important and big time singles matches. This is first man to get a pin or submission wins. Reigns hangs back as the others brawl to the floor. Wyatt back in and they trade strikes, and Reigns hits a Samoan drop. Joe in and he eats a Samoan drop. Balor in and he fights off the Samoan drop, but Reigns drops him with a big right. Rollins in and the former Shield members go face to face, but Wyatt and Joe swarm Reigns, and Rollins attacks Joe as Wyatt posts Reigns. Joe counters a suicide dive by Rollins, tossing him aside. Balor works over Wyatt in the ring and then lays the boots to Joe and Rollins. Balor takes out Joe with a dive, but Reigns posts him and then slams him off of the apron. Joe cuts off the Reigns drive by kick, and slams him to the barricade. Joe and Wyatt opt to not attack each other, and work together to beat down the others on the floor. They slam Reigns to the steps, and then hit Rollins with part of the steps. They also take out Balor and then Reigns again. Joe and Wyatt are in control and now work over Balor in the ring. Balor tries to fire up, but the numbers game gets to him and Joe and Wyatt keep control. Rollins wakes up from his nap and returns, hits dropkicks and a flatliner to the buckles on Joe. Wyatt cuts off the suicide dive and beats on Reigns, and then DDTs Rollins on the steps. Joe locks in the clutch on Balor, but Balor escapes. Wyatt takes him out with a chair and then attacks Reigns with it. Wyatt and Joe work over Balor, and Joe then hits a chair assisted running senton on Balor, and then Wyatt hits one of his own. Balor fights off Wyatt and Joe, slamming Joe into a chair wedged in the corner. Reigns is alive, hits the drive by and then powerbombs Balor. Clothesline to Joe, and then corner clotheslines to Wyatt. Big boot to Joe and uppercuts to Wyatt follow. Joe pulls Reigns to the floor, Wyatt joins them and attacks Reigns. Wyatt hits the uranage to Reigns on the announce table, but Rollins attacks and tosses Wyatt back in hits a springboard clothesline for 2. Rollins then hits a blockbuster onto Joe & Wyatt, and that gets a near fall. Rollins with a suicide dive (that didn’t hit clean), and then Wyatt pulls Joe into the way of a second one (which also dint hit clean). Back in the ring, Wyatt hits a clothesline on Rollins. Rollins hits the falcon arrow (HE DID THE DEAL) on Wyatt, covering for 2. Rollins springboards in, but Wyatt counters for a near fall as Joe breaks it up and is pissed at Wyatt. They brawl; Joe hits the corner elbow charge and enziguri, covering for 2. Wyatt looks for sister Abigail, but Joe locks in the clutch. Balor in with chair shots to break that up and hits Wyatt with a double stomp using the chair. Balor then kills Reigns with the PK ff the apron before dropkicking Joe and Wyatt into the barricades. He then beats on Wyatt and clears off the announce table, lays out Wyatt on it and Joe grabs him with the clutch, but Reigns then spears them both through the barricade. Rollins up top and hits the high fly flow onto Wyatt, putting him through the table. Rollins sells his previous leg injury and can’t follow up. Rollins and Reigns back in the ring, they talk trash and then brawl center ring. Enziguri by Rollins, but Reigns counters a powerbomb and Rollins then eats a superman a punch for 2. Reigns looks for the spear, but Rollins counters into a roll up and then hits the superkick to a kneeling Reigns. Rollins up top, hits the high fly flow and Reigns kicks out at 2. Rollins heads back up top again, he rolls through on the Phoenix splash but Wyatt is back in, and eats a spear from Reigns. Rollins then buckle bombs Reigns, who rebounds out with the superman punch. The superman punch to Balor follows. Balor counters the spear with sling blade, hits the shotgun dropkick and then hits the double stomp and Joe makes the save, locking in the clutch on Balor who goes to sleep and the ref calls off the match. Samoa Joe defeated Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, and Roman Reigns @ 29:10 via submission [****½] This was an overall excellent main event, it was a bit slavish to the mutli-man formula at times, but everyone worked their asses off, kept the crowd involved, gave us some memorable moments and I thought that the finish was not only well done (teasing Balor coming from behind to win) but came off great, and provided a great climax to the match. If you’re going to do Joe vs. Lesnar, you need to do it now. Joe has been booked well and protected, he’s not getting any younger and no matter how much we wish, 2005 Samoa Joe wasn’t be walking down the ramp at the PPV.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match (Title Changes Hands on a DQ): Champion Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz : They work a basic back and forth to begin, with neither man able to get an advantage. Miz then tries to frustrate Ambrose into getting himself DQ’d, the ref repeatedly has to back off Ambrose. Ambrose then calms himself and then tosses Miz to the floor. Ambrose hits the suicide dive, slams Miz to the barricade and then to the apron. Ambrose teases using a chair, the ref stops him and that allows Miz to attack. Miz begs for a DQ, but they brawl at ringside and then back into the ring. Maryse really should have just attacked Miz on the floor for the DQ. Miz hits a DDT on the apron, leading to a near fall. They trade strikes, Miz counters the jawbreaker lariat and hits the neck breaker and covers for 2. Miz takes control, hits a knee strike and kick to the face, covering for 2. Miz grounds Ambrose, but he fights to his feet and lays in kicks to the knee but Miz pulls the hair and follows with strikes. Miz then hits corner dropkicks, and follows with the corner clothesline. Miz up top, but jumps off into a boot; Ambrose then knocks him to the floor and heads up top hitting the elbow drop press. Back in and Ambrose hits clotheslines, the fisherman’s suplex follows for 2. Miz then counters the bulldog, but Ambrose then rolls him up for 2. The neck breaker follows, and that gets 2. Ambrose up top, leaps over a charging Miz and starts to favor his knee. Miz attacks the knee, and locks in the figure four. Ambrose eventually makes the ropes, Miz looks for the figure four again, but Ambrose rolls him up for 2. Ambrose up top now, but Miz crotches him. Miz follows him up top, they battle for position and Ambrose lands had butts and then looks for a powerbomb, but Miz escapes and pulls off the buckle pad. Ambrose almost slams him into it, but the ref stops him. Miz then works the Daniel Bryan kicks, but Ambrose catches the last one and he locks in the figure four. Miz struggles and makes the ropes. Ambrose cradles Miz for 2, and then hits the jawbreaker lariat. They tease running into Maryse, who then slaps Miz and the ref saw it. The ref tosses her and refuses to DQ Ambrose. Maryse stays and Miz slams Ambrose into the ref, he didn’t actually see it, Ambrose begs him not to DQ him and Miz hits the skull-crushing finale, and wins. The Miz defeated Champion Dean Ambrose @ 19:45 via pin [***¼] The referee went from smart to stupid in no time flat there, allowing for the bait and switch, where Miz picks up the win by being extra sneaky. Good match overall as the title change worked for me, and sneaky douche-bag Miz rules.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”