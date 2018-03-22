Csonka’s Free Match Reviews With Brock Lesnar, John Cena, & More

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– From WWE WrestleMania 33: John Cena & Nikki Bella defeated The Miz & Maryse @ 9:40 via pin [**]

– From WWE WrestleMania 33: Brock Lesnar defeated Champion Bill Goldberg @ 4:45 via pin [***½]

– From ROH: Tenille Dashwood defeated Stacy Shadows @ 9:14 via pin [**]

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse : Lawler is out to do commentary. Maryse teased starting off, but she quickly tagged out. Miz tricks Cena into a Scooby-Doo chase and lays the boots to him, and allowing Maryse to slap him. Miz takes the heat early, easily controlling things and beating down Cena. Miz eventually misses the corner attack, but Maryse pulls Nikki to the floor to stop the tag. Maryse has been watching her southern tag tapes. This allows Miz to maintain his attack, scoring a near fall and keeping him away from his corner. Miz then goes into his Daniel Bryan routine, laying in kicks to Cena, and as he gloats, Nikki slaps him. Miz is sent to the floor and Nikki gets the tag and brawls with Maryse. Nikki then took out Miz, and lays out Maryse with the forearm and Cena takes out Miz. They follow with five knuckle shuffles and hit the AA/rack attack 2.0 and win with double pins. John Cena & Nikki Bella defeated The Miz & Maryse @ 9:40 via pin [**] This was a perfectly ok match, with Miz getting a lot in before losing and setting up the post match moment. It was what it needed to be. Post match Cena praises Nikki, and then proposes to her, even busting out the ring. They embrace and all is right with the world because love wins.

WWE Universal Championship Match: Champion Bill Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar : Lesnar hits suplexes, three Germans but Goldberg fights back and hits the spear, with Lesnar rolling to the floor. Goldberg then spears Lesnar through the barricade. Back in the ring, Lesnar looks for the F5 but eats a spear. Goldberg hits the jackhammer, but Lesnar kicks out. Goldberg looks for another spear, but Lesnar leapfrogs him and Goldberg hits the buckles HARD and eats suplexes, something like 10 in total. Lesnar is fired up, hits the F5 and wins the title. Brock Lesnar defeated : Champion Bill Goldberg @ 4:45 via pin [***½] This is exactly what it should have been and needed to be; quick, explosive sprint, and entertaining while also playing off Goldberg’s previous domination and Brock getting his revenge. It felt different and it was a complete blast.

Tenille Dashwood vs. Stacy Shadows : They lock up with Shadows overpowering to begin. She rushes Dashwood to the corner, but Dashwood pickup the pace and hits a Russian leg sweep for one. Dashwood then trips her up and into the buckles the corner splash follows for 2. Shadows cuts her off with a spinebuster. Post break, with Shadows in control. She lays the boots to Dashwood, and follows with strikes in the corner. the slam follows and Shadows climbs the ropes, looking for a Vader splash but misses. Dashwood fires up, avoiding a charge and working the tarantula. Dashwood heads to the ropes, cut off, but she connects with a kick and stuns Shadows off of the ropes. Dashwood follows with a high cross for 2. Shadows counters the spotlight kick, but Dashwood counters back and sends her to the post; the spotlight finishes it. Tenille Dashwood defeated Stacy Shadows @ 9:14 via pin [**] This was an ok little match, they played the basic David vs. Goliath formula, with Dashwood wisely advancing.

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia.”

6 legend